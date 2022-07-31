England vs Germany LIVE! Women’s Euro 2022 final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England vs Germany LIVE!

Destiny awaits Sarina Wiegman’s England side in just a few hours’ time. The Lionesses are one win away from their first major trophy, 56 years in the making, as Wembley plays host to the Euro 2022 final.

For 90 minutes, all the talk of legacy and TV records will be shelved. Silverware is within touching distance and the focus will be on beating a Germany side who provide ominous competition. Having won the Euros on eight occasions, they certainly won’t be overawed by such a huge spectacle.

While not exactly the force of old, the Germans boast a huge amount of experience and top-level nous, making it the most difficult final England could have been drawn. While Wiegman’s side have been free-scoring throughout the competition, this looks like a real step up in opposition. Still, to win major trophies, you have to beat the best teams. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog below!

England vs Germany latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5pm BST, Wembley

How to watch: BBC One, Standard Sport’s LIVE blog

England team news: White and Daly to start

Germany team news: Buhl COVID concern

Prediction: England to win 2-0

England - Germany

Sarina Wiegman: England fear no one

14:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sarina Wiegman says England fear no one going into Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley.

England have stormed to the final after thumping Sweden, the No2 ranked team in the world, 4-0 in the semi-finals. Before that, the Lionesses cruised through the group stage, winning all their games and scoring 14 unanswered goals.

England are unbeaten in 19 games since Wiegman was appointed, scoring over 100 goals, and ahead of Sunday’s final with eight-time European champions Germany, the Dutch women was in a confident mood.

Read Wiegman’s quotes in full here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wembley Way is filling up

14:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a sight...

Prediction

14:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Lionesses are going from strength to strength and have shown no signs of being impacted by the added pressure of hosting the tournament.

Confidence is flowing through the camp and even if the starting XI is struggling, there is so much strength in depth waiting in reverse and no team has been able to live with England’s substitutes so far.

Germany have only conceded one goal all tournament and have the experience of delivering on the biggest stage time and time again, so it is unlikely to be the kind of comfortable win that England produced against Norway and Sweden.

But Wiegman has transformed the mentality of the side - they are ready to go all the way.

A 2-0 England win.

England players celebrate their second goal against Sweden in the semi-final on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Germany team news: Buhl concern

14:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Germany seemingly suffered no injury problems in their semi-final win over France.

The big concern for them will be Klara Buhl, who missed that match with Covid. She will need to produce a negative test in the coming days if she is to feature at Wembley.

(Getty Images)

England team news: White and Daly likely to start

14:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Once again Wiegman’s faith in her starting XI will be tested. Russo continues to shine off the bench and while that has led to calls for her to replace Ellen White in the team, the Lionesses could opt to keep her in that super-sub role.

Keira Walsh went off against Sweden late on with cramp but is expected to be fine to start again, while Rachel Daly is likely to get the nod at left-back over Alex Greenwood.

(REUTERS)

Where to watch England vs Germany

14:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: The match will also be broadcast live via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Welcome

13:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s historic Euro 2022 final meeting with Germany at Wembley.

The Lionesses have captured the hearts of a nation on their march to the final, although the Germans provide huge competition in the tournament showpiece.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and we will be bringing you all of the build-up!