England vs Haiti LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest updates and Lionesses team news

England begin their Women’s World Cup campaign against Haiti as the Lionesses look to follow up last summer’s Euros triumph with another major tournament victory.

Sarina Wiegman’s side come into the World Cup as one of the favourites, despite losing stars Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby to injury, and are expected to get off to a winning start in Group D against debutants Haiti.

With Williamson out, her centre-back partner Millie Bright will captain the side in Australia and the Lionesses have been boosted by the news that their stand-in skipper is fit to start. Haiti, who are ranked 53rd in the world, are joined by China and Denmark in Group D.

England’s build-up to the World Cup has come amid a row with the Football Association over bonus payments and other commercial concerns, but the players have agreed to pause discussions during the tournament.

Follow live updates as England take on Haiti at the Women’s World Cup.

Women's World Cup LIVE: England vs Haiti latest updates

England face Haiti in Women’s World Cup opener with kick-off at 10:30am BST

England team news: Millie Bright set to start after recovery from knee surgery

USA open World Cup defence with 3-0 win over Haiti as Sophia Smith scores twice

Zambia face Japan in Group C (8:00am); Denmark play China in Group D (1:00pm)

Women’s World Cup 2023: Zambia 0-0 Japan

08:26

No goal! It’s been one-way traffic so far in Hamilton but it remains goalless between Zambia and Japan in Group C. Japan have just had a goal disallowed after Mina Tanaka was offside in the first phase of play, before the striker slid in to finish.

Zambia are hanging on - they have barely got outside of their own half yet. Japan look sharp.

Women’s World Cup 2023: England vs Haiti

08:19

Sarina Wiegman: “We’re here and we have a dream, and of course there’s always a chance to win the World Cup, and many more countries can win the World Cup I think, but of course we’re going to give our everything starting tomorrow.”

“The pressure is always something. Everyone expected England to win anyway. This is for tomorrow and also last year, and that was also for the Austria game for the European Championships.

“So that’s not different. What we’re just trying to do is play our game and focus on what we have to do and how we can win, and that’s basically what we do all the time, so bring it back to what actions we need to take as a team.”

Women’s World Cup 2023: England vs Haiti

08:06

Since arriving in Australia, Sarina Wiegman has stepped up work on a new system, that may not even be unveiled until the knock-out stages. It is an inherent acknowledgement that England are no longer in the strong position they were, but simultaneously something that may yet prove the winning of this World Cup.

This has been reflected in the mood of the camp in Australia, beyond the distraction over bonuses. There is certainly no lack of faith, especially in Wiegman’s ability to come up with something special. This is another benefit of a feat like the Euro 2022 victory. It banishes doubts, and fosters that immensely powerful feeling that everything will go well because the manager knows exactly what they are doing. It is why big games, as in that juncture quarter-final win over Spain, can almost seem like they will go exactly as Wiegman predicts.

There’s also the fact that, right now, the manager has one of the most talented teams in the world. For so long, this has seemed like the moment England were long building up to.

The question now is whether that moment just comes at the wrong time.

Preview by Miguel Delaney

Sarina Wiegman insists England will give ‘everything’ to lift Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan vs Zambia

08:00

This morning’s World Cup action continues with Japan vs Zambia in Group C.

Japan, the 2011 champions, have a proud World Cup history but are prepared for this tournament to be part of their development as they go through the generations.

Zambia are the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup but they stunned Germany in the warm-up games and have one of the most dangerous forwards in the world in captain Barbra Banda.

She scored back-to-back hat-tricks at the Olympics two years ago - keen an eye out for her, as well as Racheal Kundananji.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup 2023: England vs Haiti

07:53

Haiti have nothing to lose on their Women’s World Cup debut as they join England, Denmark and China in Group D.

Ranked 53rd in the world, Haiti are one of eight teams playing at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, a stage that reached via the inter-continental play-offs.

Rising star Melchie Dumornay scored twice in their final 2-1 victory over Chile, and Haiti have the talent to cause further upsets if they can balance their ambition with defensive organisation.

