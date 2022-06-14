England vs Hungary LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction tonight

England face Hungary on Tuesday night in the Uefa Nations League, looking to lift themselves off the bottom of the group after a disappointing end-of-season run of results so far. The Three Lions suffered a surprise reversal to this same opponent ten days ago, on a night when the hosts controversially allowed tens of thousands of schoolchildren to attend a game which was due to be behind closed doors.

Since then, Gareth Southgate’s side have picked up a pair of draws: 1-1 with Germany, thanks to a late Harry Kane penalty which brought up the 50 milestone in an England shirt for the striker, then a very forgettable goalless stalemate with Italy over the weekend.

While it’s naturally preparation fothe Fifa World Cup which will be the priority for the head coach and his staff, performances from the players in these fixtures could be enough to push them to the front of the queue to head to Qatar. Southgate has already hinted that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho could struggle to break back into the squad between now and then, though of course three months of Premier League action could dictate much with form and fitness. Follow all the build-up and live match action as England face Hungary below:

England vs Hungary

Kick-off at 7:45pm

Visitors second in group, two points ahead of bottom nation England

Wales and Republic of Ireland both in action later, as well as Germany vs Italy

England XI: Ramsdale, Walker, James, Stones, Guehi, Phillips, Gallagher, Bellingham, Saka, Bowen, Kane

Hungary XI: Dibusz; Lang, Orban, At.Szalai; Fiola, Schafer, A.Nagy, Styles; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Ad.Szalai.

Goal! 16’ - Sallai spins to hammer Hungary ahead after poor marking at a set-piece

Goal! 69’ - Sallai doubles visitors’ lead after more bad defending

Goal! 80’ - Nagy slams in a ferocious third as England collapse

Red card! 82’ - John Stones shown a straight red card

England 0-3 Hungary

21:29 , Michael Jones

85 mins: England need this game to end now. Kyle Walker is the most recent player to go in the book for a lunging tackle on Nego. The game is gone, the motivation is gone.

It’s been a poor international break for the Three Lions. They need a reset and a refresh before the final two Nations League games in September.

England 0-3 Hungary

21:27 , Michael Jones

82 mins: Over in Germany the hosts have moved into a 5-0 lead over Italy. Timo Werner has a brace.

Red card! John Stones has picked up a second yellow card for absolutely nothing. Daniel Gazdag runs into Stones and falls to the floor clutching his face. Stones has no idea he was even there but the referee must have seen the aftermath of Gazdag rolling around on the floor and pulls out the red card!

England 0-3 Hungary (Nagy, 80’)⚽️

21:23 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Terrible night for England. Zsolt Nagy seals the deal for Hungary by smoking a shot in from the front edge of the box after Hungary break on the counter-attack.

Hungary have been clinical tonight. They’ve had four shots on target and have scored three of them!

England 0-2 Hungary

21:21 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Off the bar! Mason Mount receives the ball on the left wing and comes inside before flicking the ball into the box. Harry Kane meets it in space and whips his header towards goal only for it to rattle into the crossbar and bounce clear!

England 0-2 Hungary

21:20 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Close! Marc Guehi lifts a long ball over to Raheem Sterling who stretches for the ball and manages to bring it under control. He spins away from a defender and guides it back to Phil Foden who fizzes an effort wide of the nearest post.

England 0-2 Hungary

21:17 , Michael Jones

England being booed now.



Hungary have not won on *English soil* since the 6-3 in 1953. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 14, 2022

England 0-2 Hungary

21:16 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Things have gone from bad to worse for England. They’re staring down the barrel of another defeat to Hungary and the worse thing is it isn’t really surprising based on their performance.

Hungary have been more disciplined, more determined and have come here with a clear gameplan.

GOAL! England 0-2 Hungary (Sallai, 69’) ⚽️

21:12 , Michael Jones

69 mins: He’s done it again! Kalvin Phillips has the ball nicked off him by Martin Adam who carries it up to the box before sliding a pass wide of Kyle Walker to play in Roland Sallai. He runs onto the ball and belts it with the outside of his right foot, Aaron Ramsdale has no time to react and Hungary have a second goal!

England 0-1 Hungary

21:11 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Martin Adam replaces Adam Szalai for Hungary as Phil Foden makes an appearance for England. He replaces Jude Bellingham.

England now have Sterling, Kane, Foden, Mount and Saka on the pitch. Can they create something and score an equaliser?

