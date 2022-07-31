Euro 2022 final LIVE: England vs Germany latest news and build-up as Lionesses prepare for Wembley

England host Germany in the final of Euro 2022 tonight, with Wembley hosting the Lionesses in pursuit of ending 56 years of hurt. A thrilling run to the final, tonight will see a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, while many millions will be watching around the country on television and in pubs. Sarina Wiegman could coach an England team to a first major tournament victory since England men won the World Cup in 1966.

And in a fitting repeat of history, the Three Lions’ opponents 56 years ago were Germany, also at Wembley, meaning there is another laye rof intrigue to this storied rivalry. England have both been impressive and entertaining to watch over the last few weeks, putting in a brilliant performance to thrash Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals. While Germany have instead paced themselves, improving their performances throughout the Euros, defeating France 2-1 to set up this mouth-watering clash against England.

England enjoyed a final training session on Saturday in preparation for tonight. Meanwhile, millions around the country are getting behind England ahead of the final as Euros fever takes hold. Follow all the latest Euro 2022 final news and build-up ahead of tonight’s match:

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final

Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf and the battle that could determine the Euro 2022 final

11:29 , Jack Rathborn

In the middle of the vast expanse of Wembley will be two players whose impact in reaching the Euro 2022 final may only be matched by their importance in determining its outcome. For England, the intelligence of Keira Walsh and the confidence of her passing in midfield has been illustrative of the cool and calculated plans of her manager Sarina Wiegman. On the other side, Lena Oberdorf has represented a fresh, bold Germany team, whose strength and assurance has grown throughout the tournament to set up this most intriguing of finals.

There will, of course, be plenty of other parts at play when the Lionesses face Germany in front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,000 at Wembley but in the battlegrounds of midfield, the most significant pressure will be exerted on the two opposing and contrasting pillars of either side. In what will be the biggest match of their lives, any cracks that show could be fatal.

It is not the role of the defensive midfielder to be the star of the show but while Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway have taken their turns to be England’s hero throughout Euro 2022, it has been the performances of Walsh that have arguably been the most impressive on their run to the final. Walsh remains a player who can slip under the radar when everything is ticking nicely alongside her, even if the 25-year-old is integral to the midfield working efficiently.

Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf and the battle that could determine the Euro 2022 final

Past five meetings: Germany stand in England’s way of European glory

11:17 , Jack Rathborn

England will face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday.

Germany have won 21 of the 27 meetings between the teams, including the 2009 European Championship final, but Sarina Wiegman’s England were victorious the last time they met earlier this year.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the last five meetings between the sides.

Germany 2 England 1 (Mar 2016)

England were desperately unlucky to lose after taking an early lead in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville.

The Lionesses led at half-time through Toni Duggan’s ninth-minute header from Alex Greenwood’s cross.

But Germany levelled when England defender Gilly Flaherty scored an unfortunate own goal and then Fara Williams, on her 150th appearance, gave away a harsh penalty which Babett Peter converted.

Past five meetings: Germany stand in England's way of European glory

Fran Kirby eager to give England fans ‘an escape’ from life’s struggles

11:05 , Jack Rathborn

Fran Kirby is trying to stay level-headed but admits putting smiles on fans’ faces during a difficult time for the country is driving England at Euro 2022.

While Gareth Southgate’s side fell at the final hurdle, the Lionesses are determined to go all the way and Kirby is acutely aware of the strain being placed on people by the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “As the tournament has grown, we have been walking down the river and seen people leaning over and going, ‘Well done, girls – we’re supporting you!’

Fran Kirby eager to give England fans 'an escape' from life's struggles

Sarina Wiegman rewarded for trust and team consistency

10:53 , Jack Rathborn

After one of the most difficult nights in Sarina Wiegman’s tenure so far, came perhaps the most complete.

Only a round earlier, England almost faced an early exit, having to come from behind against Spain, eventually winning in extra time and only after having to really change their approach to combat a side who had prevented the Lionesses from playing their preferred gameplan.

But here, after an end-to-end and hold-your-breath first quarter of an hour or so, England managed to first control, then excel, then be utterly ruthless against one of the world’s best sides.

A 4-0 scoreline against Sweden to reach the final of Euro 2022 is more impressive by a huge stretch than putting 20 past Latvia in a qualifier, or even beating the holders – and Wiegman’s former side –Netherlands 5-1 in a warm-up. This was a game which mattered, with everything riding on it, and England did a lot more than just win: they reminded themselves how good they can be, and reminded the watching world what happens when their best players are allowed to impose themselves.

