England vs India: David Lloyd insists Keaton Jennings and Adil Rashid should keep their place for final Test at The Oval

Former England cricketer and current commentator David Lloyd has insisted England should keep Keaton Jennings and Adil Rashid in the Test team no matter the result of the Fifth Specsavers Test against India.

Jennings has had a torrid time at the top of the order averaging just 18.57 including a horrible dismissal in Southampton while Rashid has bowled just 62 overs in across eight innings and was out bowled by the returning Moeen Ali the last time out.

While Alastair Cook’s impending international retirement may look to have helped keep Jennings in a job with selectors unlikely to head to Sri Lanka with two new openers some were clambering for Chris Woakes to come in for Rashid.

Root already planning next stage of England evolution after series win

But with low scoring from both teams and seamers swinging the ball around corners being a hallmark of the series, Lloyd felt Rashid’s chances to show his talents had been hampered by simply not being needed.

But with tours to Sri Lanka and the West Indies – both likely to be played on spinning pitches – Lloyd has rallied behind the pair but called on Jennings to come at the challenge with a fresh attitude at The Kia Oval.

“Jennings can play, he is a player, make no mistake about it and he is finding it tough but they will stick with him to get him through it,” said Lloyd, who will be wearing five different pairs of Specsavers glasses across the five days to encourage Test fans to get their own eyes tested. “Sometimes these things take time and someway, somehow you want them to eventually ‘get it’.

david-lloyd-2.jpg

David Lloyd thinks Jennings and Rashid were right to keep their places ( Specsavers)

“I’d say it to [Jennings] and a number of England batters – be more proactive. They are looking more at survival and then playing a lose shot. He should be looking to score. Have more energy and more intent, stop being tentative and then flirt. Look busy at the crease, one here, one there rather than ‘I will survive’ Gloria Gaynor time.

“Everyone looks at England’s batters but take a look at India’s as well. Bowlers have ruled the roost and it has been tough at the top of the order for everyone apart from Virat Kohli who’s the best player in the world.

“I’d stick with Rashid as well. If England bat first at The Oval and get 450 the leg spinner is bang in the game with the rough on the pitch, so he needs the batters to get a lot more runs to be effective.

Beers and tears: how Cook broke his retirement to his teammates

Sometimes it is just unlucky that the game circumstances mean it doesn’t work. They can’t really be used when they’re going to bowl the odd bad ball when there are no runs on the board.”

Lloyd ruffled some feathers earlier this week calling on England’s consummate Test expert Cook to be dropped after announcing his international retirement – the former England boss insisting the team should be pragmatic and look to the future.

And with another 1000-run Specsavers County Championship Division One season for Rory Burns, Lloyd insists a home Test would have been the perfect place to introduce the Surrey captain to the top of the England order.

Alastair Cook retires from international cricket

“I look at it with a pragmatic view as a selector, coach, captain and I would see this as an ideal time to get the new man in and bed him in, get to know the captain and the dressing room and learn the team culture before going on tour.

Fifth and final Test offers England the chance to break old habits

“If you speak to Alec Stewart he says Rory has been ready to play for some line. And he looks to be a damn good slip fielder as well. If you look at his stats, his strike rate is slightly less than Cook, so he’s almost the same player in style. Burns is the one who can come in and just see off the new ball.

“The fan in me wants to see Cook score 200 runs, lift his arms aloft and say ‘that is my last innings’, but I’ve done the job and for me this is the perfect time to get Rory Burns in.

“I’m amazed that [Alastair] has retired really, I thought he had another two or three years left in him. He is 5-1 to be top scorer, I think they are giving money away.”