England 0-1 Hungary

21:10 , Michael Jones

63 mins: England have had over 77% possession in this game but it doesn’t feel as though they’ve ever been in control. Hungary are frustrating them, they’re defending well and closing down the midfield with sharp intensity.

England 0-1 Hungary

21:05 , Michael Jones

60 mins: England still haven’t scored from open play in any of the four Nations League games they’ve played in this international window.

Will Mason Mount change that? He’s come on to replace Conor Gallagher.

England 0-1 Hungary

21:00 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Thomas Muller has added a third for Germany in their match versus Italy. That means if things remain as they are and England lose to Italy in September they will be relegated from League A in the Nations League.

The Three Lions need to score.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:57 , Michael Jones

54 mins: What a pass from Harry Kane! Kane collects the ball on the right side of the pitch and laces a long diagonal over to the opposite side of the box where Bukayo Saka arrives and boots the ball over the goal on the stretch.

It was a move that almost paid off for England.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:56 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Space opens up between the lines for England and Conor Gallagher flicks the ball into the box almost playing Sterling in for a shot. He wins a corner but Reece James’ delivery can’t pick out a teammate.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:54 , Michael Jones

48 mins: England look to have switched to a 3-5-2 formation with Saka and James in the wingback roles and Kane and Sterling up front.

Gareth Southgate obviously wants more control in midfield without sacrificing width.

Bellingham makes a run down the left side before darting into a contral position and feeding the ball into the box. Harry Kane makes the run through the lines but can’t control the ball and it skips past him and out for a goal kick.

Second half: England 0-1 Hungary

20:49 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Jude Bellingham gets the match restarted for England. Gareth Southgate has made just one change as Jarrod Bowen has been replaced with Raheem Sterling.

Sterling is immediately involved as the ball is floated over to him. He tries to weave into the box but gets tackled and the ball bounces out of play off the England forward.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:44 , Michael Jones

A frustrating first half for England.

England's entire gameplan at the moment seems to be picking passes for the wingers to run in behind, but it hasn't come off once. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 14, 2022

Germany 2-0 Italy

20:39 , Michael Jones

Germany have taken control of their match against Italy. Ilkay Gundogan converting a 45+4 minute penalty to double the German’s lead against the European champions.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:36 , Michael Jones

Roland Szalai’s goal is the only difference between the teams so far. Can England respond in the next 45 minutes and get themselves back in this game?

Half-time: England 0-1 Hungary

20:34 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: England trail at the break and are met with a smattering of boos from the home fans after that first half performance. England just haven’t been close to their best. They need to find another gear and take the game to Hungary if they want to win tonight.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:32 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in the first half. England need to get in and have a reset. Will Gareth Southgate look to change things in the second 45 minutes?

England 0-1 Hungary

20:29 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Jarrod Bowen whips a free kick in from the right wing and England are rewarded with corner. James once again delivers it into the box and after the initial ball loops back into the air Dibusz comes off his line and claims it for Hungary.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:27 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Tricky from Bellingham who weaves around Attila Fiola on his way into the left side of the box. He dinks the ball towards the six-yard area and wins England a corner.

Reece James delivers it and comes close to picking out John Stones again. Attila Szalai wins it in the air and his header down, hits a white shirt before bouncing out of play.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:23 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Save! England are almost gifted a goal as Willi Orban looks to clear a cross from the left wing. He throws himself at the ball but only succeeds in heading back towards his own goal where Denes Dibusz has to palm it away!

England 0-1 Hungary

20:22 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Hungary have a couple of good forwards on the pitch in Roland Sallai and Adam Szalai. England are finding it tricky to take the ball off either of them when they dribble it into the box. Szalai has a shy from range but can’t sneak his effort past Aaron Ramsdale.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:16 , Michael Jones

30 mins: The free kick is fizzed into the six-yard box where Reece James heads it clear off the line! England get the ball out of the box and play Bowen free on the counter-attack. He bombs down the inside right channel and brings the ball into the box before having a cross deflected out for a corner.

England’s corner is curled perfectly onto the head of John Stones who powers one into the turf and bounces the ball safely into the hands of Dibusz.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:13 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Adam Szalai shimmies away from Phillips and the Bellingham on the left wing before whipping a cross into the hands of Aaron Ramsdale.

Bellingham tries to block the cross with a sliding tackle and clips Szalai’s trailing leg giving Hungary a free kick in another dangerous area.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:10 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Kyle Walker attempts to pick out Jarrod Bowen’s run in behind but Nagy is aware of the danger and beats the England forward in the air to clear his lines.

