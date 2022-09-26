England v Germany LIVE: Nations League latest score and updates from final game before World Cup

England play their final game before the 2022 World Cup starts when they take on Germany in the Nations League tonight. It is the final round of games in the group stages of this competition with England already relegated to League B and Germany unable to qualify for the knockout stage. Die Mannschaft have so far won just one of their five games with the Three Lions not managing a single victory.

As tonight’s match is, in effect, a dead rubber both Gareth Southgate and Hansi Flick will feel they should take the chance to resolve any big issues before they head to Qatar in November. Despite words said in public of late Southgate is going through a sticky patch as England boss with the national side failing to win any of their last five games – their worst run since 2014.

Players on both sides will also be hoping to get a chance to prove they can make the difference and earn a spot in Qatar as a result, but England will have to make do without Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been left out of the matchday squad as well as Jack Grealish who is suspended. That should provide an opportunity for Brentford’s Ivan Toney to make his debut for the national side.

Follow all the action from Wembley as England take on Germany:

England vs Germany

Game is England’s last fixture before World Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold omitted from squad, Jack Grealish suspended

England already relegated to League B in Nations League

England XI: Pope, James, Stones, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Kane, Sterling

Germany XI: Ter Stegen, Hofmann, Schlotterbeck, Sule, Kehrer, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Musiala, Sane, Havertz

England 0-0 Germany

20:31 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Kimmich dummies a cross twice before attempting to pick out a team mate in the box and getting denied by a jumping Eric Dier.

The ball goes out for a throw in and when it’s whipped into the area Kyle Walker chests it into the safe hands of Nick Pope.

England 0-0 Germany

20:29 , Michael Jones

39 mins: England are playing in their red away kit this evening for some reason. These new kits have divided opinion since they were released but this one is by far the best.

There’s not a lot going on at the minute with the game taking a lull as half-time approaches.

England 0-0 Germany

20:25 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Yep. Stones manages to walk off the pitch which may mean that the injury isn’t as bad as initially thought but he’ll play no further part tonight.

Kyle Walker comes on in his place.

England 0-0 Germany

20:24 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Oh no. John Stones makes a run through midfield off the ball and pulls up as he gets alongisde Phil Foden. He immediately grabs his hamstring and goes to the deck.

Kyle Walker is summoned to get stripped and it looks as though Stones will have to be replaced.

England 0-0 Germany

20:19 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Jonas Hofmann brings the ball to the front edge of England’s box and slides it in behind Raheem Sterling who’s back for his defensive duties.

Thilo Kehrer comes along the outside of Sterling and runs into the winger before diving into the penalty area. There’s a tug of the shirt by Sterling but the referee isn’t interested in the potential penalty appeal.

England 0-0 Germany

20:16 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Save! Luke Shaw’s pass into the middle from the left wing is superb and he takes out three German defenders when sending the ball up to Raheem Sterling.

Sterling shifts it back onto his left foot to open up space to Thilo Kehrer’s right and he side-foots an effort at goal only for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to leap to his right and palm it away!

England come again though and it’s a lovely combination between Sterling and Phil Foden on the right side to get into the box. Harry Kane is waiting in the six-yard area but Foden’s square pass goes behind the England captain and Germany clear their lines!

England have come alive.

England 0-0 Germany

20:12 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Nearly! Jonas Hofman drives down the right side of the pitch and floats a lovely cross over to Jamal Musiala on the opposite side of the penalty area.

His first touch dinks the ball back to Ilkay Gundogan but Jude Bellingham tracks back brilliantly and nicks the ball away before Gundogan can shoot.

England 0-0 Germany

20:09 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Jude Bellingham receives the ball in midfield and shifts it away from Ilkay Gundogan before getting fouled by the German. England don’t spend long in possession though and Germany fly forward with Kimmich flicking the ball into the box.

Reece James wins it and knocks it down to John Stones who plays a blind pass to Nick Pope. There are white German shirts advancing on the England goalkeeper but Nick Pope manages to boot it away.

Risky play from the Three Lions.

England 0-0 Germany

20:06 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Germany win a free kick just outside the England penalty area but it’s whacked straight into the chest of Harry Kane who makes the block from the middle of the wall.

England clear the danger then press up the pitch and try to pin the Germans inside their own half.