Wiegman rewarded for trust and team consistency as England reach Euro 2022 final

Sarina Wiegman: England’s ‘cool and calm’ head coach with the no-nonsense look

10:42 , Jack Rathborn

If imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery then surely Sarina Wiegman’s suit says it all.

The England head coach is one win away from a second consecutive women’s EURO trophy, having guided her native Netherlands to glory in 2017.

Britain has exponentially taken notice of the steely blue-eyed woman who has guided the Lionesses to Sunday’s Wembley showdown with Germany, surpassing even some of her own squad to become one of the most recognisable faces at this tournament.

That fashion editors are now telling admirers where to nab her pitch-side uniform, a dark £45 M&S blazer with matching trousers, paired with a white button-down and Nike trainers, says a lot about how quickly the 52-year-old’s stock has risen since she took the helm last September.

Sarina Wiegman: England's 'cool and calm' head coach with the no-nonsense look

‘She was just a natural’: England’s Rachel Daly always stood out

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

England left-back Rachel Daly’s “natural” talent helped her stand out when she was still in primary school.

The 30-year-old will be aiming to help England earn their first European Championship title when they face Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Daly began her career at Killinghall Nomads in Yorkshire, where Rossett School teacher Michael Sweetman first saw her ability for himself – though he had not immediately realised who he was watching.

“I was head of year seven and I did all of the transitions from primary schools, so I used to have to visit all of the kids in primary school,” Daly’s former teacher told the PA news agency.

“Because I loved football, and always wanted us to do well, I used to always go and try and scout the best players – if I found out a kid was a good player and they were coming to school, I was made up!

'She was just a natural': England's Rachel Daly always stood out

Ian Wright gives powerful speech on ‘girls playing football’ after England reach Euros final

10:20 , Luke Baker

Ian Wright delivered a powerful speech about women’s football after England reached the final of Euro 2022.

The Arsenal legend pleaded for “girls to be allowed to play football just like boys” in their school PE lessons, questioning what the tournament’s legacy would be if that doesn’t happen.

“Whatever happens in the final, if girls are not allowed to play football just like the boys can in their PE after this tournament, then what are we doing?” Wright asked.

“We’ve got to make sure they get the opportunity because this is going to inspire a lot of people.”

England vs Germany: Leah Williamson says Euro 2022 has changed society and women's football

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

England captain Leah Williamson believes that this summer’s Women’s European Championship has not only changed women’s football but society at large.

Williamson will lead the Lionesses out against Germany at Sunday’s Euro 2022 final with the hope of becoming the first England captain since Bobby Moore to win a major international tournament.

A record crowd of 87,000 is expected at Wembley – with another 30 million set to watch at home – and the 25-year-old claimed that after a summer where England have captured their public’s imagination, this is only the start of greater recognition for the sport.

“I think what we’ve seen in the tournament already is that this hasn’t just been a change for women’s football, but society in general, how we’re looked upon,” the England captain said.

England captain Leah Williamson says Euro 2022 has changed society

'We don't fear anyone': Sarina Wiegman confident in her squad as Lionesses prepare for final

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

England prepare to face Germany at Wembley as the Lionesses aim to end a 56-year wait for a major tournament title.

“We don’t fear anyone”, England manager Sarina Wiegman said ahead of the Euro 2022 final.

England captain Leah Williamson described the match against Germany as a “fairytale fixture”.

Sarina Wiegman’s side has a chance to become the first national team to win a major tournament since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966.

'We don't fear anyone': Sarina Wiegman confident in her squad

Alexandra Popp: The Germany star out to deny England and complete her own Euro 2022 fairytale

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

Timing. For so long, Germany’s Alexandra Popp had been on the wrong end of its uncontrollable twists, but now she is mastering them. As Popp arrived into the box to score Germany’s opening goal against France in the Euro 2022 semi-finals, the sense of inevitability masked the wonder that it was happening at all. It was the fifth game in a row in which she had scored, the first time in the history of the European Championships a player had done so, and it was followed by another perfectly calculated winner to set up a final against England at Wembley.

