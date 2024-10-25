England vs Germany LIVE: Latest score and updates as Lionesses fight back after horror start at Wembley

England continue their preparations for their European Championship defence with an encounter against Germany at Wembley. The game will be a rematch of the 2022 final which saw the Lionesses triumph and claim the title for the first time.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have secured their place at next summer’s tournament and want to test themselves against strong opponents over the next few international windows starting with tonight’s match-up against the Germans. The Lionesses will also play South Africa on Tuesday followed by fixtures against the United States and Switzerland in November.

Wiegman will be keen to learn how her players fare against potential Euros winners as she attempts to finalise her plans for the 2025 campaign. Follow all the action from England vs Germany at Wembley with our live blog below:

England 2-3 Germany

20:20 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s a stunning save form Hannah Hampton, who is not the tallest of goalkeepers but reached brilliantly to tip Linda Dallmann’s long-range strike over the bar. The shot came from England giving the ball away in midfield, which has happened far too often this half.

Quite the half, though. England have done well to limit the damage and get in only one down.

HALF TIME: England 2-3 Germany

20:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(REUTERS)

England 2-3 Germany, 45 + 4 minutes

20:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the crossbar! A quite magnificent effort from Linda Dallman, spotting Hannah Hampton just far enough off her line to chance a lob from all of 35 or 40 yards. Hampton just about gets a fingernail on it to ensure it hits the topside of the bar.

England 2-3 Germany, 45 + 1 minutes

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another fun passing move from Germany allows Sarai Linder to draw a firm double-palmed save from Hannah Hampton.

England 2-3 Germany, 45 minutes

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Keira Walsh’s drilled cross is nearly met by Beth Mead as Janina Minge makes an excellent defensive header.

Into five added minutes. Frankly, there could have been more after this madcap half.

England 2-3 Germany, 42 minutes

20:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Buhl once more. The left winger latches on to Linda Dallman’s pass and only Lucy Bronze’s recovery speed and a touch of dilly-dallying from the German ensure that Hannah Hampton’s goal is not challenged again.

Engalnd 2-3 Germany, 40 minutes

20:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s like a basketball game. Klara Buhl has two crosses blocked by Leah Williamson, the second of them looping into Hannah Hampton’s hands.

England 2-3 Germany, 37 minutes

20:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So close to an equaliser! A truly incomprehensibly bad pass from Sara Doorsoun is ill-conceived and poorly executed, granting Ella Toone free run on goal. She tries to curl along the carpet into the corner but pushes her shot wide of the post.

England 2-3 Germany

20:07 , Jamie Braidwood

A mad game. Germany manager Christian Wuck is furious because Georgia Stanway bodychecked a Germany player in midfield, before going up the other end of the pitch to fire in. It wasn’t given by the referee.

GOAL! ENGLAND 2-3 Germany (Georgia Stanway, 36 minutes)

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But at the other end, England have a second!

Georgia Stanway again! What a game this is turning into. Alessia Russo drops deeper and takes on playmaking duties, finding Beth Mead all alone curving in from the right. An onrushing Stanway is set up by the wing and neatly lifts her finish over Ann-Katrin Berger. Five goals in the first half - and with the way this is being played, there could yet be more before the interval.

(REUTERS)

England 1-3 Germany, 35 minutes

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England just look so, so uncertain defensively. Another Klara Buhl surge has them panicking before a strong intervention from Millie Bright.

GOAL! ENGLAND 1-3 Germany (Georgia Stanway, 34 minutes)

20:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Bayern Munich midfielder makes no mistake against a few familiar foes. Dispatched with authority, though her scurry to collect the ball from the back of the net only further reveals England’s plight.

PENALTY! England 0-3 Germany, 33 minutes

20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And to the spot the finger is pointed for a second time in the first half. Georgia Stanway has the ball...

