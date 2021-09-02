Is England vs Hungary on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifier

England take on Hungary in Budapest (The FA via Getty Images)

England look to rebound from their penalty shoot-out heartache to Italy at Euro 2020 when they resume qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions have had time to reflect after losing to the Azzurri in the Wembley final, with Gareth Southgate now targeting glory in Qatar next year.

It’s been a simple start to qualification with three wins from three matches.

But Hungary away might be the trickiest game of the group, with Marco Rossi’s side giving France and Germany a scare in draws at Euro 2020 in Budapest, while Portugal required a late intervention from Cristiano Ronaldo to win.

They sit second in Group I, two points behind England and one ahead of Albania and two more clear of Poland, who will both contend for qualification.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

How can I watch it?

The World Cup Qualifier will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

You can live stream the match on the ITV Hub here.

What is the team news?

RB Leipzig starlet Dominik Szoboszlai is back for Hungary, while Adam Nagy is suspended. David Siger and Filip Helander are out, with Loic Nego unavailable due to Covid, while Gergo Lovrencsics (ankle) is also on the sidelines.

Patrick Bamford will hope to make his debut and take advantage with Danny Ings, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin not in the squad. Injuries and illness deny Gareth Southgate of Phil Foden, Ben White and Dean Henderson. Ben Chilwell has been omitted from the squad due to his lack of games for Chelsea due to Marcos Alonso's good form.

Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka will compete for the final spot in the attacking third with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Predicted XIs

Hungary (3-4-3): Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Szalai; Bolla, Schafer, Kleinhisler, Fiola; Szoboszlai, Szalai, Sallai.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Prediction

Hungary gave an excellent account of themselves in Euro 2020's group of death, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stages. Dominik Szoboszlai missed the tournament but will provide a constant threat and like England, Marco Rossi's side are unbeaten in Group I. Still, they face a test to maintain that record. Expect a narrow England win, like those we saw during the summer. Hungary 0-1 England.