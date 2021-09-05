England vs India, fourth day of fourth Test: live score and latest updates from the Oval - AP

09:33 AM

Here's that Jimmy interview with Sky in full

A "sore" @jimmy9 talks to @nassercricket ahead of #ENGvIND day four...



09:26 AM

James Anderson speaks

As if to emphasise England are not giving up and thinking they're out of it, the brilliant bowler is talking a good game.

"It's still a good deck and I think we can chase 250, 300."

Last night Pujara was suggesting that 250 would be enough of a total for India to set - a reminder that the lead is currently 171.

09:13 AM

England not giving up hope

An hour or so before the close on Friday England had a decent first-innings lead and were very much on top at the Oval. Fast forward 24 hours and it was India in control of the fourth match of this fascinating series and the hosts left scratching their heads as to what they could do to wrestle it back.

A brilliant century from Rohit Sharma, his first Test ton away from India, was the highlight of a dominant day in the middle by the tourists. The England attack toiled on a flat wicket picking up just three wickets as India turned the screw. Virat Kohli’s men will start today with a 171-run lead with seven wickets in hand this morning, looking to push on and set England a tough, if not impossible, total to chase.

But England are far from waving the white flag. Such has been the topsy turvy nature of this match and series that the hosts’ assistant coach Paul Collingwood is confident they are far from out of this Test.

“The conditions look very good out there so we shouldn’t be scared of whatever total they get,” said Paul Collingwood, insisting that England could still win the Test. The second new ball is only 12 overs old, and Collingwood admitted that it would be crucial to England’s hopes of winning the Test and taking a 2-1 lead before next week’s final Test at Old Trafford.

The England attack toiled during a long day on a flat pitch in south London - AFP

“We’ve seen throughout this series that momentum has shifted very quickly and if we can get movement on this ball,” Collingwood said. “We know we have the bowlers to exploit these condition and put their middle order under a lot of pressure and bowl them out as cheaply as possible.

It was a long day in the field for Joe Root’s side with little sideways movement off the pitch or in the air.

“We asked questions all day and you have to give the India batsmen credit,” said Collingwood.

“Sharma at the top of the order has played beautifully and we all know Test cricket can be tough at times. He’s quite an attacking batsmen but he seems to have reined himself in in this series.

“It was quite surprising we didn’t get much swing, we tried everything but couldn’t get it moving,” Collingwood said. “We were very disciplined. We have accurate bowlers in our ranks, we stuck to our task all day.”