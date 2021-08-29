England vs India: Jos Buttler to miss Fourth Test but Chris Woakes and Mark Wood return to squad

Jonny Bairstow will be England’s Test wicketkeeper for the first time in two years after Jos Buttler withdrew from the squad to attend the birth of his second child.

England have received a boost with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood on course to be available and in the squad.

The uncapped Sam Billings has been called up to cover with Buttler unavailable.

It is unclear who England’s vice-captain will be but it is likely to be between Rory Burns and Jimmy Anderson.

Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence will compete to replace Buttler in the XI, with Bairstow no longer a specialist batter.

For a number of reasons Woakes has not played a Test for a year, but he has overcome a bruised heel to play.

Wood missed the win at Headingley with a bruised shoulder but is now back bowling.

