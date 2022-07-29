England vs Germany, Euro final 2022: When is it, where is it, and what TV channel is it on?

Ben Rumsby
·6 min read
Uefa Women's Euro 2022 final: When is it, where is it, what time does it start and what TV channel is it on? - GETTY IMAGES

Key Wembley security upgrades aimed at stopping a repeat of the “medieval siege” that marred last summer’s European Championship final will not be in place for the climax of Euro 2022.

Just over a year after more than 2,000 ticketless thugs forced their way into England’s Euro 2020 defeat to Italy, the country is preparing for its biggest sporting occasion since: Sunday’s showdown between England Women and Germany.

A damning review of last summer’s violent scenes by Baroness Casey – in which they were compared to “medieval siege” and blamed on a “collective failure” by the police, Football Association and others – recommended the installation of stronger fences outside Wembley and the securing of gates provided for wheelchair users.

But some of the planned upgrades, which included a new ground-floor boundary fence, new fences and gates to control access to the external concourse, fencing to the side walls of the Olympic Steps, and 14 new secure gates at disabled entrances, remained ongoing on Thursday amid a £3 million security revamp of the national stadium.

It emerged earlier this month that measures that had already been delivered or were nearing completion included: 44 HD CCTV camera upgrades, with six remaining delayed by supply issues, and aiming for completion by the end of July; a new command and control suite and systems installed; external broadcast compound fencing installed; and perimeter door magnetic lock upgrades commenced – on track to be completed by the end of July.

Other new measures put in place for high-profile matches at Wembley, following a review that found a series of “near misses” prevented “drunk and drugged-up” fans causing serious injury or worse at the Euro 2020 final, include a no-drinking zone on Olympic Way and the surrounding area, and increases in the number of police and stewards inside the stadium and sniffer dogs in the surrounding areas.

Who are England's opponents in the final?

England will play Germany following their 2-1 defeat of France on Wednesday night.

When is it?

The Women's Euro 2022 final will be held on Sunday, July 31.

What time is kick-off?

The match is due to get under way at 5pm (BST).

What TV channel is it on?

The BBC have got this covered, on their website, iPlayer and main channels.  The match is on track to smash women's football viewing records after a bumper 9.3 million watched BBC coverage of Tuesday's 4-0 semi-final triumph.

The victory over Sweden was the second biggest audience of all time, having fallen just short of the 11.7m who saw the Lionesses lose to the United States in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

However, the current trajectory in viewing numbers, after a peak of 7.6m tuned in for last Wednesday's extra-time win over Spain in the quarter-finals, has left the broadcaster privately hopeful of setting a new record this Sunday.

Initially TV audiences had been relatively slow to build during these Euros' group-stage, with peaks of 3.7m, 4.1m, and 3.4m watching England's Group A victories over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland respectively.

But the figures for this tournament, the first major women's tournament hosted in England since 2005, have dwarfed the numbers for domestic women's football, with a largest-ever audience for a club-level women's game understood to be the 2.2m who watched 2019's Women's FA Cup final.

Where is it?

Wembley Stadium, with its 90,000 capacity, will host the tournament's showpiece match.

Where should I watch the final?

Trafalgar Square

Up to 7,000 fans will be able to watch a free screening of the final inside a Fan Zone on Sunday. It will be standing only, although space for wheelchairs is available. You must register by 5pm on Friday to get a ticket and it will open to the public from 11am on the day.

Showcase Cinemas

Showcase will be showing the final for free on its screens across the country. Tickets will be on a first-come first-served basis.

Boxpark

They have three venues in London - Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley - and if you haven't managed to get your hands on tickets, they have extras going on sale on Friday at 10am.

The Canonbury Tavern

Home to one of the biggest beer gardens in north London, The Canonbury will show the final on its four big screens.

What happened in the last final?

In perhaps a good omen for England, who are hosting this summer's tournament, it was 2017 hosts Holland who went on to lift the trophy on their own turf, beating fellow first-time finalists Denmark 4-2 in the final.

What are the latest odds?

  • England 11/13

  • Germany 11/4

All odds correct as of July 27 2022 but subject to change

Tell me more about the Germans?

  • Head coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

  • Captain: Alexandra Popp

  • Best Euros performance: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

  • Euro 2017 result: Quarter-finalists

  • World ranking: 5th

Who is their coach? Martina Voss-Tecklenburg won this competition four times as a player and spent six years in charge of the Swiss national team before taking over her home nation in 2019. Her preparations for this campaign were hindered by the unfortunate absence of at least 17 players who could have been picked for her squad for February’s Arnold Clark Cup, where her side finished bottom and winless, but with key players now back fit she has an immense depth of talent at her disposal.

How do they play? Despite the absence of injured Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan and Chelsea’s Melanie Leupolz, who is having a baby, the Germans remain very strong in midfield and Voss-Tecklenburg’s variable 4-3-3 is their most likely setup.

Best Pointless stat: Germany were European champions for 8,162 consecutive days between March 26 1995 and their elimination from the quarter-finals of Euro 2017.

And England?

  • Head coach: Sarina Wiegman

  • Captain: Leah Williamson

  • Best Euros performance: Runners-up (1984 and 2009)

  • Euro 2017 result: Semi-finalists

  • World ranking: 8th

Who is their coach? Having guided her home country Holland to glory at the most recent Euros in 2017 and to a World Cup final in 2019, Sarina Wiegman is one of the most respected coaches in the sport and is on a mission to win more silverware. The two-time winner of the Best Fifa coach award is yet to lose a match in charge of England.

How do they play? England have deployed a 4-3-3 system under Wiegman, but that is usually adapted into something resembling a 4-2-3-1 with Manchester City’s Keira Walsh and Arsenal’s Leah Williamson deployed in a double pivot of holding players in midfield. They play out from the back, on the floor, and their biggest threats come down the flanks, with Lauren Hemp on the left and options including Beth Mead or Chloe Kelly on the right wing.

Best Pointless stat: Midfielder Jill Scott, 35, is the longest-serving international player in their squad, having made her senior international debut back in August 2006. This summer’s tournament will be the 10th of Scott’s career, including two Olympics.

