England vs Germany live: score and latest updates from final match before 2022 World Cup

Alan Tyers
·9 min read
england vs germany live score nations league 2022 latest updates / England's Jack Grealish (back left) and Declan Rice inspect the pitch with their team-mates ahead of the UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, London - PA
england vs germany live score nations league 2022 latest updates / England's Jack Grealish (back left) and Declan Rice inspect the pitch with their team-mates ahead of the UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, London - PA

07:12 PM

Fans

A young England fan holds up a Jude Bellingham sign - Justin Setterfield - The FA/The FA via Getty Images
A young England fan holds up a Jude Bellingham sign - Justin Setterfield - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

07:09 PM

Gareth has made two changes

John Stones and Luke Shaw replace Walker and Saka

07:07 PM

Harry Kane

"We got into good positions but we lacked the final ball, the final finish. We keep our heads down and we keep working hard. Really excited for the game, we hope we can send people home happy. Germany are a top, top side so it will be a tough game."

07:06 PM

England team

England
England

07:04 PM

Thomas Hitzlsperger

"Flick has done well since he came in from Bayern Munich. We have a concern up front, we do not have a world class number nine."

07:04 PM

Joe Cole

"This country fell in love with this group of players and manager, and they can do again. A good performance here and we will go to Qatar with hope."

07:02 PM

England have no win in five

Their last victory was in March over the Ivory Coast. You have to go back to the glory days of 1993 for the last time they went winless in six.

England have managed to score just ONE goal in their five Nations League games.

06:56 PM

Gareth with the most sensible possible mask configuration

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England arrives at the stadium - Getty Images
Gareth Southgate, Manager of England arrives at the stadium - Getty Images

06:50 PM

Just waiting for the match

and Gary Neville, no less, is on Channel 4 News talking about footballers speaking out about inequality, the country's finances and why the government is removing the cap on bankers' bonuses.

"The pound is tanking, probably lower than my reputation in Liverpool.

[On bankers bonus cap being removed] "There is a lack of connection to the real world. People are desperate, thinking how am I going to feed my family, heat the house. I feel as if you cannot see a doctor for two months, I cannot feel comfortable with that."

Gary also says he is not becoming a Labour MP.

06:41 PM

Here's Mike McGrath

06:32 PM

The German press

gave the Die Mannschaft a bit of a kicking.

"Gnabry and Raum are the new problem cases," said Spiegel. "The difficult period for Germany's Bayern players was clear to see. Gnabry is completely out of form. Almost no Germany player reached their normal level against Hungary."

england vs germany live score nations league 2022 latest updates / General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. - The FA via Getty Images
england vs germany live score nations league 2022 latest updates / General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. - The FA via Getty Images

06:27 PM

The last time Germany lost before that

- and they don't lose many - was in the Euros against England last summer. Sterling scored on 75 minutes and Kane on 86. Answer came there none from the Germans and England went through to the quarters.

06:24 PM

That's Hansi Flick

the German coach.

Germany's Hansi Flick during a press conference at Wembley Stadium - PA
Germany's Hansi Flick during a press conference at Wembley Stadium - PA

He's got a few tough questions to solve himself. The Germans were beaten by Hungary in Leipzig on Friday. They've got one more match before the World Cup, a friendly against Oman a week before the tournament.

06:12 PM

Perfectly chosen

05:59 PM

Nice pic

The sun sets at Wembley - Getty
The sun sets at Wembley - Getty

05:30 PM

God Save The King

will be sung before the match.

Flag notice - Action Images via Reuters&nbsp;
Flag notice - Action Images via Reuters

05:16 PM

One notable absentee tonight

will be Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been left out of England’s matchday squad. Gareth said earlier that "everybody with us is fit, so no issues" so this has to be seen as an omission not a fitness matter. Interesting one, isn't it? A quite brilliant player going forward, but it appears Southgate does not like the cut of his defensive jib.

Here's Mike McGrath with the story.

And here is some analysis about it. 'Trent Alexander-Arnold can be England's Cafu – if they embrace attacking football' - well that's the opinion of Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders, who obviously works with the player week in, week out.

“It is only my opinion but if you see the game in an attacking way, he gave that position such a creative boost over the last few years. True or not? Like Cafu did in the past,” said Lijnders.

“For me there are no limits and if you see the game in a certain way then, for sure (Alexander-Arnold will shine in Qatar). But you can see the game in many different ways.”

Really good read this from Chris Bascombe, our Liverpool expert, and worth your time.

And Sam Wallace, our chief football writer, has also identified the issues with TAA and England.

England must change tactics if they want Trent Alexander-Arnold to flourish

"Even the No 7 on his back on Saturday evening contributed to the uncertainty as to what Trent Alexander-Arnold truly is when it comes to this England team. Right-back, wing-back, or midfielder-in-waiting? Or is he just one of those very good English footballers with the misfortune to be the right man in the wrong era?

