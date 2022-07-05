England vs India LIVE: Cricket 5th Test result and reaction as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow lead England to record win

Follow live coverage after England stormed to victory on the final day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.

Unbeaten centuries from Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114) guided Brendon McCullum’s thrillseekers to a record chase of 378 with seven wickets remaining.

No England side had ever hunted down more than 359 - Ben Stokes’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago - but the new spirit of adventure which has engulfed the team this summer raised the bar again in Birmingham following on so quickly from the 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand.

An intrepid century stand between openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley on day four carved off a huge chunk of the target, before Root and Bairstow continued their imperious form to guide the hosts home with ease on the fifth morning. Follow all the latest reaction in the live blog below:

England vs India

RESULT: England seal remarkable seven-wicket win over India

England chased down a team record 378 to win fifth Test at Edgbaston

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten centuries led England to victory

Series ends as a 2-2 draw

12:10 , Michael Jones

This is just incredible to watch! — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 5, 2022

Utterly superb victory for @englandcricket. Love this wonderfully positive approach. Great for the game. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 5, 2022

12:08 , Michael Jones

A hundred in both innings of this test match for Jonny Bairstow. His third and fourth of the summer, 11th and 12th in test cricket overall.

Incredible batting.

12:05 , Michael Jones

Joe Root finished with 142*, Jonny Bairstow 114*. Two incredible performances from the Yorkshiremen to see England home with ease this morning.

After a couple of life-lines yesterday afternoon it was a chanceless chase from England on the fifth day.

12:03 , Michael Jones

Bairstow works Jadeja away for one before Root switch-hit sweeps him for four to draw the score level. Another reverse sweep into the offside gives Root a single and England win the game!

They’ve rattled home at a canter, it’s a record chase for England in test cricket, a record chase at Edgbaston.

England win the game and level this delayed series at 2-2.

Eng 372-3, need 378 runs to win

11:59 , Michael Jones

India may not make it out of the over. Bairstow pulls the next ball away for a bounday to mid-wicket before Siraj pins him to the crease with a sharp bouncer in reply.

A single ends the over with Bairstow on strike.

England require six to win.

Eng 367-3, need 378 runs to win

11:58 , Michael Jones

Mohammed Siraj is back for India but Root flicks him away for one and brings up the 250 run partnership.

Jonny Bairstow then unleashes a cut through point for four before drilling one down the ground for another boundary.

11 to win for England.

Eng 358-3, need 378 runs to win

11:56 , Michael Jones

You feel that Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow will try to finish this quickly now. Root reverse sweeps Jadeja for another single and the equation is down to 20 runs left for victory.

Eng 357-3, need 378 runs to win

11:54 , Michael Jones

Jadeja to Bairstow. The spinner is targeting the rough outside Bairstow’s leg stump.

Bairstow rocks back and taps one into mid-wicket and calls Root through for the single. Root makes it and Bairstow goes to his hundred!

It’s 12th test match hundred, fourth in as many tests and second of the match!

Eng 356-3, need 378 runs to win

11:52 , Michael Jones

Meanwhile, Joe Root goes about his business. He collects a couple before Thakur sends down a wide one that is driven away for another boundary.

The next delivery strays onto the pads and Root turns him away from two more. He’s enjoying Thakur’s bowling this morning.

22 runs to win.

Eng 348-3, need 378 runs to win

11:50 , Michael Jones

Thakur continues and there’s a cheer for Joe Root as he picks up a single to get Jonny Bairstow back on strike. The Edgbaston crowd want to see him make a hundred.

Bairstow dabs a block into point and takes one. He’s up to 99*.

Eng 346-3, need 378 runs to win

11:49 , Michael Jones

Maiden! Jonny Bairstow might be thinking about a hundred now. He takes no risks against the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja and solidly sees out the over.

Eng 346-3, need 378 runs to win

11:47 , Michael Jones

Shardul Thakur’s discipline is slipping, he’s been rocked by Root’s attacking prowess. He bangs one into the pitch that is signalled wide for being too high.

England earn a couple more runs and the over eventually ends.

Root 125*, Bairstow 98*. England need 32 more runs to win.

Eng 342-3, need 378 runs to win

11:45 , Michael Jones

Obscene from Joe Root! He dances down the track and punts Shardul Thakur for four runs. A couple of deliveries later he drops into his crease and ramps the paceman over third man for a six!

36 runs to win.

Eng 331-3, need 378 runs to win

11:37 , Michael Jones

After Root gets off strike Thakur attempts a short ball to Bairstow who bullies him away to the square leg boundary for four!

He’s up to 97*.

England need under fifty now, 47 runs left to win.

