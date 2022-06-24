England vs Holland live: score and latest updates in women's Euros warm-up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harri Thomas
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • England
    England
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bethany England
    Association football player (born 1994)
  • Fran Kirby
    Fran Kirby
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Lucy Bronze scores England's equaliser - PA
Lucy Bronze scores England's equaliser - PA

England 1 Holland 1

08:47 PM

45 mins: England 1 Holland 1

Two minutes of added time to come.

08:43 PM

40 mins: England 1 Holland 1

Kelly tries to win the ball down the right and cut inside towards the Holland goal, but Janssen is there to block and recover. Holland start a move of their own, but Bright smartly clears up.

A really competitive half here at Elland road. Both sides playing in anticipation of next month's tournament.

08:39 PM

37 mins: England 1 Holland 1

Martens has gone down and she's receiving medical treatment. A brief pause in play here.

08:38 PM

34 mins: England 1 Holland 1

A sweeping move from Holland, starting with the touch from Spitse on the halfway line, and ending with Beerensteyn steering towards goal from the squared cross. Corner.

08:35 PM

31 mins GOAL: England 1 Holland 1

Bronze with a beautifully clipped ball from the right.

It looks like she was aiming for the back post, picking out Kelly or Hemp in the box, but it's gone over the top of van Veenendaal and into the back of the net! Her reaction shows she didn't mean that, but it's a lovely goal in the end.

08:31 PM

28 mins: England 0 Holland 1

Greenwood to take the free kick. Left-footed, she tries a ground shot towards the far post, but van Veenendaal reads it all the way and it's a comfortable save.

08:30 PM

27 mins: England 0 Holland 1

Kirby is brought down just outside the D. It's a yellow card for Nouwen and a really dangerous area for an England free kick.

08:24 PM

21 mins GOAL: England 0 Holland 1

Spitse with a terrific corner towards the front side of the box. Martens is on the end of that and steers her header towards the back post and beyond Earps' grasp.

08:23 PM

20 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Holland with a corner now. They're pressing high up the pitch, with Bright playing out from the back to get away from the high Holland press.

08:22 PM

19 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Beerensteyn gets a shot away, almost in the six-yard box, but there are plenty of England shirts in there. Earps makes a save with her outstretched leg. Solid.

Martens sends one in from the left on the follow up and Beerensteyn goes hurtling into Earps as the England keeper makes a punching-save. She looks winded down there.

Mary Earps of England contends for the aerial ball with Lineth Beerensteyn - Getty Images
Mary Earps of England contends for the aerial ball with Lineth Beerensteyn - Getty Images

08:19 PM

Bizarre kit choices this evening

08:16 PM

13 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Hemp with some brilliant closing down on the Holland keeper.

Van Veenendaal tries to clear and it ricochets off Hemp towards the Holland goal, but it's wide.

08:14 PM

12 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Kirby is pushed over by Groenen to win a free kick halfway into the Holland half. A second free kick in the early stages for England.

It's whipped in, well-worked, and poked through to Bethany England who is quick to it, but denied by the keeper in the end. Strong chance.

08:08 PM

5 mins: England 0 Holland 0

England charges down the ball as it trundles towards the Holland box. Van Veenendaal just beats here to it and clears.

08:07 PM

2 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Kirby flashes in an early cross from just outside the box towards Bethany England, but it's cleared away. Kirby picks out Kelly with a follow-up cross, nicely weighted, but Kelly heads over.

08:04 PM

Kick-off!

Knee taken and England get us under way. It's the first meeting between these two since England's semi-final defeat at the 2017 Euros.

07:58 PM

The players emerge from the tunnel - a reminder of the lineups this evening

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Walsh, Williamson; Kelly, Kirby, Hemp; England.

Subs: Stokes, Hampton, Stanway, Toone, Wubben-Moy, Mead, Parris, Russo, Scott, Roebuck, Carter.

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Films, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, D. Janseen; Groenen, Spitse, Pelova; Roord, Martens, Beerensteyn.

Subs: Lorsheyd, Brugts, Damaris, Olislagers, Casparu, Leuchter, Van Domselaar, Dukstra, R. Jansen, Van de Donk, Miedema, Van Dongen.

The stands at Elland Road - Action Images via Reuters
The stands at Elland Road - Action Images via Reuters

07:52 PM

Five changes to England's team today

Leeds fan and former player Rachel Daly, a goalscorer off the bench in last week's 3-0 win over Belgium at Molineux, is among those coming into the team for her 50th cap.

Beth England replaces Ellen White up top, who is absent after testing positive for Covid.

07:49 PM

Euro 2022: The group stages

The 2022 Women's European Championship takes place in England this summer, with the hosts kicking off the tournament on July 6 before the winner is crowned at Wembley on July 31.