Just weeks after she had been plunged into a familiar cycle of heartbreak, the striker now finds herself level with England’s Beth Mead in the Golden Boot standings on six goals. Before the tournament, to play at a Euros, let alone score in one, signified a remarkable feat of perseverance. One of the standout players of her generation had yet to make an appearance in the European Championships by the age of 31. Serious injuries had ruled her out of the previous two tournaments: in 2013 she suffered a torn ankle ligament and four years later it was a torn meniscus. There was a further knee injury last year and if the Euros had been played last summer, as originally planned, it would have certainly ruled her out once more.

The latest knee injury, this time serious damage to her cartilage, also left no guarantees that she would play again, even when the Euros were postponed. Popp only returned to the pitch in March after 11 months out, before her place in the Germany squad was again threatened, this time by a positive Covid-19 result that forced her into self-isolation. She made it, eventually, and for a player who has won almost all there is to win at club level, one of the most significant moments of her career came when she was brought off the bench against Denmark in Germany’s opening game for her first minutes at the Euros.

Germany's Alexandra Popp out to deny England and complete her own Euro fairytale

England one game away from biggest on-pitch achievement since 1966 and greatest ever off it

09:38 , Jack Rathborn

Twenty goals scored, just one conceded. Winning margins of four, five and eight. Ahead for 282 of 480 minutes, behind for only half an hour. Only once have they been taken beyond the 90th minute. Most of their other games at Euro 2022 have been over as a contest long before that point. It is hard to see how England’s journey to Sunday’s final against Germany and arguably the biggest night in their history could realistically have gone any better.

There has been a strange, bordering on disconcerting serenity to it all and if that’s down to any one individual, it’s Sarina Wiegman. Her reputation for not just matching but surpassing expectations through careful, methodical preparation – punctuated by yoga sessions and afternoon naps – has only been enhanced over the last three-and-a-half weeks. England have made their way to Wembley with the calm, steady assuredness of their unflappable manager.

Even on the rare occasions when her players have faced something approaching adversity, they have quickly risen to the challenge and responded. When they made a slow start at Old Trafford against Austria, Beth Mead’s first of six goals she has scored so far at this tournament settled their opening night nerves. When minutes away from a quarter-final exit in Brighton, a passage of composed but incisive play led to Ella Toone’s equaliser and Spain were second best from then onwards.

England one game away from huge achievements on and off the pitch

England vs Germany: Leah Williamson says Euro 2022 has changed society and women’s football

England captain Leah Williamson believes that this summer’s Women’s European Championship has not only changed women’s football but society at large.

Williamson will lead the Lionesses out against Germany at Sunday’s Euro 2022 final with the hope of becoming the first England captain since Bobby Moore to win a major international tournament.

A record crowd of 87,000 is expected at Wembley - with another 30 million set to watch at home - and the 25-year-old claimed that after a summer where England have captured their public’s imagination, this is only the start of greater recognition for the sport.

There will be rivalry: English-German families get ready for Euros showdown

Saturday 30 July 2022 19:01 , Luke Baker

English-German families are facing “divided loyalties” as England gear up to face Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The teams go head to head at Wembley on Sunday evening at 5pm, with the hosts aiming for their first major trophy, while Germany seek a ninth European Championship title.

The game will be watched by millions, including English-German families up and down the country who are preparing for a tense showdown.

There will be rivalry: English-German families get ready for Euros showdown

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg excited for ‘dream’ Euro 2022 final against England

Saturday 30 July 2022 18:31 , Luke Baker

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg believes Sunday’s “dream” Euro 2022 final between England and Germany provides the platform needed to take the women’s game to the next level.

Germany have won the competition a record eight times while hosts England have yet to win a major trophy.

After finishing top of Group B, Voss-Tecklenburg’s side beat Austria in the quarter-finals and France in the last four to set up a clash with the hosts at Wembley.

With tickets sold out and a bumper television audience expected, Voss-Tecklenburg believes the showdown offers an ideal chance to grow the sport even further.

Saturday 30 July 2022 18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The smoke was still rising long after Beth Mead led England’s demolition of Norway. “Beth Mead’s on fire!” echoed into the night in Brighton but the individual performance of Euro 2022 did not end there. England’s breakout star continued to show the way towards the final at Wembley. Mead’s stunning hat-trick in the record-breaking 8-0 win lit the torch for what would follow: the thrilling comeback against Spain, the triumphant dismissal of Sweden, and with six goals so far she now carries England’s hopes heading into Sunday’s showdown against Germany as well.