England 0-3 Germany, 32 minutes

20:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then. A VAR check as a sliding Giulia Gwinn is struck on a flaying arm. It would be harsh, but you’ve seen them given...and over to the monitor goes the referee.

England 0-3 Germany

20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Unbelievable. It gets worse. There is anger from Millie Bright in the England defence, which was been unrecognisable tonight. That was so easy for Klara Buhl. Lucy Bronze got nowhere near her.

England are heading for their worst defeat under Wiegman, by a long way.

GOAL! England 0-3 GERMANY (Klara Buhl, 29 minutes)

19:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A third! It’s too easy for Germany, a lovely pass cutting between the back four and affording Klara Buhl an opportunity to drive at Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton. Bronze stands her up but parts her legs, opening a gap through which Buhl hurries a shot to beat Hannah Hampton at her near post. A disbelieving Wembley falls silent again!

England 0-2 Germany, 28 minutes

19:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England haven’t managed to find their passing fluency so far, perhaps struggling slightly with a heavy Wembley surface.

(Getty Images)

England 0-2 Germany, 25 minutes

19:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hannah Hampton is forced to hurry and slide away an improvised clearance after another slip-up in possession from England’s defensive unit.

England 0-2 Germany, 22 minutes

19:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Klara Buhl jinks into the England box but is unable to beat a couple of defenders rushing across. Still, a corner offers an opportunity for Germany to load the area. A strong defensive header ensures that there is nothing of significant concern from the delivery.

England 0-2 Germany, 20 minutes

19:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Millie Bright flicks the corner wide of the far post. England have had their chances in this opening period.

England 0-2 Germany, 19 minutes

19:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Germany are crowding Keira Walsh, trying to deny England’s deep-lying playmaker chances to get on the ball. She shows precisely why that is wise as soon as she is able to extricate herself from the massed bodies, picking out a dreamy diagonal to Lucy Bronze.

A Beth Mead cross then deflects off Alessia Russo’s head and Sara Doorsoun’s thigh for a corner.

England 0-2 Germany, 17 minutes

19:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England just haven’t got to grips with Giulia Gwinn. Again she careers beyond Jess Carter untracked by Lauren Hemp, who is tucking in and letting the right-back run. A bit of thinking to do for Sarina Wiegman, whose current structure looks a little porous.

England 0-2 Germany, 14 minutes

19:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A chance a minute! Virtually straight from the restart, Alessia Russo neatly navigates beyond Sara Doorsoun and rattles a shot across goal that cannons away off the woodwork.

England 0-2 Germany

19:43 , Jamie Braidwood

England are all over the place. Jess Carter was dragged out of position by Jule Brand and Gulia Gwinn could not believe she had to attack from right back.

What a start to this game but the Lionesses need some organisation. At least Alessia Russo has turned up and looks sharp.

GOAL! England 0-2 GERMANY (Giulia Gwinn, 12 minutes)

19:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A double for Giulia Gwinn!

England denied at one end, Germany strike at the other! What a start for the visitors, cutting the Lionesses to pieces. Gwinn has the freedom of London as she thunders forward up the right, and Jess Carter is unable to get across in time to deny her a shooting opportunity. A friendly peck off the inside of the post and it’s 2-0!

(REUTERS)

OFFSIDE! England 0-1 Germany, 10 minutes

19:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brilliant move from England but up the flag goes! Keira Walsh produces a delicious lift over the top for Ella Toone, who audaciously backheels to Alessia Russo. The striker finds the top corner but her celebrations are curtailed by the hoist of the assistant - and VAR confirms that Toone had been offside when breaking forward.

England 0-1 Germany, 8 minutes

19:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ann-Katrin Berger answers England’s carelessness with an error of her own, raising a hand of apology after her defence bail the goalkeeper out. England can’t make much of a resultant corner.

England 0-1 Germany, 6 minutes

19:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A terrible start for England. Millie Bright was booked for her foul, deemed to have been making a genuine attempt to play the ball. A total gift.