England need to move the ball quicker, everything is too sedate at the minute and Hungary are pressing the midfield players quickly when the ball comes to them.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:06 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Jarrod Bowen flies inside from the right and lays the ball off to Jude Bellingham. He passes it over to Reece James. James cuts back onto his right foot and floats the ball into the penalty area but sends it straight into the waiting hands of Denes Dibusz.

England 0-1 Hungary

20:05 , Michael Jones

19 mins: After dominating possession in the opening stages, England find themselves behind with barely 20 minutes on the board.

In the other Nations League A3 game this evening Joshua Kimmich has given Germany a 1-0 lead over Italy too.

As it stands England are rock bottom of their group. They need a turnaround here.

GOAL! England 0-1 Hungary (Sallai, 16’)⚽️

20:03 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Hungary’s first foray into England’s final third comes from a free kick after Kalvin Phillips makes a foul. The set piece is floated into the box where Adam Long wins the ball and knocks it across to Roland Sallai. Harry Kane swipes at the ball and misses it but it bounces nicely for the Hungarian forward who smokes it past Aaron Ramsdale to find the back of the net!

England 0-0 Hungary

19:58 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Gareth Southgate spoke about the fresher players having an impact tonight and Conor Gallagher is trying to do just that. He’s sprinting around midfield, tracking back to recover the ball and bombing forward to work the angles into the box.

Reece James is also showing a keen willingness to fly forward when possible from left back.

England 0-0 Hungary

19:56 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Andras Schafer is shoved off the ball by Reece James and lands awkwardly on his right leg causing a break in the game whilst he gets a bit of treatment.

England have started pretty well here. They’ll be hoping for an early goal to really settle their nerves.

England 0-0 Hungary

19:52 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Reece James plays a nice one-two with Kane on the left side and is guided into the box. He keeps the ball alive at the byline near the left-hand post before lifting it over to Bowen who nods it down and has his effort blocked by Zsolt Nagy!

Big opportunity for England to go in front. A better header from Bowen and it would have been 1-0.

England 0-0 Hungary

19:50 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Nice play from England as Saka knocks the ball to Harry Kane who feeds it over to the left hand side for Saka to chase down. He drives the ball up to the box before feeding it back to the England captain. Kane turns and lays the ball off to Kyle Walker who attempts to slide in Jarrod Bowen and sees his pass booted out for a throw in.

Kick off: England 0-0 Hungary

19:46 , Michael Jones

Hungary don’t join England in taking the knee before kick off, no surprises there. The visitors get the game started and work the ball over to the right side of the pitch where Bukayo Saka knocks the ball out for a throw in.

Here come the teams

19:43 , Michael Jones

Both sets of players head out onto the pitch at Molineux. The national anthems are next up and ‘God Save the Queen’ echoes out around the stadium before a big cheer of ‘England!’ goes up.

Kick off for this Nations League fixture is up next.

England vs Hungary

19:40 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling has scored 19 goals for England could become the 24th player to reach 20 goals for the Three Lions. 18 of Sterling’s 19 goals for England have come while at Manchester City at club level – the most England goals netted by a Manchester City player.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Hungary

19:37 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane has had a hand in 35% of the total goals scored by England under Gareth Southgate (56 of 158), with the Spurs striker scoring 45 and assisting 11. Kane’s total of 45 goals in the most by any player under a single manager in England men’s history.

(Action Images via Reuters)

England vs Hungary

19:35 , Michael Jones

England haven’t conceded more than one goal in any of their last 25 games in all competitions, shipping just eight goals in the process – the last team to net more than once versus the Three Lions were Belgium in November 2020 in the Uefa Nations League (2-0).

But, England have failed to score in seven of their 15 Uefa Nations League games (47%). Indeed, seven of the last eight times the Three Lions have failed to find the net in all competitions have been in this tournament.

In fact, England have failed to score in a higher share of matches in the Nations League (47%) than they have in any other competition in their history (exc. friendlies).

More at stake than meets the eye in Gareth Southgate’s final balancing act

19:31 , Michael Jones

Given the experimental selections, exhausted players and empty stadiums bar excitable schoolchildren, England’s end-of-season Nations League games have felt a little like the international friendlies that they were supposed to replace. Case in point: when the final whistle sounded on Saturday’s goalless draw with Italy, not one of Gareth Southgate’s players out on the pitch looked especially disappointed with the result. That was entirely understandable at the end of a long, hard and hectic campaign.