England 0-0 Germany

20:04 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Luke Shaw is in trouble as Jamal Musiala and Jonas Hofmann combine on Germany’s right wing. Hofmann sneaks in behind but Harry Maguire is quickly across to block his pass out for a corner.

The set piece is defended well by England but Germany recover the ball. They’re happy to build up slowly and England ease off them preferring instead to hold their defensive shape.

England 0-0 Germany

19:59 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Close! Nick Pope dallies too long with the ball at his feet and he gets charged down. He manages to scoop the ball to the edge of the box but the Germans lay it off to Ilkay Gundogan who fizzes a first time effort just over the crossbar!

That could have been costly for the home side.

England 0-0 Germany

19:58 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Eric Dier deals with a German cross and nods it behind for the first corner of the game. David Raum sends it deep towards Kai Havertz but he’s tackled by John Stones who immediately kicks start another counter-attack.

Sterling’s pace brings the ball down the left side but he loses it as he attempts to cut inside onto his right foot.

England 0-0 Germany

19:56 , Michael Jones

6 mins: These early stages have seen Germany dominate the ball but England have been disciplined enough to press and harry them.

Phil Foden is slipped in on the counter-attack after a sliding tackle knocks the ball to him in midfield. He drives through the middle before sending it out to Harry Kane on the right side.

Raheem Sterling also makes a run into the box but neither he nor Foden can get on the end of Kane’s cross into the six-yard area.

England 0-0 Germany

19:51 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Luke Shaw sprints forward and lunges into a tackle on Jamal Musiala. He comes away with the ball and flicks it up to Raheem Sterling but Sterling’s first touch is shocking and the ball bounces away to Jonas Hofmann.

Germany’s attack doesn’t last long as England recover possession.

Kick off: England 0-0 Germany

19:48 , Michael Jones

There’s a minute’s silence before kick off out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Joshua Kimmich then gets the ball rolling and Germany boot the ball down the right side where it’s cleared by the English back line.

England vs Germany

19:41 , Michael Jones

Here come the players!

Harry Kane leads England out onto the pitch at Wembley. The national anthems are sung and kick off is up next...

England vs Germany

19:40 , Michael Jones

The warm-ups are over and kick is fast approaching. How will England fare tonight? Can they defeat Germany at Wembley once again?

Pre-match thoughts of Harry Kane

19:34 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane spoke to Channel 4 before kick off and addressed England’s lack of goals over the last five games saying: “We need to be more clinical. We got into really good areas [in Friday’s game against Italy] but didn’t have the final pass, run or finish. In these big games those are the fine margins.

“It [not scoring] has been frustrating for sure. I love scoring goals, as do all attacking players. We just haven’t been able to do that well in an England shirt. We’ll keep our heads down and keep working hard.

“It is great to see all the fans here. We’ll want to start well and we’ll need to play well on the ball first and foremost and goals create happy fans so it is our aim.

“Germany are a great team so it will be tough. We need to play our own game and go out there and try get a good result.”

Gareth Southgate insists he is the right person to lead England into World Cup

19:28 , Michael Jones

Under-fire Gareth Southgate remains convinced he is the right person to lead England into the World Cup and confident that the team will click in Qatar.

Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s European Championship, the Three Lions are among the favourites to lift the trophy this winter.

But things have gone awry at just the wrong time for England, who suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League top tier with a game to spare following Friday’s 1-0 loss in Italy.

Southgate was booed by some of the travelling support at San Siro after a fifth winless match, which ratchets up pressure and scrutiny with the World Cup opener against Iran looming large on November 21.

Gareth Southgate insists he is the right person to lead England into World Cup

Kane vs Germany

19:22 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane has scored in all three of his appearances for England against Germany (three goals in total) and is the Three Lions’ joint top scorer against the Germans alongside Geoff Hurst and Michael Owen.

Only three players have faced a specific opponent on more occasions with England scoring in every game; Tinsley Lindley vs Ireland, Jimmy Greaves vs Northern Ireland and Wayne Rooney vs San Marino (all 4/4).

Southgate wants fans in full voice

19:16 , Michael Jones

When England line-up against Germany at Wembley tonight Gareth Southgate is hoping that supporters will get behind the players regardless of their feelings about him and his tactics.