GOAL! England 0-1 GERMANY (Giulia Gwinn, 4 minutes)

19:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slotted into the corner! A crisp, confident strike from 12 yards by the Germany captain Giulia Gwinn, which Hannah Hampton is unable to keep out even having gone the right way.

(REUTERS)

England 0-0 Germany

19:33 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s a disaster for England, and especially their captain. Leah Williamson said there was a lot of “noise” around her place in the team yesterday. There will be even more so now after that horrible back-pass, that put Millie Bright in trouble. I wonder what Alex Greenwood is thinking.

PENALTY! England 0-0 Germany, 3 minutes

19:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An error from Leah Williamson and Germany pounce! An underhit pass in the direction of Millie Bright is cut out by Giovanna Hoffman, who slots in Linda Dallman. She is bundled in the back by Millie Bright, and to the spot the referee points.

England 0-0 Germany, 1 minute

19:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Germany have new cap Giovanna Hoffman up top, with Linda Dallmann also pushing up from midfield to support the striker in her pressing. Engalnd manage to briefly break the shackles, but Lucy Bronze is unable to keep the ball in play.

KICK OFF!

19:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And we are underway at Wembley.

England vs Germany

19:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a pleasant enough night for football, certainly for late October. The two skippers Leah Williamson and Giulia Gwinn slaps hands at the coin toss.

England vs Germany

19:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the players come, Wembley not at full capacity but still plenty of fans in. The recently-retired Steph Houghton leads the Lionesses out, the squad happy to honour such a fine leader of the side.

Lionesses vs Germany

19:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Lionesses will be wearing black armbands tonight as a mark of respect following the passing of Ella Toone’s father.

The Lionesses and Manchester United midfielder shared in a post on social media last month that her dad Nick had died aged 59, just days before he was due to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Toone scored in England’s Euro 2022 final victory over Germany at Wembley and starts for tonight’s rematch against the same opponents.

Why are England wearing black armbands tonight against Germany?

Mary Earps given loud England reception

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

The biggest cheer from the England fans already in their seats at Wembley when the teams were read out was for a substitute. Mary Earps’ popularity remains undisputed, despite her place on the England bench tonight.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Lionesses to remain on ITV in the United Kingdom

19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some broadcasting news ahead of kick off this evening, with ITV remaining the television home of the Lionesses in the United Kingdom after a four-year deal was agreed with the Football Association (FA). The deal will see the broadcaster show all of the England senior women’s teams qualifying fixtures for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and UEFA Women’s EURO 2029, as well as the team’s UEFA Women’s Nations League campaigns and all international friendlies.

ITV will also share coverage of next year’s Euros with the BBC.

BBC and ITV release details of Euro 2025 TV coverage

Goals a concern for England ahead of Euro 2025?

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

England scored 12 goals across their opening two games of 2024, in the 7-2 v Austria and 5-1 v Italy, but have netted just eight goals across their six outings since.

Sarina Wiegman’s side drew 0-0 with Sweden last time out, a result that booked their place at Euro 2025, but are goals are a concern for the Lionesses?

Alessia Russo was England’s top scorer in qualifying with three while Georgia Stanway got two. Lauren James, Alex Greenwood and Beth Mead all got one each.

Germany start new era ahead of England clash

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Germany have a new manager ahead of Euro 2025 and boss Christian Wück will take charge of his first game tonight. He was previously in charge of Germany’s youth teams and led Germany’s men’s Under-17s to the World Cup last year.

He now takes charge of a Germany squad that won bronze at the Paris Olympics this summer, beating Spain in the bronze medal match after defeat to eventual champions the United States in the semi-final.

Wück takes charge at a difficult time, however. Legendary striker and capain Alexandra Popp is set to retire after Monday’s match against Australia, while veterans Marina Hegering and Merle Frohms have also called time on their careers.