It was a crushing disappointment 12 months ago, however, that sparked the flame that has driven Mead at the Euros this month – or, as Ian Wright labelled it, kick-started the “Beth Mead revenge tour”. It is unthinkable now that the top scorer in the England squad would be omitted from a major tournament just last year, but Team GB coach Hege Riise’s decision to overlook Mead ahead of the Tokyo Olympics last summer served as the motivation the 27-year-old needed to “go up another gear”, and the transformation since has been extraordinary.

Beth Mead: The star aiming to fire England to victory in the Euro 2022 final

Saturday 30 July 2022 17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

In the rusting goal posts on a scrap of grass in the North Yorkshire village of Hinderwell, Noreen Flanagan stood hanging red and white bunting on Friday afternoon.

This is where Lioness hero Beth Mead would come for a kick about long before she became a household name by helping fire England to this Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany.

“Our grandson Ryan used to play here with her,” said Noreen who lives opposite the green and next-door-but-one to Mead’s own nana, Dotty. “She was real good pals with our granddaughter Danielle but, if Ryan had his football out, that’s where Beth would be.”

The 66-year-old had decided to decorate the posts as a tribute to the superstar winger, who is the competition’s top scorer. “It’s actually our jubilee bunting,” she admitted. “But we just ripped the blue flags off.”

In this tiny coastal community where Mead grew up – population 1,800 – the excitement and pride ahead of the weekend’s big match is palpable.

Flags and free drinks - village where Beth Mead grew up buzzing ahead of Euro final

Saturday 30 July 2022 17:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Georgia Stanway was clearly a young footballer going places even when she was just seven years old, her childhood coach Steve Liddicott has said.

On Sunday Stanway, who recently joined Bayern Munich, is set to play for England at a sold-out Wembley against Germany in the final of Euro 2022, a tournament at which she has made a significant impression.

The 23-year-old Cumbria-born midfielder’s journey in football started as a child at Furness Rovers.

And Liddicott, who coached her at the club, recalls it being apparent that something special was happening from a very early age as the young Stanway shone in a team otherwise made up of boys.

Georgia Stanway was clearly going places from a young age, says childhood coach

Saturday 30 July 2022 16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

“You asked: ‘Are you ready to write history?’ I think this is history,” Sarina Wiegman declared.

She was right, too. This was the biggest win in European Championship semi-final history, in fact, whether you consult the record books of the men’s or the women’s game.

Rarely does a team come this far into any tournament and go home with a nose as bloody as Sweden’s was by full time at Bramall Lane. Rarely does a team reach a major final with a display of the control, authority and outright domination demonstrated by England.

This is how England reached the Euro 2022, by Mark Critchley.

Sarina Wiegman's very different England write yet more history

Saturday 30 July 2022 16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Saturday 30 July 2022 16:01 , Jamie Braidwood

1966. That’s the only time England’s teams – men or women – have won a major trophy, that being the World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side went close again last summer in the delayed men’s European Championship, but fell agonisingly short.

Sarina Wiegman’s team, it increasingly feels like, are capable of taking that final step at Euro 2022 – and if they do, it will be in enormous part down to the influence and expertise of the Dutchwoman in the dugout.

Happily for Wiegman and those supporting the home nation, there are huge parallels with what she has already achieved in the game, and already proven she is capable of.

Karl Matchett explores the England manager who stands on the verge of history, and the mastermind behind the Lionesses.

Sarina Wiegman: The mastermind behind England's bid for Euro 2022 glory

Saturday 30 July 2022 15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Germany have the chance to earn their ninth European Championship title when they face England in the Euro 2022 final.

After finishing top of Group B, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side beat Austria in the quarter-finals and France in the semi-finals to set up a clash with the hosts at Wembley.

Here we take a look at five key Germany players to watch against England on Sunday.

Five Germany players to watch in Euro 2022 final against England

Saturday 30 July 2022 15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Nearly a decade ago, in the ‘war room’ at St George’s Park where England’s football future is forecasted, staff predicted the Lionesses’ starting XI for this summer’s Euros, Rachel Steinberg writes.

Very few came true, but Fran Kirby, who has started for Sarina Wiegman in every game en route to Sunday’s final, is a notable exception. Her name was at the top of the depth chart.

'Genius' Fran Kirby was always on path to stardom, former England scout reveals

Saturday 30 July 2022 14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Beth Mead’s former coach Andy Cook hailed the “standout” star as England prepare to go for glory in the Euro 2022 final against Germany on Sunday.