At least this fourth and final outing against Hungary will be the first at home – or Molineux, at least – in front of a full crowd, and the first with a sense of mild peril about it too. Anything less than a win for England and progressing to the Nations League finals this time next year will look extremely difficult. Lose and, ahead of a trip to the San Siro and the visit of Germany to Wembley in September, the prospect of relegation into the competition’s second tier will suddenly feel very real.

Admittedly, that still does not sound too perilous. The Nations League introduced the concept of relegation to international football four years ago and, four years on, it is still hard to take it as seriously as its club equivalent. The whole idea was rather undermined when, a few months after the inaugural edition had finished, Uefa granted a reprieve to those nations who finished bottom of their groups so that they could revamp and expand this new, oddly successful tournament.

More at stake than meets the eye in Gareth Southgate’s final balancing act

England vs Hungary

19:29 , Michael Jones

Hungary have scored just seven goals in their last 16 meetings with England in all competitions and have never netted more than once in a game in this run. Five of those seven goals have come in the last six clashes.

England have scored 61 goals against Hungary in all competitions – their third highest total against a nation outside of the United Kingdom/Republic of Ireland (Belgium 72, France 71).

Hungary have lost just two of their last 12 matches in the Uefa Nations League, picking up six wins in the process (D4). Indeed, the Hungarians have found the back of the net in 11 of those 12 games, only failing to net against Russia in October 2020 (0-0).

England vs Hungary

19:25 , Michael Jones

England have only failed to score in three of their 25 meetings with Hungary in all competitions, including last time out on June 4th (0-1) – they’ve never failed to score in consecutive games against Hungary.

England have never lost against Hungary when opening the scoring, going on to win 15 of the 16 matches in which they scored first (D1).

England vs Hungary

19:22 , Michael Jones

England lost their last match against Hungary earlier this month, ending a 15-match unbeaten run against them between 1965 and 2021. They last lost back-to-back games against the Hungarians between 1953 and 1962, a run of four.

Hungary have only won one of their eleven away games against England (D1 L9), a famous 6-3 win at Wembley in November 1953 with Nándor Hidegkuti scoring a hat-trick.

It was England’s first home defeat against a non-British or Irish nation, and Hidegkuti remains the last away player to score a hat-trick against England.

England have no choice but to win Nations League clash with Hungary, claims Adam Nagy

19:18 , Michael Jones

Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy says England have no choice but to win Tuesday’s Nations League clash following the “debacle in Budapest”.

Marco Rossi’s well-drilled Magyars stunned the Three Lions at the start of their run of four matches in 11 days, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty securing a 1-0 triumph at the half-full Puskas Arena.

England’s first loss to Hungary since 1962 has been followed by draws with Germany and Italy, with Gareth Southgate admitting they need to win Tuesday’s rematch to stand any chance of winning Group A3.

England have no choice but to win Nations League clash with Hungary, claims Adam Nagy

Harry Kane insists ‘no pressure’ in quest to become England’s leading goalscorer

19:13 , Michael Jones

England captain Harry Kane insists he does not feel overburdened as he continues his quest to become the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Kane reached a half-century of senior Three Lions goals as his late penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw against Germany last week.

It is the only goal England have managed in their three Nations League fixtures this month with the visit of Hungary to Molineux on Tuesday night their last of the season.

Manager Gareth Southgate said after the goalless stalemate with Italy on Saturday that he was “concerned” by the reliance on both Kane and Raheem Sterling to score the goals for England.

Harry Kane insists ‘no pressure’ in quest to become England’s leading goalscorer

Football’s lawmakers accused of ‘blinkered view’ after opting against trial of concussion subs

19:09 , Michael Jones

Football’s lawmakers have been accused of taking a “blinkered view” towards concussion by the wife of former England captain Dave Watson.

Watson, who won 65 England caps, is living with dementia and researchers in the United States last year identified abnormalities in his brain consistent with the progressive neurodegenerative disease CTE, which is associated with repeated blows to the head.

Watson’s wife Penny signed an open letter to football’s law-making body the International Football Association Board (Ifab), along with former players, union executives and medics, stating that the existing concussion protocols which only allow for additional permanent concussion substitutes failed to provide sufficient protection to players.