Holland are the reigning champions while Portugal replaced Russia following the latter's exclusion due to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

  • Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

  • Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

  • Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

07:46 PM

Holland head coach Mark Parsons speaks with ITV before the match

We're building every player individually, what they need... We've got three games in eight days, of course it is exciting. We're looking to start strong and finish strong. Of course, I'm trying to keep the players focused on process.

I think six teams can win this tournament. For us, we have to keep focus. We need this game, we need the next two.

07:42 PM

Warm ups under way at Elland Road

Lucy Bronze - Action Images via Reuters
Lucy Bronze - Action Images via Reuters
Lauren Hemp of England reacts - The FA
Lauren Hemp of England reacts - The FA
Fran Kirby - The FA
Fran Kirby - The FA

07:37 PM

England's Euro 2022 fixtures: the group stage

  • July 6: England vs Austria, kick-off 8pm, Old Trafford

  • July 11: England v Norway, 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

  • July 15 Group A: Northern Ireland v England, 8pm, St Mary's

07:31 PM

Bethany England gets the nod this evening

Ellen White is out with Covid and so Bethany England is chosen to replace her in attack.

The Chelsea striker spoke to Tom Garry about her great season and deep-frying Creme Eggs until 5am to pay her way through college.

Bethany England - The FA
Bethany England - The FA

07:27 PM

The final 23-player line-up for Euro 2022 was announced on Wednesday

England's campaign kicks off on July 6 at Old Trafford against Austria.

Here's who's made the 23-player team.

07:23 PM

Sarina Wiegman speaks with ITV before the match

What we're trying to do is getting high up the pitch, linking play. We'll try to get pressure quickly.

We had some tests in February, and now this is a very good test too. We need games like this to see where we are... Right now, I'm just really focusing on the game.

07:15 PM

Fran Kirby starts tonight

The Chelsea star did not play for nearly four months after suffering from symptoms of "extreme fatigue and exhaustion" and had to sit out April's England internationals as well as the finale to Chelsea's double-winning season.

She spoke at length on Tuesday about her illness and recovery.

Fran Kirby - The FA
Fran Kirby - The FA

07:09 PM

The lineups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Walsh, Williamson; Kelly, Kirby, Hemp; England.

Subs: Stokes, Hampton, Stanway, Toone, Wubben-Moy, Mead, Parris, Russo, Scott, Roebuck, Carter.

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Films, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, D. Janseen; Groenen, Spitse, Pelova; Roord, Martens, Beerensteyn.

Subs: Lorsheyd, Brugts, Damaris, Olislagers, Casparu, Leuchter, Van Domselaar, Dukstra, R. Jansen, Van de Donk, Miedema, Van Dongen.

07:05 PM

Ellen White out with covid for tonight's match

The Manchester City striker - the Lionesses' record scorer with 50 goals - has returned home and "will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to camp as soon as possible", with no replacement being called up.

Ellen White - PA
Ellen White - PA

07:01 PM

Holland's starting XI

07:00 PM

England's starting XI

04:42 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of England women vs Holland women, the Lionesses' penultimate warm-up game before the Euro 2022 tournament, a campaign which begins against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman insists next month's tournament is wide open with no clear favourites. Wiegman led the Dutch to Euro glory on home soil in 2017 and also to the runners-up spot at the 2019 World Cup.

The former Holland midfielder, unbeaten in 12 matches in charge of the Lionesses, said: "I consider them (England and Holland) as two very good teams and of course we play a home tournament and the Netherlands have the trophy right now.

"But I think the game has developed so much that many countries are favourites, I think it's going to be a very strong Euros.

"We have Spain, we have France, we have Germany, Sweden are always up there, Norway have always been strong.

"It's really exciting to see what's going to happen. It's not easy to say who's going to come through because it's very equal I think."

It will be the first time Wiegman will face her own country as England boss.

The 52-year-old said: "It's a very special game, obviously because I'm from there and I worked with that team for many years.

"Now I work for England, so it's a very special game for me and it's nice to see the (Holland) team again. At the end, it's just a game, but a special game."

England beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux last week and, after facing Holland, take on Switzerland in Zurich on June 30 in their last warm-up game before Euro 2022.

Wiegman added: "I think [Holland] are the strongest ones we play (in the warm-ups), the other ones are also going to the Euros, so they're good opponents too. But [Holland] have shown over the years they are really good opponents."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robb Elementary School, the site of a massacre, will be demolished, Uvalde mayor says

    Robb Elementary School, the Texas school where 19 children and two teachers were killed in May, will be demolished, the mayor of Uvalde said.

  • England vs Netherlands LIVE: Latest score and goal updates from Euro 2022 warm-up as Lucy Bronze equalises

    Follow the action from Elland Road as Lionesses continue Euro 2022 preparations

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.