Now manager at Nottingham Forest Women, Cook coached the England and Arsenal winger during her six years at Middlesbrough’s Centre of Excellence, before she secured a move to Sunderland in 2011.

After beating Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals, the chance of an inaugural Euro victory is at stake for England when they face eight-time European champions Germany at Wembley.

Mead has been a pivotal part of Sarina Wiegman’s squad since the Dutchwoman took over in September 2021 and has continued to shine at this summer’s tournament, scoring six goals and providing five assists so far, but her success comes as no surprise to Cook.

“She was standout, she was a standout player then in the under-14s, she was one of the older players in terms of the second year in that age group, but she was one of the standout players,” Cook told the PA news agency.

More here:

England star Beth Mead hailed as 'standout' by former coach

Saturday 30 July 2022 14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Former boss Phil Neville is proud of England’s Lionesses and hailed the team that will contest Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany as “very special”.

The tournament hosts waltzed past Sweden, the second-ranked team in the world, with a 4-0 win on Tuesday and will face the eight-times European champions at Wembley in the highest attended edition of the tournament.

Sarina Wiegman’s side, who have won 11 consecutive matches, became the first England women’s team to reach a major final since 2009.

“I don’t think I have ever seen a team approach a major tournament and basically destroy every team that comes in their path,” Neville said.

“Seeing them with a smile on their faces, seeing them play with freedom, seeing those players play to their absolute maximum of their ability, I think it’s a brilliant thing.

“The English FA must take a lot of credit for the investment that they put into the women’s game but those players and that manager are very special.”

Former boss Phil Neville full of praise for England after run to Euro 2022 final

Saturday 30 July 2022 13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

England and Germany have the chance to set a Women’s Euros record tomorrow with capacity set at 87,000 for the Wembley final, according to Uefa.

Euro 2022 has smashed attendence records so far, doubling the previous best total attendence set in the Netherlands five years ago.

The semi-finals brought that figure to 487,683 with the final still to come. Here’s a look at some of the other records that have been broken so far.

•Highest attendance at a Women’s EURO match: 68,871 at England 1-0 Austria (Group stage, Old Trafford)

•Highest attendance at a Women’s EURO group stage match not involving the hosts: 22,596 at Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (Group stage, Sheffield)

•Highest attendance at a Women’s EURO quarter-final match: 28,994 at England 2-1 Spain (after extra-time) (Quarter Final, Brighton & Hove)

•Highest attendance at a Women’s EURO quarter-final match not involving the hosts: 16,025 at Germany 2-0 Austria (Quarter Final, Brentford)

•Highest attendance at a Women’s EURO semi-final match: 28,624 at England 4-0 Sweden (Semi-Final, Sheffield)

•Highest attendance at a Women’s EURO semi-final match not involving the hosts: 27,455 at Germany 2-1 France (Semi-Final, Milton Keynes)

Saturday 30 July 2022 13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Huddlestone’s comments came after Ian Wright urged English football to ensure the host nation’s run to the Euro 2022 final leads to a lasting legacy.

Wright was left feeling “as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side” after the Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 to reach the final.

But he had a warning for those who run the game, saying on the BBC: “Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football in their PE, just like the boys can, what are we doing?

“We have got to make sure they are able to play and get the opportunity to do so.

“If there’s no legacy to this – like with the Olympics – then what are we doing as this is as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side.”

Ian Wright celebrates with Alex Scott (The FA via Getty Images)

Saturday 30 July 2022 13:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston insists there is a “deliberate and conscious focus” on driving up girls’ participation in football inside and outside of school.

Euro 2022 has captured the public imagination, with hosts England set to face Germany in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

One of the targets of the Football Association’s four-year ‘Inspiring Positive Change’ strategy is to ensure that every primary school-aged child should have the same access to the sport as boys at school and in clubs by 2024.

The FA has reported this year that only 63 per cent of schools offer girls’ football in PE lessons and that only 40 per cent of schools offer girls regular extracurricular football.

And Huddleston believes the FA’s strategy, and the success of Sarina Wiegman’s side, will inspire more girls and women to take up the sport.

More here:

'Deliberate focus' on ensuring Euro 2022 inspires more girls to play football

Saturday 30 July 2022 13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Jurgen Klopp is just the latest high-profile name to get swept up by Euro 2022 fever. The Liverpool manager is preparing for this afternoon’s Community Shield against Manchester City, but is certain to be watching the final the following day given his enthusiasm towards the tournament.