A sign is pictured inside the stadium before the match&nbsp; - Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
A sign is pictured inside the stadium before the match - Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

04:28 PM

Germany come to Wembley to play England

the same opponents and the scene, of course, of England's greatest footballing triumph. I cannot promise you England 4 Germany 2 (Kane hat-trick), but there should be plenty of excitement. Firstly, this is England's last match before the Qatar World Cup and thus the last chance for those on the fringes of the first team to make a firm case for inclusion, and also for Gareth Southgate to tinker with his formation and approach. Perhaps it's also important for England to put on a decent show for their fans, many of whom are pretty unhappy with the way Gareth has been running things of late.

As to the Nations League, England are flat bottom of group A3 with just two points from their previous five fixtures. Germany are third on six points with Italy second on eight. Hungary, impressively, have managed 10 points from their five games and if they can get a point against the Azzurri they will make next year's finals. Not a bad achievement. England, meanwhile, will be relegated from the A groups into the B groups.

So not great times for England right now, and one young man might be thinking that he has backed the right horse. Here is my colleague Mike McGrath with a piece about Jamal Musiala of Germany.

Jamal Musiala still receives text messages joking that he should be wearing the Three Lions of England rather than the shirt of Germany, whom he switched allegiances to after breaking in the first-team at Bayern Munich.

Musiala, 19, played on the pitches at St George’s Park as he came through the ranks at Chelsea but his move to Bayern - and getting spotted by Hansi Flick accidentally - made his decision to play for Die Mannschaft tough but relatively straightforward.

The teenager certainly has no regrets over the decision. He sat in the auditorium at Wembley ahead of facing his former country, insisting it was the famous stadium he dreamed of playing in, rather than the England shirt.

“It was definitely not an easy decision to make,” he said. “It was a decision I thought about for a long time and I think when it all comes together, with me, my family and everyone, it was a decision that I felt very comfortable with. I don't look back on any regrets or anything. I made my decision and that's that.

“Some of my friends message me here and there when they see me saying ‘I should have played for England’ and stuff. We joke around there but I think they're still happy for my decision. I’m sure some England fans won’t be happy but I think that means I’m doing good if it upsets some people that I didn’t choose their country.”

Musiala’s friends from his England days include Jude Bellingham, who also moved to Germany to start his senior career. He is also in touch with Tino Livramento, who he knew from Chelsea and England’s youth teams.

“From my time with England in the youth level, they have amazing talents and I was playing with many of them as well - the Under 21s, 19s,” Musiala said.  “There were many players who can have an amazing career and I think England's youth system is very good for that, to build on these talents and make sure they get better.

“They have a lot of quality. I think we can say that this match is a perfect game for both of us because we both will need this game to go into the World Cup with confidence. Everyone's a bit shocked with their results right now.”

Musiala has a picture of himself and Gareth Southgate from before he was playing with England. “Yeah, that was at my primary school in Corpus Christi. I saw him there, I had a picture. It’s not on me right now, but we took a picture together,” he said.

He was only brought to Flick’s attention in a training session at Bayern, before the coach eventually took charge of the national team. At the time, Flick thought he was just another of Bayern’s excellent young players but instantly saw he was a player ready for the first team.

“It is a bit of a funny story,” Flick said “My assistant at Bayern said we have a talent in the academy and I said okay then let’s have a look. We saw straight away he was a great talent and never looked back. It has been fantastic development and he has a great feeling on the pitch, that he can solve situations in a positive manager."

Latest Stories

  • Pavement Unveil Museum Exhibit With ‘Imagery, Artwork and Ephemera’ From Band’s Career

    In recent years, artists have created a booming business out of essentially putting their archives on tour — the “David Bowie Is” and “Rolling Stones Exhibitionism” — traveling exhibitions of their wardrobes, instruments and multiple other artifacts from their long careers. Well look out, because here comes “Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum” — a semi-jokingly titled international […]

  • A tale of two cities as Londoners mourn, tourists cheer pound's slide

    As a drizzle fell over a grey autumnal London, and the pound plummeted on traders' screens, U.S. tourist Heather Davidson saw one gleaming bright spot on her horizon – the chance of ever cheaper treats in Covent Garden’s boutiques. Across town, the capital's financial district was still reeling from the impact of new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cuts which, as the biggest since 1972, will be funded by huge government borrowing. "Yeah, as you're telling me this, I'm thinking oh what does that mean for me now and some of the fun things," said Davidson, 61, in a light green raincoat and purple-framed glasses, out on a spree close to Buckingham Palace.

  • England v Germany LIVE: Nations League team news and line-ups as Luke Shaw and John Stones start

    Can England build some World Cup momentum by beating Germany at Wembley?

  • Higher earners could flee Scotland as Nicola Sturgeon rules out tax cut

    Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out giving higher earners an income tax cut, despite her deputy admitting that they could flee Scotland unless she closes the growing tax gap with England.

  • Florida under watches and warnings as Cat 1 Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify

    This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free to all readers.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe confessed it felt like he should be getting ready to drive home. The Maple Leafs head coach was speaking with reporters following Saturday afternoon's 4-1 victory over the Senators to open the NHL's exhibition schedule. The only problem? Toronto and Ottawa had another 60 minutes of hockey to go as part of a rare split-squad doubleheader. "It's strange … feels like 10 (p.m.) right now," Keefe, who arrived at Scotiabank Arena before dawn, said around 4 p.m. following Game 1