Eng 326-3, need 378 runs to win

11:33 , Michael Jones

Jonny Bairstow has been ensconced on 92 for a while. He was behind England’s early momentum this morning before Joe Root took over, racing up to and beyond his hundred.

Thakur continues and Bairstow nudges one into the gap at mid-wicket and finally gets moving again.

Eng 325-3, need 378 runs to win

11:30 , Michael Jones

Siraj continues and digs one into the pitch. It gets up around head high and Root swivels into a pull shot. He gets a thick top edge and can’t control the direction of the ball as it flies to fine leg.

The fielder leaps towards it but the ball bounces just in front of him and nips through for four more runs.

53 needed to win.

Eng 321-3, need 378 runs to win

11:27 , Michael Jones

Joe Root has gone through a renaissance in the fourth innings of test matches this summer. Before 2022 he had batted 37 times in the fourth innings of a Test and averaged 32, with no centuries.

This summer he has got 115 not out at Lord’s, three at Trent Bridge, 87 not out at Headingley and an unbeaten 109 so far at Edgbaston.

Another remarkable turnaround in fortunes.

Eng 321-3, need 378 runs to win

11:25 , Michael Jones

None of the bowling options have worked for India this morning so Jasprit Bumrah turns to Shardul Thakur. He sends down a pretty tight over with only two runs coming from it.

57 more to win for England.

Eng 319-3, need 378 runs to win

11:21 , Michael Jones

A fantastic morning for Joe Root who brings up his 28th hundred in test match cricket.

Eng 319-3, need 378 runs to win

11:19 , Michael Jones

Four more! Siraj bowls an off-stump half-volley to Root and he leans into a perfect drive that races between mid-off and cover for another boundary.

Another push into the offside brings Root another single. England are cruising here.

Root 108*, Bairstow 92*, 59 more runs to win.

Eng 314-3, need 378 runs to win

11:17 , Michael Jones

100 for Joe Root!

He dabs another late cut into the ground and the ball bounces over second slip before running away to the boundary for four more runs.

This is Root’s third century of the summer, 28th in total and second in the fourth innings of a test match.

Eng 310-3, need 378 runs to win

11:15 , Michael Jones

Root move to 99* with a single into the offside and Jonny Bairstow comfortably defends the rest of the over from Bumrah.

68 runs to win for England. One run needed for another century for Joe Root.

Eng 309-3, need 378 runs to win

11:13 , Michael Jones

‘Rooooot!’ is the cry from the England supporters as Root leaves it late and guides another cut to the third man boundary. Bumrah then strays too straight and Root whips him away through mid-wicket for four more.

That brings up the 200 run partnership off 249 deliveries. Incredible batting from this pair.

Eng 301-3, need 378 runs to win

11:11 , Michael Jones

A typical late guide to third man from Root gives him one more to end the over. Root is into the nineties now as well.

Root 90*, Bairstow 92*, England need 77 more runs to win.

Eng 300-3, need 378 runs to win

11:09 , Michael Jones

Mohammed Siraj is brought back on by the captain. Shami found it a bit tricky to get his lines right in his opening spell and India need to stem the runs.

Bumrah’s previous maiden was not only the first of the morning but the first in 29 overs for India. That’s tough to take in a test match.

Siraj is a little fuller with his lengths but too wide of the off-stump. Root leans into a square drive and guides the ball down to third man for two. England bring up 300 and earn a ripple of applause from the crowd.

Eng 298-3, need 378 runs to win

11:05 , Michael Jones

A maiden from Jasprit Bumrah. It’s the first over of the morning not to go for any runs.

Bumrah has the ball talking a little. He gets a couple past Jonny Bairstow’s outside edge before pinning the batter on the thigh pad and going up in appeal.

The appeal goes on for quite a while with India almost begging for a wicket from the umpire who turns them down.

Eng 298-3, need 378 runs to win

11:02 , Michael Jones

A good start to the morning for England, they’ve added 39 runs in half an hour without losing a wicket.

Eng 298-3, need 378 runs to win

11:00 , Michael Jones

Shami is too straight once again with his inswinger and the ball races away past Pant’s outstretched hand for another four byes. That’s a frustrating sight for a bowler and equally so for the wicketkeeper.

Root and Bairstow then milk a couple of singles from the rest of the over before Root laces a perfect cover drive through the gap for his first boundary of the day.

80 runs needed to win. Root 87*, Bairstow 92*

Eng 288-3, need 378 runs to win

10:55 , Michael Jones

Four! Bumrah strays too far down the legside and is picked off by Jonny Bairstow who guides it beautifully through wide mid-on to pick up another boundary.

Bumrah tightens his line, targeting middle and off stump but Bairstow manages to work him away into the offside for another couple.

Bairstow moves to 91* and England need a further 90 runs to win.