Germany have also been hit by injuries and will be missing Bayern Munich’s Lea Schüller and Lena Oberdorf.

Germany’s Alexandra Popp is to retire (Getty Images for DFB)

Lionesses arriving at Wembley

18:43 , Jamie Braidwood

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman on Lauren James’ England absence

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Lauren James was forced to withdraw from England’s squad after picking up a calf injury in Chelsea’s win over FC Twente in the Champions League earlier this month. The forward is recovering at Cobham but Chelsea head coach said she could be out for as much as “five to six weeks” - which may rule her out of the next international break as well.

James has not played for England since April’s win over Republic of Ireland and missed the previous two international windows due to injury as well.

“We want her to be fit, that’s the main thing,” Wiegman said. “Unfortunately she’s injured and she’s working on her recovery.

“She’s in a great environment at her club and as soon as she gets minutes she’ll show quality because that’s the quality Chelsea play at. Then we’ll see how she can fit into the team.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

18:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Giovanna Hoffman makes her debut for Germany in the forward line.

Germany XI: Berger; Gwinn, Doorsoun, Minge, Linder; Dallman, Senss, Brand; Nusken, Buhl, Hoffman.

Team news - England

18:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hannah Hampton starts in goal for England, while Millie Bright is Leah Williamson’s centre-half partner.

England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Mead, Russo, Hemp.

Sarina Wiegman responds to debate around Thomas Tuchel’s England appointment

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Sarina Wiegman said she is sure Thomas Tuchel will give everything to bring success to England and end the men’s team’s trophy drought just as she did for the women’s side.

Tuchel was appointed England manager last week ahead of the 2026 World Cup and the German will become the third non-English coach to take charge of the men’s team.

Wiegman led the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory at Wembley and the Dutch coach has been celebrated for helping transform the women’s game in England since her appointment in 2021.

Tuchel replaced Gareth Southgate after his eight-year spell in charge and the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss said he was “sorry I have a German passport” at his unveiling.

Tuchel said he was “proud” to be England manager and added he hoped to convince critics who believe an English coach should lead the national team that nationality did not matter.

Sarina Wiegman responds to debate around Thomas Tuchel’s England appointment

Lionesses set for attendance drop with 54,000 expected at Wembley

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

England’s Euro 2022 final win against Germany was at a sold-out Wembley and there have been further record crowds for fixtures against the United States and Brazil in the Finalissa, but Friday is set to bring a decrease with 54,000 tickets sold.

Wiegman and Williamson said the attendance is still an impressive marker of how far the Lionesses have come since before the Euros and the crowd is expected to be bigger ahead of the United States match next month.

“It’s a real positive we play at Wembley twice with over 100,000 people coming to the stadium,” Wiegman said.

“Of course Wembley can have more people, so hopefully more people can come but we are thinking big and having the opportunity for people to come to the game, we are happy with the amount of people coming to the game.”

Williamson added: “If you take the perspective of playing two games at Wembley so close to each other a few years ago it wouldn’t have happened – 54,000 is still a lot more than most countries will host.

“We have a vision, we have always dreamt the biggest but it’s a step in the right direction and hopefully the way we play tomorrow will bring more people for the next games – that’s our job.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

England ‘know where we want to be’ at start of Euro 2025

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Sarina Wiegman was asked on how far England have progressed since their Euros victory. The Lionesses reached the Women’s World Cup final the following year, depiste missing several players due to injury, but results and performances have been mixed since.

“You always want to develop faster. The game has increased, the level of the league has increased, meaning international football has too,” Wiegman said.

“There is some transition in our team, the more experienced players are trying to help, and the main thing is we know where we want to be on July 2.

“The start of that is tomorrow evening and we want to play top-level opponents to find out where we are at. It’s really important to have this game against a top-level team to try out things to get information about where we are at and our individuals moving forward.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Thursday 24 October 2024 17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

There is also fierce competition in midfield. Manchester United’s Grace Clinton and Manchester City’s Jess Park have emerged to provide further options alongside Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone.