And he is one of the few supporting Germany. He said: “I really have to say I love women’s football, it’s outstanding. The quality of the tournament is insane.

“England are doing exceptionally well. I saw two games and I saw three games of Germany. You can imagine that I’m – as much as I love England – in this specific case my heart is on the German side.

“But the better team might win and I’m completely fine with that.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday 30 July 2022 12:46 , Jamie Braidwood

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has also spoken about being congratulated by her fellow Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea following the 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

“Me and David speak a little bit. He’s messaged me saying congratulations,” Earps revealed.

“We message back and forth about results and clean sheets and stuff so that’s always nice to have his support. He’s really supportive of the women’s game.”

(PA Wire)

David De Gea has been offering Mary Earps his support (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Saturday 30 July 2022 12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

England have taken part in their final training session before tomorrow’s Euro 2022 final against Germany.

The Lionesses had no absentees as all 23 players took part at England’s south-west London tournament base.

(The FA via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Saturday 30 July 2022 12:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Mary Earps hopes England’s performances are serving to inspire as the Euro 2022 hosts prepare for Sunday’s Wembley final against Germany.

That result, sending the Lionesses into a first major tournament final since Euro 2009, had been preceded by three group-stage wins that included a competition-record 8-0 thrashing of Norway, and then a thrilling 2-1 extra-time triumph against Spain in the last eight.

With the team one more victory away from claiming the first major trophy in their history, Earps said: “I think we’ve been trying to keep the external noise out as much as possible.

“Of course it’s hard, but I think it’s also important in terms of making sure we stay focused. I have absolutely no doubt that the way England are as a nation, they’ll be fully behind us.

“That support is really what we want, we want to inspire, we want to do the job to the best of our ability and inspire through our performances. Hopefully we’ve done that.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Saturday 30 July 2022 12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

If imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery then surely Sarina Wiegman’s suit says it all, writes Rachel Steinberg.

The England head coach is one win away from a second consecutive women’s EURO trophy, having guided her native Netherlands to glory in 2017.

Britain has exponentially taken notice of the steely blue-eyed woman who has guided the Lionesses to Sunday’s Wembley showdown with Germany, surpassing even some of her own squad to become one of the most recognisable faces at this tournament.

That fashion editors are now telling admirers where to nab her pitch-side uniform, a dark £45 M&S blazer with matching trousers, paired with a white button-down and Nike trainers, says a lot about how quickly the 52-year-old’s stock has risen since she took the helm last September.

The no-nonsense look, which has seen sales of her signature blazer rise by 140 per cent since last week, very much reflects the modus operandi of its wearer, who has yet to change her starting XI.

Sarina Wiegman: England's 'cool and calm' head coach with the no-nonsense look

Saturday 30 July 2022 11:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Captain Leah Williamson has stressed England’s focus is on completing their task after the Euro 2022 hosts secured a place in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

After goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby saw them power to a 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane, the Lionesses are in their first major tournament final since Euro 2009.

When asked about the development English women’s football has had and working towards a moment like Sunday, Williamson said: “We started a journey, and people have changed the game.

“That’s the likes of (former England skipper) Carol Thomas, (current Lionesses) Jill Scott, Ellen White, who I looked at and was inspired by when I was younger.

“And now it is about doing our job on the pitch. That’s the most powerful thing, the biggest way we can contribute, and that is what we are focusing on.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

Saturday 30 July 2022 11:45 , Jamie Braidwood

England left-back Rachel Daly’s “natural” talent helped her stand out when she was still in primary school.

The 30-year-old will be aiming to help England earn their first European Championship title when they face Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Daly began her career at Killinghall Nomads in Yorkshire, where Rossett School teacher Michael Sweetman first saw her ability for himself – though he had not immediately realised who he was watching.

“I was head of year seven and I did all of the transitions from primary schools, so I used to have to visit all of the kids in primary school,” Daly’s former teacher told the PA news agency.

“Because I loved football, and always wanted us to do well, I used to always go and try and scout the best players – if I found out a kid was a good player and they were coming to school, I was made up!”

'She was just a natural': England's Rachel Daly always stood out

Saturday 30 July 2022 11:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday.

The 41-year-old became the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game in October 2021 for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euros final, having already made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.