Eng 282-3, need 378 runs to win

10:52 , Michael Jones

Runs are flowing for England but there is a bit of swing for India.

Shami continues and gets some slight movement away from Jonny Bairstow. To counter this, Bairstow takes a couple of steps down the track and Shami tries to upset him.

He angles the ball into the pads but the line is wrong and the ball swings past Pant and away for four byes. England won’t care how the runs come as long as they do.

Bairstow takes a single off the next ball and Joe Root sees out the over.

Eng 277-3, need 378 runs to win

10:47 , Michael Jones

Four! Bumrah shifts his line to outside the off stump and Joe Root attempts to cut it off the front foot. He feathers an inside edge past his own stumps and the ball runs away to the boundary after a leap from Pant can’t reach it.

There are faint smiles on the faces of the Indian players. They know Root got away with one there.

101 more runs to win at the end of the over.

Eng 273-3, need 378 runs to win

10:45 , Michael Jones

Jasprit Bumrah replaces Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was given the first over to allow Bumrah to change ends after he bowled the final over of the day yesterday.

England need 107 more runs to win. It’s been a good start for them.

Bumrah has an odd field. He’s got two midwickets in catching positions but that means he has to bowl straight to keep them in play.

Root works the ball into the legside for one before Bairstow does the same. Easy pickings for England.

Eng 271-3, need 378 runs to win

10:42 , Michael Jones

Not great in all honestly.

Shami strays too wide outside off stump and the ball does nothing off the pitch. It sits up nicely for Jonny Bairstow who takes advantage with a couple of fine cut shots to the boundary.

He dabbles at the last delivery in the over and a touch of outswing takes the ball away from the outside edge. Maybe there is a little bit there for India?

Eng 263-3, need 378 runs to win

10:40 , Michael Jones

At the other end Mohammed Shami is given the ball. He sends down three tight deliveries to Jonny Bairstow who defends them confidently enough.

There’s a bit of reverse swing but India aren’t happy with the shape of ball. Captain Bumrah wants it changed and the umpires agree.

Out comes the chest of spare balls and it gets swapped out. How will this newish ball fare for India?

Eng 263-3, need 378 runs to win

10:36 , Michael Jones

Joe Root picks up the first run of the day with an easy single before a misfield in the cover region earns Bairstow a couple after a solid drive from the Yorkshireman.

He takes another single off the last ball of the over with a guide down to fine leg and England are off and running.

115 more runs to win.

Eng 259-3, need 378 runs to win

10:34 , Michael Jones

Mohammed Siraj is given the first over by Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah. He’ll be bowling to Joe Root first up.

There’s a bit of bounce as Root leans back and lets the ball through safely to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The next delivery cuts back and pins Root on the pads sending the Indian players up for an appeal. The umpire says ‘not out’ and Bumrah decides not to review.

The ball hit Root above the knee roll and was straying down the legside. India only have one review left, they need to make it count.

Edgbaston lets fans in for free

10:22 , Michael Jones

Edgbaston have allowed fans into the final day’s play for free as has been the case at every test match ground except Lord’s this summer.

Warwickshire Courty Cricket Club are asking anyone in attendance if they would make a donation to the Bob Willis Fund which is a charity raising money for prostate cancer research and awareness, with the aim of achieving a national screening programme in the next 3-5 years.

Remarkably England will start the day’s play as favourites to win the test match and level the series 2-2.

If England do chase this successfully, it will be the record highest run chase for England in Test matches and the ninth-highest in the history of the game.

Bazball working it’s magic again?

10:14 , Michael Jones

The turn around in England’s form since Brendon McCullum was appointed head coach of the men’s test team has been incredible.

Beforehand, England had won just one test in their last 1 but since they’ve beaten the World Test Champions, New Zealand, in a 3-0 whitewash and are on the verge of another historic victory over India.

The biggest change has been the belief that McCullum, and new captain Ben Stokes, have instilled in the players. They’re playing with freedom, backing their own ability and taking the attack to the opposition.

Jonny Bairstow has best epitomised this change in mindset. He’s leaned into his naturally aggressive game when batting and has scored three centuries in three test matches helping the team to counter attack in times of trouble and leading them to some brilliant final innings victories.

He start’s today on 72* alongside fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root (76*) and will have another century in sight. The personal landmark will be secondary though with the main focus on the 119 more runs England need to win.

India need to take seven wickets and if Bairstow and Root fall early things could get very tense indeed. How will this final day play out?

Two early wickets would open the game up: India batting coach.

10:09 , Luke Baker

Here’s a bit more from India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour, who certainly isn’t conceding victory with 119 runs still needed for England.

“Two wickets in the morning early and again the game will open up,” he said. “We know that, we understand the game, it is a big target still. It’s still more than 100 runs. We take two wickets early and the game can still open up.

