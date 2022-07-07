England vs India, first T20 live: score and latest updates - Matt Dunham/AP

06:16 PM

OVER 3: IND 29/1 (Kishan 4 Hooda 0)

The left-hander Ishan is going to be tested by Moeen's off-breaks. The batsman shuffles on to the back foot to pull a single, giving the right-hander a chance to play with the turn. He slog sweeps a pair of fours but Moeen has set him up perfectly for the darted arm ball and bags him.

06:13 PM

Wicket!!

Rohit c Buttler b Moeen 24 After being slog swept off the previous two balls, Moeen pushes one through quicker outside off and it drifts away. Rohit feathers and edge and Buttler takes a smart catch. FOW 29/1

06:12 PM

OVER 2: IND 20/0 (Sharma 16 Kishan 3)

All left-arm with the new ball(s). Topley starts with a wide down the legside. Some swing but only gentle stuff and Rohit works the inswinger off his pads very fine for four. What poise and balance.

Topley slants the next one across and Rohit carves it for four more. Neither full enough or short enough to threaten the edge.

Half an appeal from Topley when Rohit plays around an attempted leg glance and the ball pins him on the shin. But it must have pitched outside on that angle. Topley keeps striding in. Curious haircut, touch of the Bob Cunis's about it, with shaved sides and a mulletish rear.

Rohit works two through midwicket off the last ball, hustling the second by placing it wide of Moeen and making him chase it down for 30 yards.

06:05 PM

OVER 1: IND 9/0 (Sharma 6 Kishan 3)

Mike Atherton seems to have taken Bumble's role in the T20 comms team on Sky. Rohit begins by pushing a single behind point and Kishan presses the next, an inswinger, square.

Rohit leaves one then charges Curran, bludgeoning an off drive that Jordan dives to parry at mid-off but it was far too powerful to stop and the ball careers off his finger tips for four. Rohit takes another single through point and Ishan ends the over with a flick off his toes behind square for two. Good start by India.

06:00 PM

The teams are out

And Sam Curran, newly peroxided, or perhaps newly re-peroxided, has the new ball.

05:39 PM

Your teams

England Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (capt and wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal mills, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson.

India Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

05:36 PM

Harry Brook is in the XI

Phil Salt, David Willey and Richard Gleeson miss out.

05:32 PM

India have won the toss

And will bat first.

05:26 PM

Some early team news

Congratulations to @arshdeepsinghh who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia



He receives his cap from Captain @ImRo45#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2YOY15GwRj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

Kings XI Punjab left-arm quick makes his debut. Why has there been such a proliferation of white-ball, left-armers? Obviously their effectiveness has been a factor but there isn't a factory. Has there always been a surplus of supply but limited demand?

05:21 PM

The weather is set fair

Temperatures are forecast to fall only from 21C to 19C over the course of the match and there is only a hedging <5% chance of rain.

05:05 PM

Jos Buttler on his style of captaincy

My messaging so far has been very similar to how it’s been for the last six or seven years.

I think there’s a number of us who have been part of that group for a long time, as senior players, and have always been able to voice an opinion. I’ve spent a long time as Eoin’s vice captain and sharing ideas and talking about the game, and we see it in a very similar way. So my messaging for this team is very consistent with that. Try and be clear and communicate that I’ll always want us to take that positive and aggressive option when we can.

I don’t want us to fear losing, and I think that’s been something that’s been set in stone for a number of years. So there’s not necessarily massive change.

04:15 PM

Good evening

And welcome to coverage of the first of a three-match Twenty20 series between England and India, starting tonight at the Ageas Bowl. It's a new era for England's white-ball teams after the retirement of Eoin Morgan. Jos Buttler has stood in as captain five times before in this format, winning three and losing two, but this is the first match of a long-term spell, which will take in the World T20 in Australia this October, next year's World Cup in India and, if he is successful and wants to carry on, another World T20 in the Caribbean and United States scheduled for June 2024.

England's multi-format players - Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes - have been given the series off but will play in the three 50-over matches, while England's best T20 bowler, Adil Rashid, has been given leave by the England and Wales Cricket Board to miss both series to make his Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

There are opportunities in those absences for Phil Salt and Harry Brook to stake a claim for Morgan's batting slot, Matt Parkinson to offer Rashid competition and Richard Gleeson to force his way into the side as a right-arm seamer given England's recent obsession with left-arm quicks in limited-overs games. Gleeson, the latest of late developers at the age of 34, might not get his chance in Southampton with Chris Jordan likely to continue alongside the three lefties - Tymal Mills, Sam Curran and Reece Topley.

Rohit Sharma has recovered from Covid and will lead India from the top of the order, with a team of IPL 'rock stars' at his disposal including Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik. There are no Test players, bar Rohit who had to sit out the fifth Test, in the matchday squad and there might be no place tonight for the lightning fast Umran Malik but he, like Gleeson, should get his chance at the weekend, either at Edgbaston on Saturday or 24 hours later at Trent Bridge. And speaking of Edgbaston:

Amazing week on the pitch but really disappointed to hear reports of racist abuse at Edgbaston. Absolutely no place for it in the game. Hope all the fans at the white-ball series have a brilliant time and create a party atmosphere. That's what cricket's about!! — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 7, 2022

England have won five of their last six T20s at the Rose Bowl, having lost all six tosses. Morgan was always keen to chase, an attitude that has rubbed off on Stokes. But since the end of 2014, when Morgan succeeded Stuart Broad as T20 captain, they have won 19 of 32 matches when they batted first, 24 of 39 when chasing, winning ratios of 59 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.

Dew should not be a deciding factor in Australia in October and November, late spring Down Under, nor here in July but giving a relatively inexperienced bowling attack practice at defending a total might prove invaluable in the competition, given it was their undoing in the final in 2016 and semi- last year.