Monzul has also taken charge at three Women’s World Cups including the 2015 final when the United States beat Japan 5-2, as well as men’s matches in the Europa League and Europa Conference League in addition to the Nations League.

Meet Kateryna Monzul, the referee in charge of England vs Germany

Saturday 30 July 2022 11:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Lucy Bronze revealed she has been playing through the pain during England’s Euro 2022 campaign due to the lingering effects of her knee issue.

While Bronze scored one goal and set up another at Bramall Lane on Tuesday as the tournament hosts secured a place in the final with a 4-0 win over Sweden, the 2020 FIFA women’s player of the year admits she does “not feel like I did a couple of years ago”.

The 30-year-old full-back, who this summer has left Manchester City and joined Barcelona, underwent knee surgery just under a year ago after playing for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, before returning to action in January.

Lucy Bronze reveals she is playing through pain as England chase Euro 2022 glory

Saturday 30 July 2022 11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Georgia Stanway: “I feel like if we can inspire one person, we’ve done our job – whereas here we’ve got thousand. The amount of kids that will be at the game on Sunday is massive, the amount of people wearing England shirts – and it’s not necessarily male players’ names on the back anymore, it’s female players. And I think that’s the step we’re taking, that it’s not women’s and men’s football, it’s just football in general.

“We’re here to inspire, but we’re also here to get a job done – and for us to get a job done helps the future.”

Saturday 30 July 2022 10:46 , Jamie Braidwood

On a similar theme, Rotherham are keen to use the success of hosting Euro 2022 games to grow female participation in the town.

The Millers’ New York Stadium hosted three Group D games and the quarter-final between France and Netherlands, with the town firmly embracing the tournament.

All four games were well attended, with locals also using the fan park in the town centre.

England’s run to the final – where they play Germany on Sunday – has also helped interest grow and the Millers want to use this opportunity to get more females, across all ages and standards, playing football.

Rotherham want to build on Euro 2022 hosting 'feelgood factor'

Saturday 30 July 2022 10:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s Super League looks set to capitalise on the success of the Lionesses’ remarkable run to the Euro 2022 final with two marquee matches announced.

Chelsea will open their title defence at Stamford Bridge on September 11, while Liverpool will celebrate their promotion to the top flight with a return of the Merseyside derby to Anfield on September 25.

It will mark the first time since November 2019 that the Reds have played a WSL contest at the stadium after attracting more than 23,000 for the last outing, when Lucy Graham netted the winner in Everton’s 1-0 win.

'It's going to be epic': Stamford Bridge and Anfield to host WSL games

Saturday 30 July 2022 10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Georgia Stanway believes it is time to “stop talking about how big women’s football is getting and talk about how big it is” as England prepare for Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley.

The tournament hosts played in front of a competition-record 68,871 attendance when opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford, and this weekend’s finale at the national stadium is a sell-out.

BBC One coverage of Tuesday’s 4-0 semi-final defeat of Sweden at Bramall Lane received a peak television audience of over nine million people as Lionesses fever swept the nation.

Midfielder Stanway said when asked about the watching masses: “It’s a good job I can’t see any of them, (watching) the screen or in the stands! My eyes are on the ball.

“But I think that’s where we’re at now. I think we need to kind of stop talking about how big women’s football is getting and talk about how big it is. We’re just hitting new levels every single time.

“I think on Sunday (the fans) are going to play a massive part in being our 12th woman.”

Georgia Stanway: It's not women's and men's football now – it's just football

Saturday 30 July 2022 10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

In the middle of the vast expanse of Wembley will be two players whose impact in reaching the Euro 2022 final may only be matched by their importance in determining its outcome.

For England, the intelligence of Keira Walsh and the confidence of her passing in midfield has been illustrative of the cool and calculated plans of her manager Sarina Wiegman.

On the other side, Lena Oberdorf has represented a fresh, bold Germany team, whose strength and assurance has grown throughout the tournament to set up this most intriguing of finals.

This is the preview of a contest between two opposing and contrasting midfield pillars, as the influential Walsh is set to face her toughest test yet against the imposing Oberdorf.

Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf and the battle that could determine the Euro 2022 final

Saturday 30 July 2022 09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

England boss Sarina Wiegman has told her side to focus on Germany’s “players, not the history” in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final.

England’s traditional rivalry with Germany is not exclusive to the men’s game, as the Lionesses were thumped 6-2 the last time they appeared at this stage of the European Championship in 2009. But Wiegman insists revenge is not on the agenda.