“The kind of bowling Shami and Bumrah are doing, it’s not beyond them that they get one wicket, then one, two, three can fall. And that can bring us back in the game.”

‘Ordinary day ‘ with the bat may have cost India this Test match - India batting coach

10:01 , Luke Baker

While an England perspective on day four rightly focused on efficient bowling in the morning and explosive batting thereafter to give them a shot at winning this Test, there’s also no doubt that India made a mess of things when they should have put this game to bed.

And India batting coach Vikram Rathour acknowledged that an ‘ordinary’ day with the bat may have cost them dearly.

“The plans didn’t work out,” Rathour said. “I’ll agree that we had a pretty ordinary day as far as batting is concerned. We were ahead in the game. We were in a position where we really could’ve batted them out of the game. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

“A lot of people got starts but really couldn’t convert. We were expecting one of them to play a big knock and have a big partnership but unfortunately it didn’t happen like that.

“Yes, they used a short-ball plan against us in the field. We had to show a little better, not intent, but strategy. We could’ve handled it slightly differently. People tried to play shots but didn’t really convert or execute them well enough. They got out to that. We will have to rethink how we handle that next time in a similar situation, against similar bowlers who keep similar fields. We will need to have a better strategy against them.”

England vs India: Allegations of racist abuse among the crowd at Edgbaston being investigated

09:54 , Luke Baker

An investigation is underway into allegations of racist abuse among the crowd on day four of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston.

Officials at the Birmingham venue have confirmed they are looking into social media claims, highlighted by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, of discriminatory language by spectators on Monday.

Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, said: “I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all.

“Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened.

“Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly.”

Allegations of racist abuse among the crowd at Edgbaston being investigated

England have ultimate belief they can complete chase against India, insists Alex Lees

09:45 , Luke Baker

Alex Lees claimed England’s “ultimate belief” in each other helped drive them towards a history-making chase against India at Edgbaston.

England have already pulled off some superb fourth-innings efforts this summer, thriving in the heat of battle to pull in targets of 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand, but if everything goes to plan on day five at Edgbaston they will have set a new high watermark.

India set the winning line at 378, higher than any England side has ever managed and worthy of a place in the top 10 chases ever completed in Test cricket, and somehow enter the final day as underdogs. England need just 119 more with seven wickets in hand to complete a stunning achievement, with form pair Joe Root (76no) and Jonny Bairstow (72no) ready to build on an unbroken stand of 150 and Ben Stokes waiting in the pavilion.

Considerable credit must also go to the opening pair of Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46), who raised the roof with an agenda-setting century stand. And Lees spoke for the whole team when he claimed that breaking an English record of 359, set by Stokes’ ‘miracle of Headingley’ during the 2019 Ashes, never came close to daunting them.

“I just think there is ultimate belief in one another, from one to 11, that we could do this,” he said. “I think we’re just very optimistic about it. You know the target is there but you just try and put it into the background. It’s not something we necessarily spoke about.

“As a unit our batters are getting runs, they’re confident, it’s a pretty good wicket and a good outfield. So, obviously, we just want to take the game to the opposition.”

England have ultimate belief they can complete chase against India, insists Alex Lees

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow leave England daring to dream against India

09:34 , Michael Jones

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were daring to dream about a record chase of 378 against India after they set up another grandstand finish in their Test series decider against India.

No England side has ever hunted down more than 359 – Ben Stokes’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago – but the new spirit of adventure that has engulfed the team this summer looks set to raise the bar at Edgbaston.

An intrepid century stand between openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley carved a huge chunk of the target, before Root (76 not out) and Bairstow (72no) continued their magnificent form to leave the hosts 259 for three at the end of day four.

With 119 needed and belief implausibly high after knocking off 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand in the last month, England go into the final day as comfortable favourites to take a fresh slice of history and square the ledger at 2-2.

A full house of more than 20,000 will be in attendance to watch the latest unlikely victory charge of the Stokes-Brendon McCullum era after Warwickshire followed the example of Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire by offering free entry for the final day.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow leave England daring to dream against India

England vs India - Day 5

09:26 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day five of England vs India at Edgbaston and what a conclusion to the Test match we have.

Unbeaten knocks from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have Brendon McCullum’s thrillseekers daring to dream of a record chase of 378 in what is sure to be a grandstand finish to this series decider.

No England side has ever hunted down more than 359 - Ben Stokes’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago - but the new spirit of adventure which has engulfed the team this summer looks set to raise the bar in Birmingham.

An intrepid century stand between openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley carved a huge chunk of the target, before Root (76 not out) and Bairstow (72no) continued their magnificent form to leave the hosts 259-3 at the end of day four. ‘Only’ 119 more runs to win...