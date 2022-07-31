England vs Germany live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 final FOR FREE live on TV in UK today

England stand on the brink of immortality as the Lionesses meet Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley later today.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have stormed their way to the showpiece occasion and are just one win away from making history and lifting their first major trophy, 56 years in the making.

Standing in their way are perhaps England’s greatest rivals.

Germany represent formidable opposition and certainly have previous in causing an England team heartache at Wembley. Two of the early tournament favourites, it feels like a fitting way to cap off what has been a wonderful tournament.

Wiegman, of course, brings top-level nous. A Euros winner with the Netherlands in 2017, the England coach has brought a level of clam to her team, helping build a platform from which they have thrived.

Destiny awaits this England team and the nation will be watching.

Here’s how to keep across the action.

Where to watch England vs Germany

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: The match will also be broadcast live via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.