England vs Germany LIVE! Lionesses friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs Germany - LIVE!

The Lionesses return to Wembley tonight to face Germany in a heavyweight friendly. It is a repeat of the Euro 2022 final, when Chloe Kelly was the hero as England were crowned European champions on home soil.

Sarina Wiegman’s side ensured they will have the chance to defend that title next summer in Switzerland after securing qualification, though it was a slightly nervy affair. A goalless draw with Sweden in July was just about enough to get the job done, and England now begin their preparations for that tournament with a high-profile friendly. The Lionesses then host South Africa next week, before taking on the USA and Switzerland to bring an end to 2024.

Germany are now managed by Christian Wuck, who took over after the Olympics. Great Britain did not qualify for Paris 2024, but Germany took home bronze after beating Spain in that medal match. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dom Smith at the ground!

Kick-off: 7:30pm BST | Wembley Stadium

How to watch: ITV

England team news

17:15 , Matt Verri

Lauren James withdrew from the England squad with a calf injury.

She had been set to make her first appearance for the Lionesses in six months after she was named in the squad, but the decision has been made to stay with Chelsea.

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy returns to the squad after missing July’s all-important Euro 2025 qualifiers with the Republic of Ireland and Sweden due to injury.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse retains her place in the squad as her record-breaking NWSL season continues.

Aggie Beever-Jones and Jessica Naz retain their places after impressing in the summer having moved up from the Under-23s.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch England vs Germany

17:06

TV channel: The game will be broadcast for free on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via ITVX, which is free with a subscription.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings and Dom Smith at Wembley!

Good evening!

16:58 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs Germany!

It’s a blockbuster friendly at Wembley tonight, as the Lionesses play their part in a repeat of the Euro 2022 final.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm BST!