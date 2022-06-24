England vs Holland live: score and latest updates in women's Euros warm-up

Lucy Bronze scores England's equaliser - PA

England 1 Holland 1

08:47 PM

45 mins: England 1 Holland 1

Two minutes of added time to come.

08:43 PM

40 mins: England 1 Holland 1

Kelly tries to win the ball down the right and cut inside towards the Holland goal, but Janssen is there to block and recover. Holland start a move of their own, but Bright smartly clears up.

A really competitive half here at Elland road. Both sides playing in anticipation of next month's tournament.

08:39 PM

37 mins: England 1 Holland 1

Martens has gone down and she's receiving medical treatment. A brief pause in play here.

08:38 PM

34 mins: England 1 Holland 1

A sweeping move from Holland, starting with the touch from Spitse on the halfway line, and ending with Beerensteyn steering towards goal from the squared cross. Corner.

08:35 PM

31 mins GOAL: England 1 Holland 1

Bronze with a beautifully clipped ball from the right.

It looks like she was aiming for the back post, picking out Kelly or Hemp in the box, but it's gone over the top of van Veenendaal and into the back of the net! Her reaction shows she didn't mean that, but it's a lovely goal in the end.

08:31 PM

28 mins: England 0 Holland 1

Greenwood to take the free kick. Left-footed, she tries a ground shot towards the far post, but van Veenendaal reads it all the way and it's a comfortable save.

08:30 PM

27 mins: England 0 Holland 1

Kirby is brought down just outside the D. It's a yellow card for Nouwen and a really dangerous area for an England free kick.

08:24 PM

21 mins GOAL: England 0 Holland 1

Spitse with a terrific corner towards the front side of the box. Martens is on the end of that and steers her header towards the back post and beyond Earps' grasp.

08:23 PM

20 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Holland with a corner now. They're pressing high up the pitch, with Bright playing out from the back to get away from the high Holland press.

08:22 PM

19 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Beerensteyn gets a shot away, almost in the six-yard box, but there are plenty of England shirts in there. Earps makes a save with her outstretched leg. Solid.

Martens sends one in from the left on the follow up and Beerensteyn goes hurtling into Earps as the England keeper makes a punching-save. She looks winded down there.

08:19 PM

Bizarre kit choices this evening

08:16 PM

13 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Hemp with some brilliant closing down on the Holland keeper.

Van Veenendaal tries to clear and it ricochets off Hemp towards the Holland goal, but it's wide.

08:14 PM

12 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Kirby is pushed over by Groenen to win a free kick halfway into the Holland half. A second free kick in the early stages for England.

It's whipped in, well-worked, and poked through to Bethany England who is quick to it, but denied by the keeper in the end. Strong chance.

08:08 PM

5 mins: England 0 Holland 0

England charges down the ball as it trundles towards the Holland box. Van Veenendaal just beats here to it and clears.

08:07 PM

2 mins: England 0 Holland 0

Kirby flashes in an early cross from just outside the box towards Bethany England, but it's cleared away. Kirby picks out Kelly with a follow-up cross, nicely weighted, but Kelly heads over.

08:04 PM

Kick-off!

Knee taken and England get us under way. It's the first meeting between these two since England's semi-final defeat at the 2017 Euros.

07:58 PM

The players emerge from the tunnel - a reminder of the lineups this evening

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Walsh, Williamson; Kelly, Kirby, Hemp; England.

Subs: Stokes, Hampton, Stanway, Toone, Wubben-Moy, Mead, Parris, Russo, Scott, Roebuck, Carter.

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Films, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, D. Janseen; Groenen, Spitse, Pelova; Roord, Martens, Beerensteyn.

Subs: Lorsheyd, Brugts, Damaris, Olislagers, Casparu, Leuchter, Van Domselaar, Dukstra, R. Jansen, Van de Donk, Miedema, Van Dongen.

07:52 PM

Five changes to England's team today

Leeds fan and former player Rachel Daly, a goalscorer off the bench in last week's 3-0 win over Belgium at Molineux, is among those coming into the team for her 50th cap.

Beth England replaces Ellen White up top, who is absent after testing positive for Covid.

