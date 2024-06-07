England vs Iceland: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

England host Iceland tonight in their final fixture before Euro 2024 officially begins.

Gareth Southgate saw his side make light work of Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Monday evening, running out 3-0 winners with a largely experimental team.

The Three Lions boss has acted quicker than expected to whittle down the provisional 33-man squad he named late last month to a list of 26 final players for the tournament, which was confirmed on the eve of this second warm-up game.

Given this is the final fixture before they play Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, Southgate is expected to go much stronger for the Iceland clash.

England are one of the favourites for the European Championship and it will be fascinating to see if they can finally deliver in what is expected to be Southgate’s final tournament at the helm.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Iceland is scheduled for a 7:45pm BST kick-off tonight on Friday June 7, 2024.

Wembley Stadium in London will host the match.

Where to watch England vs Iceland

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch on a free live stream online via the Channel 4 website or app.

England vs Iceland team news

Harry Kane will return to England’s starting lineup at Wembley, taking back the captain’s armband from Kieran Trippier after scoring the third goal off the bench against Bosnia.

The skipper sparked injury fears for the Euros by missing Bayern Munich’s last two Bundesliga matches of the season with a back problem, but insists he is now fully fit and raring to go.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones should all be available, along with Jude Bellingham and Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo. None of that group played against Bosnia following their involvement in either the FA Cup or Champions League final.

Ivan Toney will play against Iceland - but England’s priority is getting Harry Kane fully fit (Getty/Various)

Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka are fit to feature, but Luke Shaw will be sidelined until after the tournament opener.

Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Curtis Jones, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Trafford will not be involved after being cut from the squad on Thursday.

Jarrell Quansah was also cut but will be with the squad at Wembley after being placed on standby. Lewis Dunk joins Shaw on the sidelines.

England vs Iceland prediction

Results are clearly not the most important thing in the world in these games and England could be forgiven for not risking any injuries, but it would be a surprise not to see them beat their Euro 2016 conquerors with a strong team.

England to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 3

Draws: 1

Iceland wins: 1

England vs Iceland odds

England to win: 1/9

Draw: 15/2

Iceland to win: 20/1