The signatories called for temporary concussion subs to be trialled, which would give medics an extended period of time to carry out an assessment on the player suspected of having concussion away from the pitch.

Football’s lawmakers opt against trial of concussion subs

Liverpool sign Darwin Nunez

19:05 , Michael Jones

Moving back to domestic football for the time being. Liverpool have announced that Darwin Nunez has signed from Benfica.

The 22-year-old has signed a six year contract and the move is subject to international clearance and work permit approval.

The initial fee is £64m and will rise to a potential £85m if he reaches every milestone during his time at the club – with add-ons ranging from scoring goals to winning the Champions League.

It is likely the fee will hit the £75m mark if Nunez plays regularly, with Liverpool’s club record transfer being the £75m they paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

England check out the pitch

19:00 , Michael Jones

The England players are looking relaxed ahead of kick off at 7:45pm. Can they pick up all three points tonight?

(The FA via Getty Images)

(PA)

Full-time: Armenia 1-4 Scotland

18:56 , Michael Jones

Scotland end their international break with a victory over Armenia! It’s a morale boosting victory for Steve Clarke after his team missed out on a place at this year’s World Cup.

Gareth Southgate voices opposition to proposed England World Cup documentary

18:52 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate says a prospective World Cup documentary focusing on players’ partners and loved ones is not his “cup of tea” as the England manager called the term WAG “disrespectful”.

Reports emerged over the weekend that some players’ partners had been approached to be part of a Netflix docu-series about their lives that would see them followed during the tournament in Qatar.

It is not an idea that sits well with England boss Southgate, whose World Cup preparations continue with Tuesday’s Nations League match against Hungary at Molineux.

Gareth Southgate voices opposition to proposed England World Cup documentary

Gallagher to bring exciting energy

18:48 , Michael Jones

Conor Gallagher says he hopes to bring a positive energy to England’s play when he starts for the Three Lions this evening. He added that he’ll play his natural game and hopefully be on the side of a good result for England.

Gareth Southgate eyeing victory as well as progress when England host Hungary

18:43 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate will continue to balance the pursuit of progress with a desire to win as England attempt to kickstart their Nations League campaign against Hungary with the World Cup looming large.

The end of a mammoth season for club and country is in sight for the Three Lions, who complete a run of four international matches in 11 days at a sold-out Molineux on Tuesday evening.

England kicked off June’s Nations League slog with a shock 1-0 loss in Budapest and have been unable to record a win since, with a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Germany followed by a drab 0-0 home draw against Italy.

Gareth Southgate eyeing victory as well as progress when England host Hungary

Armenia 1-4 Scotland

18:43 , Michael Jones

Scotland are in cruise control now. The game changed with the red card and once the visitors got themselves in front they’ve looked very comfortable.

Into the last 10 minutes now and it looks as though Steve Clarke’s men will be recording a much needed win.

Hungary line-up

18:40 , Michael Jones

Hungary have made two changes to the team that drew 1-1 draw with Germany with goalkeeper Denes Dibusz and midfielder Andras Schafer coming in. Their line-up:

Hungary XI: Dibusz, Szalai, Orban, Lang, Nagy, Styles, Schafer, Fiola, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Szalai.

Lots of changes for England

18:35 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate makes nine changes to the England side who drew 0-0 with Italy on Saturday, with only goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Reece James keeping their places.

Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi and John Stones come into the team which come hint at a back three for the Three Lions and there are returns to midfield for Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham, while Conor Gallagher gets his first minutes of this international break.

Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka complete the line-up.

England’s recent results

18:30 , Michael Jones

England were beaten 1-0 by Hungary in their Nations League opener last week and also drew 1-1 with Germany before Saturday’s goalless draw with Italy was played behind closed doors at Molineux leaving the Three Lions without a win in their opening three games.

They’re bottom of their Nations League group and need to win tonight or else face the possibility of being relegated to League B.

England line-up to face Hungary

18:23 , Michael Jones

England XI: Ramsdale, Walker, Stones, Guehi, James, Phillips, Bellingham, Gallagher, Bowen , Kane, Saka

Southgate on getting the best out of his players

18:22 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate says that a few fresh players could unlock the best of England as they gear up to face Hungary in the Nations League later tonight:

"We've got players who are fresh and that could be important." 💪



More from Gareth Southgate ahead of tonight's #NationsLeague game... pic.twitter.com/uXCimeekC7 — England (@England) June 14, 2022

GOAL! Armenia 1 -4 Scotland (Adams, 53’)⚽️

18:17 , Michael Jones

Che Adams with the icing on the cake! Stuart Armstrong launches Scotland forward on the counter-attack and sends Adams through on the left.

