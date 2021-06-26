England vs Germany: Wembley crowd can make ‘massive difference’ - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

(The FA via Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes England will get an “extra boost” by playing Germany in front of 45,000 fans at Wembley in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

England have so far played their group games at Wembley in front of 22,500 supporters, but the capacity is set to be increased for the knockout stages.

Around 45,000 are expected to be allowed in for Tuesday’s clash with Germany as England try to book a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

And Calvert Lewin believes the extra fans will be a huge boost to Gareth Southgate’s side as they try to defeat Germany.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Calvert-Lewin, when asked about playing for England in front of supporters.

“My first experience of playing for England with fans was in the friendly up in Middlesbrough and that was the first time I heard the national anthem as a player, and got to sing the national anthem as a player with fans in the stadium.

“It gave me goosebumps. 40,000-odd are going to be in there [against Germany] and it is going to make a massive difference.

“I think it gives you that extra boost and it just a very proud moment.”

England have a poor record against Germany at major tournaments, with defeats at Italia ‘90 and Euro ‘96 still firmly in fans’ memories.

Calvert-Lewin, however, says this young squad are not burdened by those past failures as many of them were not even born then.

“It’s not something that we really speak about in that sense,” said Calvert-Lewin.

“I think it is quite a young squad, so it is not really in memory in that sense. So how could we then lose sleep over something like that?

“We are looking forward. I feel like this is a group that looks forward and we are looking to make a difference in what’s been already.

“For me, speaking for the rest of the lads, it is not something we really give too much thought to.”

