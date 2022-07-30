England vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2022 final latest news and build-up as Lionesses prepare for Wembley

Jamie Braidwood
·10 min read

Excitement is building ahead of tomorrow’s Euro 2022 final, as England prepare to face Germany at Wembley and aim to end 56 years of hurt. The Lionesses have won the hearts of the nation during their run to the final and the hosts are set to be backed by a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, as well as millions tuning in across the country. Sarina Wiegman’s side also have the chance to make history by becoming the first England team to win a major tournament since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966.

That final, of course, was won against Germany at Wembley and the potential of history repeating itself has only increased the excitement ahead of the latest chapter of England and Germany’s rivalry. England have been in spectacular form throughout the tournament and were brilliant in their 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-finals. Germany are eighty-time European champions and have grown in strength throughout the Euros, beating France 2-1 to set up a mouth-watering clash with England.

Today, England will have their final training session this morning ahead of Sunday’s final. Wiegman, who has masterminded England’s run, will also give a pre-match press conference at Wembley as her coaching staff prepare any final tactical preparations. Meanwhile, millions around the country are getting behind England ahead of the final as Euros fever takes hold. Follow all the latest Euro 2022 final news and build-up ahead of tomorrow’s match:

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final

  • England vs Germany kicks off at 5pm on Sunday 31 July

  • Wiegman to hold pre-match press conference this afternoon

  • Euro 2022 final set to be one of year’s most-watched TV events

  • FA introduces ‘robust’ security measures for Wembley final

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Georgia Stanway: “I feel like if we can inspire one person, we’ve done our job – whereas here we’ve got thousand. The amount of kids that will be at the game on Sunday is massive, the amount of people wearing England shirts – and it’s not necessarily male players’ names on the back anymore, it’s female players. And I think that’s the step we’re taking, that it’s not women’s and men’s football, it’s just football in general.

“We’re here to inspire, but we’re also here to get a job done – and for us to get a job done helps the future.”

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

10:46 , Jamie Braidwood

On a similar theme, Rotherham are keen to use the success of hosting Euro 2022 games to grow female participation in the town.

The Millers’ New York Stadium hosted three Group D games and the quarter-final between France and Netherlands, with the town firmly embracing the tournament.

All four games were well attended, with locals also using the fan park in the town centre.

England’s run to the final – where they play Germany on Sunday – has also helped interest grow and the Millers want to use this opportunity to get more females, across all ages and standards, playing football.

Rotherham want to build on Euro 2022 hosting ‘feelgood factor’

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

10:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s Super League looks set to capitalise on the success of the Lionesses’ remarkable run to the Euro 2022 final with two marquee matches announced.

Chelsea will open their title defence at Stamford Bridge on September 11, while Liverpool will celebrate their promotion to the top flight with a return of the Merseyside derby to Anfield on September 25.

It will mark the first time since November 2019 that the Reds have played a WSL contest at the stadium after attracting more than 23,000 for the last outing, when Lucy Graham netted the winner in Everton’s 1-0 win.

‘It’s going to be epic’: Stamford Bridge and Anfield to host WSL games

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Georgia Stanway believes it is time to “stop talking about how big women’s football is getting and talk about how big it is” as England prepare for Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley.

The tournament hosts played in front of a competition-record 68,871 attendance when opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford, and this weekend’s finale at the national stadium is a sell-out.

BBC One coverage of Tuesday’s 4-0 semi-final defeat of Sweden at Bramall Lane received a peak television audience of over nine million people as Lionesses fever swept the nation.

Midfielder Stanway said when asked about the watching masses: “It’s a good job I can’t see any of them, (watching) the screen or in the stands! My eyes are on the ball.

“But I think that’s where we’re at now. I think we need to kind of stop talking about how big women’s football is getting and talk about how big it is. We’re just hitting new levels every single time.

“I think on Sunday (the fans) are going to play a massive part in being our 12th woman.”

Georgia Stanway: It’s not women’s and men’s football now – it’s just football

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

In the middle of the vast expanse of Wembley will be two players whose impact in reaching the Euro 2022 final may only be matched by their importance in determining its outcome.

For England, the intelligence of Keira Walsh and the confidence of her passing in midfield has been illustrative of the cool and calculated plans of her manager Sarina Wiegman.

On the other side, Lena Oberdorf has represented a fresh, bold Germany team, whose strength and assurance has grown throughout the tournament to set up this most intriguing of finals.

This is the preview of a contest between two opposing and contrasting midfield pillars, as the influential Walsh is set to face her toughest test yet against the imposing Oberdorf.

Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf and the battle that could determine the Euro 2022 final

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

England boss Sarina Wiegman has told her side to focus on Germany’s “players, not the history” in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final.

England’s traditional rivalry with Germany is not exclusive to the men’s game, as the Lionesses were thumped 6-2 the last time they appeared at this stage of the European Championship in 2009. But Wiegman insists revenge is not on the agenda.

“We approach this game exactly the same as every other game we have played,” she said. “You know when it’s a final you are going to play against the best opponent you can imagine. And that’s Germany.

“Yes, we really analyse our opponents and talk about what their patterns are, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, if they have any? And then we say, what are our strengths? What do we need to do to harm them?

“I don’t know what the perfect game is because whoever is in front of us, we want to beat them. This is the final and we just really want to win the final. We talk about their players, not the history. It is about the here and now.

“Germany wants to win the final too, of course, but we don’t talk about the rivalry between England and Germany. We want to show so badly how good we are and play our best game.

“There’s so much eagerness in this team to win. And so much resilience. We want so badly to show again that we are the best, to play our best game. That’s what we’ve been trying to do all the time. And then, hopefully, that will bring us to win. That’s basically where we’re at. And then on top of that, we talk about players but not history. It is the here and now.”

Sarina Wiegman won’t let England be sidetracked by history with Germany

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The Football Association has put in place “robust” security measures to ensure Sunday’s Euro 2022 final is not marred by any disorder.

Wembley will be sold out for the showdown between England and Germany as the Lionesses bid for a first major trophy against the eight-time winners.

Last year’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was overshadowed by chaotic and violent scenes, with hundreds of ticketless fans forcing their way into the stadium.

The women’s game tends to attract a very different demographic of supporters, and the sight of thousands of families and children filling the stands has been one of the uplifting features of this year’s tournament.

But Wembley chiefs have still put measures in place to make sure fans enjoy “a safe and memorable experience”.

FA introduces ‘robust’ security measures for Euro 2022 final at Wembley

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

09:15 , Jamie Braidwood

England’s appearance in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday is likely to attract one of the biggest TV audiences of the year.

The team’s semi-final victory over Sweden on Tuesday was watched by an average of 7.9 million people, according to overnight ratings.

Sunday’s match, which sees the Lionesses take on Germany at Wembley, should pull in an even larger audience – though it might struggle to match the highest viewing figures of 2022 so far.

That honour currently belongs to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, which took place in early June and was watched by 13.1 million people on BBC One, according to official ratings.

Euro 2022 final set to be one of year’s most-watched TV events

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news

Sarina Wiegman has named the same starting XI for all five matches so far and barring any late problems will surely do the same again for Sunday’s showpiece. Alessia Russo has been outstanding from the bench in the tournament scoring four goals, including that remarkable back-heeled effort against Sweden. She will surely feature at some point, as will Manchester United teammate Ella Toone, with full-back Alex Greenwood another experienced option in reserve.

For Germany the main concern centres around Klara Buhl, who missed the win over France in the semi-final. If she is still out, then Svenja Huth and Jule Brand are the obvious candidates to start alongside Popp in the front line.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Popp, Brand

Predicting how England vs Germany Euro 2022 final will play out

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Jill Scott says it will be a “very defining moment for the sport” when England take on Germany in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final.

The contest takes place at a sold-out Wembley as the Lionesses bid to claim the first major trophy in their history.

Their last appearance in a major tournament final was at Euro 2009 in Finland, where they were beaten 6-2 by Germany to finish as runners-up for a second time.

Midfielder Scott, who was part of the team that day and is at her eighth tournament with England this summer, said: “I think it’s a very defining moment.

“I think there’s been lots of things along the way that have happened that have kind of progressed the sport.

“It’s hard when you’re in it because you are just logically thinking about the next game, meetings, training sessions, we don’t really see all the noise from the outside – but the things that we have heard have been very positive.

“We are very happy to be there on Sunday, I think the best two teams have made the final, which is great, and I think it is going to be a very defining moment for the sport.”

Euro 2022 final a defining moment for women’s football, England’s Jill Scott claims

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning!

We’re starting early, but on a weekend like this it’s hard to contain the excitement.

England are in the final of a major tournament and one win away from home glory - and a win that could deliver lasting change.

Sarina Wiegman’s team have been brilliant so far this tournament, playing with freedom, confidence and joy, and with Germany in the final Euro 2022 is set for a mouth-watering conclusion.

We’ll bring you all the build up ahead of tomorrow’s match!

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)