“We approach this game exactly the same as every other game we have played,” she said. “You know when it’s a final you are going to play against the best opponent you can imagine. And that’s Germany.

“Yes, we really analyse our opponents and talk about what their patterns are, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, if they have any? And then we say, what are our strengths? What do we need to do to harm them?

“I don’t know what the perfect game is because whoever is in front of us, we want to beat them. This is the final and we just really want to win the final. We talk about their players, not the history. It is about the here and now.

“Germany wants to win the final too, of course, but we don’t talk about the rivalry between England and Germany. We want to show so badly how good we are and play our best game.

“There’s so much eagerness in this team to win. And so much resilience. We want so badly to show again that we are the best, to play our best game. That’s what we’ve been trying to do all the time. And then, hopefully, that will bring us to win. That’s basically where we’re at. And then on top of that, we talk about players but not history. It is the here and now.”

Sarina Wiegman won't let England be sidetracked by history with Germany

Saturday 30 July 2022 09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The Football Association has put in place “robust” security measures to ensure Sunday’s Euro 2022 final is not marred by any disorder.

Wembley will be sold out for the showdown between England and Germany as the Lionesses bid for a first major trophy against the eight-time winners.

Last year’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was overshadowed by chaotic and violent scenes, with hundreds of ticketless fans forcing their way into the stadium.

The women’s game tends to attract a very different demographic of supporters, and the sight of thousands of families and children filling the stands has been one of the uplifting features of this year’s tournament.

But Wembley chiefs have still put measures in place to make sure fans enjoy “a safe and memorable experience”.

FA introduces 'robust' security measures for Euro 2022 final at Wembley

Saturday 30 July 2022 09:15 , Jamie Braidwood

England’s appearance in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday is likely to attract one of the biggest TV audiences of the year.

The team’s semi-final victory over Sweden on Tuesday was watched by an average of 7.9 million people, according to overnight ratings.

Sunday’s match, which sees the Lionesses take on Germany at Wembley, should pull in an even larger audience – though it might struggle to match the highest viewing figures of 2022 so far.

That honour currently belongs to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, which took place in early June and was watched by 13.1 million people on BBC One, according to official ratings.

Euro 2022 final set to be one of year's most-watched TV events

Saturday 30 July 2022 09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news

Sarina Wiegman has named the same starting XI for all five matches so far and barring any late problems will surely do the same again for Sunday’s showpiece. Alessia Russo has been outstanding from the bench in the tournament scoring four goals, including that remarkable back-heeled effort against Sweden. She will surely feature at some point, as will Manchester United teammate Ella Toone, with full-back Alex Greenwood another experienced option in reserve.

For Germany the main concern centres around Klara Buhl, who missed the win over France in the semi-final. If she is still out, then Svenja Huth and Jule Brand are the obvious candidates to start alongside Popp in the front line.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Popp, Brand

Predicting how England vs Germany Euro 2022 final will play out

Saturday 30 July 2022 09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Jill Scott says it will be a “very defining moment for the sport” when England take on Germany in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final.

The contest takes place at a sold-out Wembley as the Lionesses bid to claim the first major trophy in their history.

Their last appearance in a major tournament final was at Euro 2009 in Finland, where they were beaten 6-2 by Germany to finish as runners-up for a second time.

Midfielder Scott, who was part of the team that day and is at her eighth tournament with England this summer, said: “I think it’s a very defining moment.

“I think there’s been lots of things along the way that have happened that have kind of progressed the sport.

“It’s hard when you’re in it because you are just logically thinking about the next game, meetings, training sessions, we don’t really see all the noise from the outside – but the things that we have heard have been very positive.

“We are very happy to be there on Sunday, I think the best two teams have made the final, which is great, and I think it is going to be a very defining moment for the sport.”

Euro 2022 final a defining moment for women's football, England's Jill Scott claims

Saturday 30 July 2022 09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning!

We’re starting early, but on a weekend like this it’s hard to contain the excitement.

England are in the final of a major tournament and one win away from home glory - and a win that could deliver lasting change.

Sarina Wiegman’s team have been brilliant so far this tournament, playing with freedom, confidence and joy, and with Germany in the final Euro 2022 is set for a mouth-watering conclusion.

We’ll bring you all the build up ahead of tomorrow’s match!