Nicolas Delepine’s side are faced with a tough task, however. Not only will they face European champions England in Group D, but Asian champions China as well.

Women’s World Cup 2023: England vs Haiti

07:42

Key player - England

Keira Walsh was the player of the match in the Euros final and remains England’s most important player with her ability to set the team’s pace and tempo in midfield. Walsh moved to Barcelona last summer for what was said to be a world-record fee and after winning the Champions League on her first season at the club, the 26-year-old has returned to the Lionesses to set higher standards.

The coach - Sarina Wiegman

The best tournament manager in the world? After winning the Euros in 2017 and reaching the World Cup final in 2019 with her native Netherlands, and then winning the Euros again with England in 2022, Sarina Wiegman has every right to make that claim. The World Cup in 2023 could be her greatest challenge but Wiegman, with her supreme communication, tactical observation, and player management skills, can rise to it.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup 2023: England vs Haiti

07:29

Today’s World Cup fixtures

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group C: Zambia vs Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC

Group D: England vs Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV

Group D: Denmark vs China (13:00, Perth) - BBC

England goalkeeper Mary Earps hits out at Nike for refusing to sell her shirt

07:26

England goalkeeper Mary Earps says Nike’s decision to not sell her kit during the Women’s World Cup is “hurtful” and “hugely disappointing”.

England’s home and away kits are available for fans to buy, but the Lionesses goalkeeper kits have not been put up for sale by the team’s kit supplier.

Earps was England’s goalkeeper when they won the Euros last summer and the Manchester United star was named Fifa’s Best Women’s Goalkeeper for 2022.

Earps said England captain Millie Bright had told her she wanted to buy her kit for her niece, only to find it wasn’t available for purchase.

England make decision on armbands for Women’s World Cup matches

07:19

England captain Millie Bright will wear armbands advocating for inclusion, Indigenous People and gender equality in the Lionesses’ respective first three World Cup matches, the FA has confirmed.

Players have the choice of wearing one or more of eight FIFA-sanctioned armbands at this tournament, but not the rainbow OneLove design that sparked the threat of sanctions being issued to countries – including England and Wales – during the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar.

Should the Lionesses progress past the group stage, which begins with Saturday’s opener against Haiti, the player-led decision is for their skipper to switch out her armband to a new cause for each match.

Women’s World Cup: England vs Haiti team news

07:06

England captain Millie Bright has been given the all-clear to start their World Cup opener against Haiti, with Sarina Wiegman having a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Bright has not played a competitive match since March but has recovered from knee surgery in time to lead England into their Group D opener in Brisbane.

Wiegman said she has yet to decide her starting line-up, and the manager has decisions to make at left-back and at No 9, where Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly are competing for a place.

Predicted line-up

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Daly, Hemp

Women’s World Cup 2023: England vs Haiti

07:05

England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV 1.

Women’s World Cup: USA 3-0 Vietnam

07:03

Sophia Smith scored a first-half brace on her Women’s World Cup debut as the United States got their bid for a third successive title off to a comfortable start with a 3-0 win over Vietnam at Eden Park on Saturday.

The top-ranked Americans have put their trust in the next generation this year and were rewarded with a showstopping performance from the 22-year-old forward, who also provided the assist for co-captain Lindsey Horan’s goal in the second half.

Vietnam were scarcely able to breach the final third on their World Cup debut but goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh dived to her right to save Alex Morgan’s first-half penalty in one of several good chances the U.S. spurned.

(AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Sarina Wiegman insists England will give ‘everything’ to lift Women’s World Cup

07:02

England boss Sarina Wiegman vowed the Lionesses would do “everything” they can to bring home a first World Cup when they begin their campaign against Haiti in Brisbane on Saturday.

Wiegman also provided a welcome update on captain Millie Bright, who is fit to start tomorrow’s contest after concerns she was still recovering from the knee injury she sustained in March which required surgery.

The World Cup trophy is one that has so far eluded both England and Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to the final four years ago in France but fell to defeat at the hands of the United States.

Womens World Cup: England vs Haiti

07:00