07:49 PM

Euro 2022: The group stages

The 2022 Women's European Championship takes place in England this summer, with the hosts kicking off the tournament on July 6 before the winner is crowned at Wembley on July 31.

Holland are the reigning champions while Portugal replaced Russia following the latter's exclusion due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

07:46 PM

Holland head coach Mark Parsons speaks with ITV before the match

We're building every player individually, what they need... We've got three games in eight days, of course it is exciting. We're looking to start strong and finish strong. Of course, I'm trying to keep the players focused on process. I think six teams can win this tournament. For us, we have to keep focus. We need this game, we need the next two.

07:42 PM

Warm ups under way at Elland Road

07:37 PM

England's Euro 2022 fixtures: the group stage

July 6: England vs Austria, kick-off 8pm, Old Trafford

July 11: England v Norway, 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

July 15 Group A: Northern Ireland v England, 8pm, St Mary's

07:31 PM

Bethany England gets the nod this evening

Ellen White is out with Covid and so Bethany England is chosen to replace her in attack.

The Chelsea striker spoke to Tom Garry about her great season and deep-frying Creme Eggs until 5am to pay her way through college.

07:27 PM

The final 23-player line-up for Euro 2022 was announced on Wednesday

England's campaign kicks off on July 6 at Old Trafford against Austria.

Here's who's made the 23-player team.

07:23 PM

Sarina Wiegman speaks with ITV before the match

What we're trying to do is getting high up the pitch, linking play. We'll try to get pressure quickly. We had some tests in February, and now this is a very good test too. We need games like this to see where we are... Right now, I'm just really focusing on the game.

07:15 PM

Fran Kirby starts tonight

The Chelsea star did not play for nearly four months after suffering from symptoms of "extreme fatigue and exhaustion" and had to sit out April's England internationals as well as the finale to Chelsea's double-winning season.

She spoke at length on Tuesday about her illness and recovery.

07:09 PM

The lineups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Walsh, Williamson; Kelly, Kirby, Hemp; England.

Subs: Stokes, Hampton, Stanway, Toone, Wubben-Moy, Mead, Parris, Russo, Scott, Roebuck, Carter.

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Films, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, D. Janseen; Groenen, Spitse, Pelova; Roord, Martens, Beerensteyn.

Subs: Lorsheyd, Brugts, Damaris, Olislagers, Casparu, Leuchter, Van Domselaar, Dukstra, R. Jansen, Van de Donk, Miedema, Van Dongen.

07:05 PM

Ellen White out with covid for tonight's match

The Manchester City striker - the Lionesses' record scorer with 50 goals - has returned home and "will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to camp as soon as possible", with no replacement being called up.

07:01 PM

Holland's starting XI

07:00 PM

England's starting XI

04:42 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of England women vs Holland women, the Lionesses' penultimate warm-up game before the Euro 2022 tournament, a campaign which begins against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman insists next month's tournament is wide open with no clear favourites. Wiegman led the Dutch to Euro glory on home soil in 2017 and also to the runners-up spot at the 2019 World Cup.

The former Holland midfielder, unbeaten in 12 matches in charge of the Lionesses, said: "I consider them (England and Holland) as two very good teams and of course we play a home tournament and the Netherlands have the trophy right now.

"But I think the game has developed so much that many countries are favourites, I think it's going to be a very strong Euros.

"We have Spain, we have France, we have Germany, Sweden are always up there, Norway have always been strong.

"It's really exciting to see what's going to happen. It's not easy to say who's going to come through because it's very equal I think."

It will be the first time Wiegman will face her own country as England boss.

The 52-year-old said: "It's a very special game, obviously because I'm from there and I worked with that team for many years.

"Now I work for England, so it's a very special game for me and it's nice to see the (Holland) team again. At the end, it's just a game, but a special game."

England beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux last week and, after facing Holland, take on Switzerland in Zurich on June 30 in their last warm-up game before Euro 2022.

Wiegman added: "I think [Holland] are the strongest ones we play (in the warm-ups), the other ones are also going to the Euros, so they're good opponents too. But [Holland] have shown over the years they are really good opponents."