“We’ve got 90,000 people, the stadium’s sold out. People want to come and see this team play, that’s because the players have done an unbelievable job for six years.” he said,

“We were on the back of a really difficult time, in terms of the relationship with the fans, at the start of that journey. Slowly we’ve built the (tournament) finishes. Of course it’s not healthy for the team to be having this noise around them. I fully understand that.

“But it’s for me to take responsibility, it’s for me to allow them to go and play. I want them to feel the freedom. I think they know that we always talk about that within the training ground and on the training pitch.

“I would urge the supporters to get behind the team. How they deal with me at the end or whenever, on the phone-ins or whatever else, is completely different.

“But this is their last chance to see the boys before they go to the World Cup and we’re all in it together. We can only succeed if we’re all pushing in the same direction and we’ve all got that positive energy towards doing well.”

Harry Kane urges England fans not to panic despite pre-World Cup slump

19:10 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane has told England supporters there is no need to panic over a slump in results ahead of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side have not won any of their last five competitive matches and were relegated from League A of the Nations League following a 1-0 loss in Italy on Friday night.

Having reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer, the drop-off in results and performances has been a stark one, highlighted by the fact Kane’s penalty in an away draw to Germany is England’s only goal in five Nations League games this year.

Despite the worrying nature of the recent decline, Kane believes the team can still come good when the World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November.

Harry Kane urges England fans not to panic despite pre-World Cup slump

Southgate under pressure

19:04 , Michael Jones

England face Germany on Monday night having gone five games without a victory for the first time since 2014 having also failed to score from open play in more than eight hours, with Harry Kane’s penalty against the Germans their only goal in the past five games.

Gareth Southgate led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and a first European Championship final in 2021 but his position as manager is coming under increased scrutiny due to this recent run of bad form.

Although Southgate has the Football Association’s support, he was booed by some England supporters during June’s 4-0 thrashing by Hungary at Molineux and by the supporters who travelled to Italy on Friday.

A victory tonight over Germany would go a long way to easing the pressure on the England boss as well as rebuilding belief that the Three Lions can have another exciting World Cup campaign.

Germany’s success on the road

18:58 , Michael Jones

Germany are unbeaten in each of their last eight away games in all competitions (five wins, three draws).

They last enjoyed a longer such run in November 2011 in a run of 26 matches.

Indeed, each of Germany’s last three away contests have ended in a draw; they’ve never previously drawn four in a row on the road before.

Will England lose back-to-back home games?

18:52 , Michael Jones

England’s 4-0 defeat to Hungary in their last home fixture was their first such loss since October 2020 against Denmark (1-0).

Not since November 2013 have they lost consecutive home games in all competitions, losing 0-2 to Chile and 0-1 to Germany.

Gareth Southgate calls for unity, with England future dependent on World Cup success

18:48 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate has admitted that the World Cup will decide his future as England manager, despite a contract that runs until Euro 2024.

The 52-year-old is currently on his worst run during six years in the job, a spell that has been accompanied by criticism and significant supporter unrest. Southgate urged the Wembley crowd to “support” the team ahead of the last match before the World Cup, a final Nations League game against Germany in a group that has already seen England relegated. The manager insisted that a sense of togetherness and support was the best way to get the players performing with freedom, in a period where they have scored only once in five games.

It summed up the mood, though, that Southgate ended up addressing his future. His current contract is now primarily based on tournament performance, with two notionally left on this deal. Southgate nevertheless admitted that was “irrelevant”.

Southgate calls for unity, with England future dependent on World Cup success

Germany looking to bounce back

18:42 , Michael Jones

Against Hungary last time out, Germany suffered their first defeat under Hansi Flick and their first since a 2-0 loss to England at Euro 2020, ending their 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions (with nine wins and four draws)

They last lost back-to-back matches in October 2018 vs Netherlands & France, both in the Nations League.

England vs Germany team changes

18:38 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate makes two changes to the England team that lined-up against Italy on Friday night. Kyle Walker drops out for John Stones and Bukayo Saka is replaced with Luke Shaw.

England look to be setting up with a 5-2-3, or if you’re more attacking minded a 3-4-3, formation against the Germans.

Hansi Flick meanwhile makes four changes to the German side. Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Thilo Kehrer and Kai Havertz all come into the line-up with Timo Werner, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Antonio Rudiger dropping out.

