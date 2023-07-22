England vs Haiti: Women’s World Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Today is the day for England to begin their 2023 Women’s World Cup campaign, against Haiti.

The Lionesses are bidding for their first global title Down Under this summer after that fairytale European Championship success on home soil last year, though their build-up has not been ideal with an injury crisis that has robbed them of arguably their two most influential players compounded by a string of disappointing warm-up results and a pay dispute with the FA over performance-related bonuses.

But England are still tipped to make a deep run in the tournament despite those concerning issues and are firm favourites to get their campaign up and running with a convincing win against Group D minnows Haiti in Brisbane this weekend.

Currently ranked 53rd in the world, Haiti are competing at their maiden World Cup after beating Senegal and then stunning fancied Chile to seal qualification against the odds via the Inter-Confederation play-offs.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Haiti is scheduled for a 10:30am BST kick-off time on Saturday July 22, 2023.

The match will take place at Lang Park - AKA Suncorp Stadium - in Brisbane, Australia.

Where to watch England vs Haiti

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 9:40am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITV website and ITVX app.

England vs Haiti team news

England will welcome back Millie Bright after she was declared fit to play. The stand-in skipper underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in March before a comeback in the behind-closed-doors draw with Canada last week.

However, the Lionesses are having to make do without experienced captain Leah Williamson and last year’s Euros Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament Beth Mead, both of whom miss out with injury along with Chelsea forward Fran Kirby.

Beth England and Ellie Roebuck were the only players in Sarina Wiegman’s World Cup group not to play against Canada.

Millie Bright is fit to feature in England’s World Cup opener against Haiti (The FA via Getty Images)

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

England vs Haiti prediction

England are understandably strong favourites to dispatch first-time opponents and deliver an early warning message to their rivals, though they have found goals very hard to come by of late, so maybe we shouldn’t expect a complete demolition job.

That goalless draw against Canada was the third game in a row in which they have failed to find the back of the net, also held by Portugal in Milton Keynes earlier this month and losing 2-0 to Australia back in April.

The Lionesses are clearly struggling to replace the talismanic Mead and will need others to step up and share the scoring burden if they are to have a chance of World Cup glory.

Despite the low expectations, Haiti won’t be short on confidence after their upset of Chile to qualify, though they have lost five of their last six matches including an early exit from the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Haiti have only scored more than once in a game once during that stretch, in their 3-1 friendly win over Moldova back in April. They were also beaten by South Korea in their last warm-up test.

England will surely win here, but it might not be by quite the sort of emphatic scoreline that most are expecting.

Lionesses to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Saturday’s game will be the first ever meeting between these two nations.

England vs Haiti match odds

England to win: 1/80

Haiti to win: 90/1

Draw: 25/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).