Adams carries the ball into the box and slides a left-footed finish into the far corner.

GOAL! Armenia 1 -3 Scotland (McGinn, 50’)⚽️

18:15 , Michael Jones

That’s surely the game now.

Greg Taylor’s ball to the back post is knocked down by Nathan Patterson to John McGinn, who takes one touch, turns to goal and blasts it home from close-range.

Gareth Southgate praises ‘mature’ Kyle Walker as one of England’s leaders

18:13 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate has praised Kyle Walker for maturing into a standard-bearer in England’s growing group of leaders.

There is an expectation around the Three Lions as preparations continue for Qatar having reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and then last summer’s European Championship final.

England will be led into the World Cup by captain Harry Kane, who is supported by a number of club captains and trusted lieutenants within the squad.

Southgate likes the leadership make-up of the group and highlighted the way 67-cap Manchester City right-back Walker has developed.

Gareth Southgate praises ‘mature’ Kyle Walker as one of England’s leaders

Second half: Armenia 1-2 Scotland

18:08 , Michael Jones

Scotland are back underway in their Nations League game against Armenia. Can they close out the win?

A full house awaits England tonight

18:06 , Michael Jones

England will face Hungary in front of a packed house at Molineux after being forced to play Italy behind closed doors last time out due to the trouble caused by fans at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Can the Three Lions put on a show and earn themselves a win tonight?

A full house at Molineux awaits! 🏟 pic.twitter.com/Auq8K4mbOr — England (@England) June 14, 2022

England vs Hungary latest buildup

18:00 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate and his team are at Molineux tonight rather than Wembley remember.

That’s an important part of the game, says the boss, who is hoping for backing from a partisan crowd tonight

🗣️ "We represent England, not just Brent, Wembley or London"



England manager Gareth Southgate has emphasised the importance of playing games outside of Wembley pic.twitter.com/7K2qJLUnj9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 14, 2022

GOAL! Armenia 1-2 Scotland

17:48 , Karl Matchett

What a turnaround! Armstrong has buried his second of the game and found the bottom corner, even as he was slipping over. Tremendous work and Scotland ahead - there goes the half-time whistle.

All uphill now for Armenia who are down to 10 men.

RED CARD! Armenia 1-1 Scotland

17:45 , Karl Matchett

Red card shown for Armenia! Arman Hovhannisyan is shown two yellow cards, one for the foul which was bad enough and then immediatey another for putting his head into McGinn. Two yellows and a red card, the hosts down to 10 men.

England U21s suffered wake-up call in defeat to Slovenia – boss Lee Carsley

17:38 , Karl Matchett

Boss Lee Carsley admits his England Under-21s suffered a “wake-up call” after their record unbeaten run ended.

The Young Lions suffered a first qualifying defeat in 11 years following a 2-1 loss to Slovenia in Huddersfield.

It was the first time they had been beaten in qualification for 55 games – since losing 2-1 to Belgium in November 2011 – after Djed Spence’s early own goal and Mark Zabukovnik’s header.

Cameron Archer pulled a goal back in injury time but the Young Lions, who have already reached Euro 2023 by winning Group G, were deservedly beaten.

Carsley said: “We were slow, lethargic, our tempo wasn’t great. Hopefully it’s a bit of a wake-up call that we’ve still got a lot of improving to do as a squad.

“They’ve had a hard, long season. We’ve been in camp for two weeks, we’d already qualified and we were just off it.

“If you play at 95 per cent at this level you will get found out. We didn’t do the basics well enough. We’ve got to learn from that. It leaves a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth.”

England U21s suffered wake-up call in defeat to Slovenia – boss Lee Carsley

‘Never say never’: Scratch golfer Harry Kane on prospect of turning professional after football

17:33 , Karl Matchett

Harry Kane insists “never say never” after teasing a potential future in professional golf once he has hung up his boots.

The England and Tottenham striker is now a scratch golfer and spends much of his time away from football on the course.

Kane even joked after the season: “I guess the ideal career would be a World Cup, a Super Bowl and maybe a Masters green jacket.”

But when discussing a potential switch in the future, while admitting there is considerable work to be done on his game, Kane left the door open.