England vs Germany line-ups

18:34 , Michael Jones

England XI: Pope, James, Stones, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Kane, Sterling

Germany XI: Ter Stegen, Hofmann, Sule, Kehrer, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Musiala, Schlotterbeck, Sane, Havertz

England vs Germany

18:30 , Michael Jones

Excluding Euro 2020, Germany are unbeaten in each of their last six away games against England with five wins and one draw during that run.

That draw was a goalless one in November 2017 ending a run of five consecutive wins for Die Mannschaft.

England’s bad run

18:24 , Michael Jones

England have gone five matches without a win (two draws, three losses) for the first time since June 2014 (also five), failing to score in three successive internationals for the first time since November 2000 (also three).

The Three Lions last endured a longer winless run between April-June 1993 (six), while only once in their history have they failed to score in four successive games (April-May 1981).

England need a goal

18:56 , Michael Jones

England are one of only two nations yet to score a single non-penalty goal in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League; the other nation is San Marino.

Sterling on England’s poor form

18:18 , Michael Jones

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash with Germany winger Raheem Sterling acknowledged that the Three Lions are going through a lean period but that the belief is still there that they can achieve big things. He said:

"It’s been a tough period but I don’t think any of the boys will be thinking that we don’t have a good chance in the winter - that’s the belief that we have as a group.

"The results don’t show that right now but I strongly believe, with the boys, that when we go over there in the winter that we’ll have a good one.

"There’s no need to panic. These results are bad but we’ve got good things to come."

Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England

18:12 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling is in the unique position of being able to empathise with Gareth Southgate after the England manager was jeered by his own fans, recalling a time he “dreaded” international duty having suffered similar treatment.

Southgate has come under increasing pressure after defeat to Italy on Friday not only confirmed Nations League relegation but extended England’s competitive winless streak to five competitive games; not in their history have they gone six matches without a victory.

Supporters turned on Southgate, who took England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final last summer, as they slumped to a 4-0 mauling to Hungary at Molineux in June.

Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England

The stage is set

18:06 , Michael Jones

England take on Germany at Wembley. Kick off for this one is at 7.45pm with the official team news expected out soon.

Southgate understands supporters booing

18:00 , Michael Jones

Italy beat England 1-0 on Friday to relegate them to League B in the Nations League and as Gareth Southgate went over to applaud the travelling fans at the San Siro he was met with a chorus of boos from supporters.

Not a massive amount of boos but certainly enough to voice the displeasure at England’s current lack of form.

"Of course we understand how the mood changes with the results, and it has changed," Southgate said. "I am realistic about that. I’ll be judged on what’s delivered in Qatar and I am perfectly happy to be judged in that way.

"History is history. You’re judged on the next match and you’re judged on the next tournament."

He added:"I’m not the first coach to go through a difficult time in terms of results and criticism. That is part of the territory. For me, it’s a great challenge to lead the team through a moment like this.

"You are not going to have six years as we’ve had without a spell where you are going to have some tough results, and you’ve got to show resilience to come through those moments."

England vs Germany

17:54 , Michael Jones

England have won three of their last six competitive meetings with Germany - with one draw and two defeats - having won only one of the first seven such encounters - four draws, two defeats.

England search for calm to change narrative amid Gareth Southgate’s divisive formation

17:48 , Michael Jones

In what was England’s last training session before the World Cup camp actually begins, Gareth Southgate spent most of the time trying to solve the biggest issues with his three-man backline formation. That is not just the lack of goals, but the lack of chances and creativity.

The coaching staff worked on drills where one of the two central midfielders moved much higher up in the build-up, to try and offer “that extra man”.

Given the paucity of sessions before the squad actually meet up for Qatar, that proves the manager won’t be moving off three at the back. There was nevertheless a hint of a giveaway as Raheem Sterling described it to the media as “this five at the back”.

That reflects how many see it is a primarily defensive system, especially since the entire point is to offer England security in the most testing games. While Southgate is prepared to go to four against teams outside the top tier, that isn’t the case with matches like this, as his side face Germany for a last send-off before the World Cup.

England search for calm to change narrative amid divisive formation

Watch Sterling’s Euro 2020 goal vs Germany

17:42 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling was on the scoresheet the last time Germany visted Wembley, will he find the target once again this evening?

England vs Germany

17:36 , Michael Jones

Two of the last three meetings between England and Germany have been drawn, as many as in the previous 16 encounters, with the only other result in that time a 2-0 victory for the Three Lions in the last 16 of the UEFA European Championships in June 2021.

