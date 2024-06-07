Is England vs Iceland on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Euro 2024 warm-up tonight

England host Iceland in an international friendly on Friday in what will be their final warm-up match before flying to Germany for Euro 2024. Gareth Southgate’s squad board the plane on Monday and will have a week to acclimatise to their base camp ahead of their first match of the tournament versus Serbia.

The England boss has already announced the squad that will take part in the competition with James Maddison is one of the bigger names to miss out. Jack Grealish’s omission meanwhile took most people by surprise while Harry Maguire hasn’t recovered from injury in time to feature.

The Three Lions took on Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this week running out 3-0 winners at St. James’ Park with goals for Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane. An experimental line-up saw Alexander-Arnold start alongside Conor Gallagher in midfield but it is expected Southgate will go with a more traditional looking side against Iceland to get some playing time in for his first choice picks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is England vs Iceland?

The final warm-up match before England fly to Euro 2024 takes place at Wembley with kick off at 7.45pm BST on Friday 6 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game via Channel 4’s website and app free of charge, with a sign-up via email all that is needed.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the England team news?

Gareth Southgate is still shuffling his pack as players attempt to recover from injury with Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw out of action. Anthony Gordon may be risked as a second half substitute but only if he is in the manager’s plans to take to Euro 2024.

Bukayo Saka and John Stones are back after their precautionary rest periods and should play a part in the game while Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo and Kyle Walker are all available for selection. After winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has joined up with the squad but is likely to miss the match as Southgate will want him rested.

One interesting choice for the England boss is who will sub in at centre-back for Maguire. Marc Guehi is the obvious pick but Southgate may be tempted to offer Jarrad Branthwaite a full international debut.

Confirmed line-up

England XI: Ramsdale; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Palmer, Foden, Gordon; Kane

Odds

England win 1/12

Draw 7/1

Bosnia win 20/1

Prediction

Gareth Southgate should name a mixed side of first choice picks and fringe players he is thinking about taking to the Euros. Whoever takes to the field at Wembley will be hoping to impress and there is enough quality in England’s squad to get the job done comfortably. Iceland will pose more of a threat to the Three Lions’ defence but up top England should thrive and take some confidence with them into the tournament.

England 3-0 Iceland.