“I think that’s a long way away, but never say never,” Kane said. “I’m way off where the pros are at the moment.

“I know that for sure. I’m just concentrating on football. Golf is a great hobby to have to get away from football.”

Kane will play in the Icons Series at the end of this month, which will represent a Ryder Cup-style format at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Armenia 1-1 Scotland

17:28 , Karl Matchett

Cheeky chip attempt from Che Adams tries to catch the keeper unawares, but it’s definitely the hosts who have looked the more threatening so far. Two or three counter-attacking chances have had them in on goal, only to not finish off the move. Scotland living on the edge.

The documentary England must watch ahead of the Qatar World Cup

17:20 , Karl Matchett

A group of young footballers are sitting together in a canteen, talking of “girls” and the game in the way young footballers do, when the conversation turns to something deeper.

“Let me just ask you, what do you imagine freedom to be,” one goes to the table. “Let me have a go,” another responds. “I think freedom means maybe not being under slavery but having access to everything, your movement, free expression.”

“So many immigrants are coming to Qatar to work in search of greener pastures, but maybe a couple of them are not finding this greener pasture. They are staying in Qatar against their will, not directly like you’re being enslaved here. But, it’s like, you can’t go back, so you just stay and work for maybe the small salary.”

Another interjects: “Modern slavery.” “You can call it that.”

The men go on to talk about how they miss just running on the beach, food from home, and even being able to go on a date.

As you can probably guess by now, this certainly isn’t the England players, or any other Nations League squad complaining about four fixtures in this international break. It is actually a scene from a superbly moving documentary called ‘The Workers Cup’, that should really be shown to every team going to Qatar in November.

Miguel Delaney details the documentary every World Cup squad should watch ahead of Qatar 2022:

The documentary England must watch ahead of the Qatar World Cup

GOAL! Armenia 1-1 Scotland

17:16 , Karl Matchett

Che Adams does really well to hold the ball up in the box and tee up Stuart Armstrong - who finishes low past the keeper to equalise. Just what the Scots needed. His third goal at senior level for the national team.

GOAL! Armenia 1-0 Scotland

17:13 , Karl Matchett

Less than ideal start for the Scots as Bichakhchyan puts the home side ahead after just six minutes. A defeat tonight would leave Steve Clarke’s side bottom of the group at the midway stage, having played one game fewer than their rivals.

Armenia vs Scotland - kick-off

17:03 , Karl Matchett

We are underway in Yerevan! We’ll bring you updates here on Scotland’s big test, without the likes of captain Andy Robertson against Armenia in Nations League Group B1.

Gareth Southgate praises ‘mature’ Kyle Walker as one of England’s leaders

16:50 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate has praised Kyle Walker for maturing into a standard-bearer in England’s growing group of leaders.

There is an expectation around the Three Lions as preparations continue for Qatar having reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and then last summer’s European Championship final.

England will be led into the World Cup by captain Harry Kane, who is supported by a number of club captains and trusted lieutenants within the squad.

Southgate likes the leadership make-up of the group and highlighted the way 67-cap Manchester City right-back Walker has developed.

“You notice players maturing,” he said. “For example, Kyle Walker who isn’t captain of his club but he’s such a man within the group, on the pitch, off the pitch, and I think he’s matured a lot over the last two or three years.

“I mean, he’s won the league four times so he’s got confidence from what he’s done as a player.

“He’s been in a World Cup semi-final with us and a European final so he’s got a lot of big-match experience. But he’s definitely one who I think has matured.”

Gareth Southgate praises ‘mature’ Kyle Walker as one of England’s leaders

Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate amid winless run and criticism of England manager

16:47 , Karl Matchett

Harry Kane believes Gareth Southgate does not deserve to be criticised for his work as England manager, crediting him as the main reason for their successful runs to the latter stages of major tournaments in recent years.

Southgate warned last week that he will not “outstay his welcome” in the job after being persistently criticised for a perceived conservatism in tactics and team selection, with former England striker Gary Lineker among those to question him last week.

England have nevertheless failed to win their last three games, their longest run without victory in almost four years, and have not scored a goal from open play in more than four hours during this current international break.

Kane was named captain by Southgate ahead of the 2018 World Cup and has been a mainstay throughout his manager’s five-and-a-half years in charge, scoring 45 of England’s 158 goals over the same period.

“I think when you look at our team, we’ve been one of the most successful England teams there’s been over our history and Gareth has been the main part of that,” the Tottenham Hotspur striker insisted.

Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate amid winless run and criticism of England manager

More at stake than meets the eye in Gareth Southgate’s final balancing act

16:40 , Karl Matchett

Given the experimental selections, exhausted players and empty stadiums bar excitable schoolchildren, England’s end-of-season Nations League games have felt a little like the international friendlies that they were supposed to replace. Case in point: when the final whistle sounded on Saturday’s goalless draw with Italy, not one of Gareth Southgate’s players out on the pitch looked especially disappointed with the result. That was entirely understandable at the end of a long, hard and hectic campaign.

At least this fourth and final outing against Hungary will be the first at home – or Molineux, at least – in front of a full crowd, and the first with a sense of mild peril about it too. Anything less than a win for England and progressing to the Nations League finals this time next year will look extremely difficult. Lose and, ahead of a trip to the San Siro and the visit of Germany to Wembley in September, the prospect of relegation into the competition’s second tier will suddenly feel very real.

Admittedly, that still does not sound too perilous. The Nations League introduced the concept of relegation to international football four years ago and, four years on, it is still hard to take it as seriously as its club equivalent. The whole idea was rather undermined when, a few months after the inaugural edition had finished, Uefa granted a reprieve to those nations who finished bottom of their groups so that they could revamp and expand this new, oddly successful tournament.

More at stake than meets the eye in Gareth Southgate’s final balancing act

Armenia vs Scotland confirmed line-ups

16:36 , Karl Matchett

In just 15 minutes, Scotland take on Armenia in one of the day’s first fixtures. The line-ups are in - Scott McKenna, Andy Robertson and John Souttar did not travel to Yerevan with the team due to injury.

Scotland: Gordon, Patterson, McTominay, Hanley, McGinn, McGregor, Adams, Hendry, Gilmour, Taylor, Armstrong.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Your Scotland team to face Armenia.



Kick off at 5pm in Yerevan.#ARMSCO pic.twitter.com/3YCGFG5dfB — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 14, 2022

How to watch England vs Hungary Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

16:35 , Karl Matchett

England will play their final match of the season tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side host Hungary at Molineux in the Nations League.

After three matches without a win, England are bottom of their Nations League group and under pressure to pick up three points.

Southgate hopes a returning crowd will lift the England players after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Italy was played behind closed doors.

England were beaten 1-0 by Hungary in their Nations League opener last week and also drew 1-1 with Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch England vs Hungary online and on TV tonight

England have no choice but to win Nations League clash with Hungary, claims Adam Nagy

16:31 , Karl Matchett

Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy says England have no choice but to win Tuesday’s Nations League clash following the “debacle in Budapest”.

Marco Rossi’s well-drilled Magyars stunned the Three Lions at the start of their run of four matches in 11 days, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty securing a 1-0 triumph at the half-full Puskas Arena.

England’s first loss to Hungary since 1962 has been followed by draws with Germany and Italy, with Gareth Southgate admitting they need to win Tuesday’s rematch to stand any chance of winning Group A3.

Former Bristol City midfielder Nagy seemingly agrees with those sentiments and expects a response from the hosts in front of a sell-out Molineux crowd.

“The difference is England has to win,” the Pisa player said. “They have no other option following the debacle in Budapest.

“They have sat on their own foot in their first three matches. They have to win.

“I’m sure they’re going to do everything to take the lead and they’re going to put immense pressure on us.”

England have no choice but to win Nations League clash with Hungary, claims Adam Nagy

Gareth Southgate: Manchester United players have a lot to do to get back in England squad

16:24 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate has warned the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford that they have “a lot to do” if they are to get into England’s World Cup squad.

The Three Lions are now five months away from heading to Qatar, with September’s two Nations League fixtures all that remain after facing Hungary in Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening.

Harry Maguire is the only United player involved in the England set-up this month, with Luke Shaw unavailable as he regains fitness at a time when Rashford and Sancho missed out through poor form.

Southgate last month said the pair still have time to work their way into his World Cup plans, but he has now admitted it is an uphill battle for the club’s English contingent to seal their place on the plane.

Asked if United players may be fresher without the Champions League to contend with next season, the England boss said: “We’ve only got one with us! They’ve got a lot to do to get back in the squad.

“Well, look, I think the lower the load then of course the less likely for injuries and the hope that players can be that little bit sharper but there’s no way of knowing.”

Gareth Southgate: Man Utd players have a lot to do to get back in England squad