Last time out Jonas Hofmann gave the Germans a second half lead before Harry Kane equalised with a penalty in the 88th minute. Coincidentally that was also the last time the Three Lions scored a goal.

England vs Germany

17:30 , Michael Jones

Who can forget the last time England hosted Germany at Wembley?

It was on the 29th June 2021 in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

On an unforgettable night for the Three Lions second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane and a fortuitous missed chance from Thomas Muller sealed the win for England in their first knockout game of the competition.

The Three Lions won 2-0 on that evening, can they defeat the Germans once again tonight?

England boss says there’s ‘not a lot more’ players can do about human rights in Qatar

17:24 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate has said there is “not a lot more players can do” regarding human rights in Qatar, after a decision to wear special captain’s armbands during the World Cup was criticised.

Some said the armbands, showing support for the OneLove anti-discrimination campaign, were not going far enough. The England manager said human rights lawyers have told him there’s not a lot players can do other than “talk about” the issues.

“We’re asking for change in a country that we’re respectful of, that has made a lot of progress, but we also don’t have any control over.” he said.

England boss says there’s ‘not a lot more’ players can do about human rights in Qatar

‘I’m not foolish, I know I’ll be judged on World Cup results’

17:18 , Michael Jones

England boss, Gareth Southgate, had his contract extended until 2024 but he says that is no guarantee that he will keep his job if the Three Lions don’t perform in Qatar.

The national side have not won in five matches and haven’t scored in any of their last three games putting increased pressure on Southgate for, perhaps, the first time since he took over the role.

"I am not foolish," said the English boss. "I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup.

"Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five-year contracts and if results aren’t good enough then you accept that’s time to part ways.

"Why would I be any different? I’m not arrogant enough to think that having a contract should protect me in any way from results."

Southgate excited for Germany game

17:12 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate is excited to take charge of England in front of a packed crowd at Wembley and believes that a victory against the old enemy - Germany - will end a dreadful Nations League campaign on a high note ahead of the World Cup in November.

The boss looks forward to tonight's game at a sold-out @wembleystadium 👊 pic.twitter.com/VU5Z8H7Rtl — England (@England) September 26, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold omitted from England’s matchday squad against Germany

17:07 , Michael Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been omitted from England’s matchday squad to face Germany but Ivan Toney has made the cut.

Gareth Southgate has also excluded the suspended Jack Grealish, Fikayo Tomori, James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen for the Nations League match at Wembley.

The Liverpool defender did not feature in the 1-0 defeat to Italy in Milan last week. The defeat leaves Southgate under pressure just months ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with a five-game winless streak.

Trent Alexander-Arnold omitted from England’s matchday squad against Germany

Early team news and predicted line-ups

17:04 , Michael Jones

England could recall Jordan Henderson after injury but it seems unlikely given the length of time he has had out and potential first choice picks Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips are not in the squad.

John Stones could return after suspension but Jack Grealish is banned and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped. Grealish’s absence may mean Ivan Toney gets a chance to feature in what would be his England debut.

There’s also a decision to be made in goal, with Aaron Ramsdale likely to come in after Nick Pope started against Italy. Gareth Southgate must decide whether to stick with a back three or revert to 4-3-3.

Meanwhile, Germany will miss Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka again due to Covid. Antonio Rudiger was booked in the last match so is suspended, while Kai Havertz will be hoping to come into the starting line-up this time.

Predicted line-ups

ENG XI: Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Grealish

GER XI: Ter Stegen, Hofmann, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Werner

England vs Germany

16:58 , Michael Jones

Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England’s final Nations League fixture in this round of games as Gareth Southgate’s men host Germany at Wembley.

As far as the Nations League is concerned this match is a dead rubber with England already relegated to League B and Germany unable to reach the knockout stages. Instead, tonight’s clash provides both teams one final opportunity to perform before the 2022 World Cup starts in Qatar in November.

Southgate, and his German equivalent Hansi Flick, will take the chance to either experiment or fine tune plans for the upcoming tournament whilst the players have one last opportunity to perform and push for a seat on the flight to Qatar.

Victory for England will also bring a much needed morale boost as the Three Lions have not won in five matches and pressure is building on Southgate to play more adventurous and attacking football.

How will England fare tonight? Can they repeat their Euro 2020 heroics and defeat Germany at Wembley?