The biggest decision may come at goalkeeper, however, where Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton is in contention with Mary Earps to be England’s No 1. Earps, a two-time winner of the Fifa Best goalkeeper of the year, has struggled for minutes since moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

“The competition is really high and everyone really wants to show and wants to earn minutes,” Wiegman said.

“We want to try out some things and hopefully these four games gives us a lot of information. But we also know there’s six or seven months to go and things can change very quickly in football.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Leah Williamson on the competition at centre-back:

“It’s been that way since I’ve been in the England squad. I was once on the outside and trying to push others and catch up, and we’ve always had a very strong unit. I think it’s fair to say that’s why our output has been successful, because of how much competition there is.

“It’s been a bit different being with the club for so long, usually we would have had an international window so we’re not used to that.

“But this is a Euros year and you’ll see our plans iron out over the next few months. Everyone plays for a club so they can play for their country and everyone knows how much we love it. I’m no different.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Leah Williamson part of selection ‘headache’ at centre-back

17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

It was perhaps telling that Leah Williamson appeared alongside Wiegman at St George’s Park, with the captain’s place in England’s defence uncertain amid competition from Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood.

Williamson has returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that forced her to miss last year’s Women’s World Cup but it’s been a difficult start to the season at Arsenal, with Jonas Eidevall resigning amid a poor run of results.

“That is absolutely a headache because they are all really good and really competing for minutes,” Wiegman said when asked about the competition between Williamson, Bright and Greenwood.

“But they are absolutely the headaches I want to have, so it’s a hard decision to make.”

Leah Williamson is back in England’s defence as captain (PA Wire)

England ‘focused’ on the next Euros cycle ahead of Germany rematch

16:45 , Jamie Braidwood

England meet Germany at Wembley in a repeat of the Euro 2022 final as the Lionesses will step up their preparations ahead of next summer’s European Championship defence.

As much as the Germany game on Friday night will evoke memories of England’s historic win in the Euro 2022 final, Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson underlined the importance of “moving forward” as the Lionesses build towards Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

“Of course we will always cherish that memory and it was one of the biggest moments in my career, in my life,” Wiegman said.

“We are focused on now with a different team and it’s the start of the next cycle. So many things have happened to the team since. Germany have always been a powerful team, who want to play the possession game but don’t hesitate to play the long ball either.

“They have a new coach now who might want to do different things so we’ll prepare for everything. It’s really good for us to get that experience at the highest level.”

What is the England team news?

16:32 , Jamie Braidwood

England are without Lauren James after the Chelsea forward withdrew from the squad due to injury. Fran Kirby and Lotte Wubben-Moy are also not available for the Germany game but could return against South Africa.

Sarina Wiegman faces a number of selection dilemmas, including in goal where Hannah Hampton is competing with Mary Earps for a starting spot. There is also a decision to be made at centre-back with Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood all available.

Grace Clinton has been in good form for Manchester United this season but Ella Toone and Jess Park are also options to start alongside Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway in midfield.

In attack, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo are likely to start. Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly are available but Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones is pushing for her first England start - though that may come against South Africa.

When is England vs Germany?

16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The friendly will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Friday 25 October at Wembley Stadium.

England vs Germany TV channel

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

England begin the next step of their European Championship defence with a Wembley rematch against Germany, the team the Lionesses defeated to win the Euros two years ago.

Sarina Wiegman’s team booked their place in Switzerland in the summer ahead of next year’s Euro 2025 and wanted games against top-level opposition over the next two international windows.

England’s game against Germany will be followed by a meeting with South Africa in Coventry on Tuesday night, with a further double-header against the United States and Switzerland next month.

Wiegman will be assessing her options ahead of Euro 2025 and a marquee fixture against Germany will show how preparations are going heading into England’s attempts to defend their title.