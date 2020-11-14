England vs Georgia live result and reaction from Autumn Nations Cup

Follow the latest updates live from the Autumn Nations Cup clash between England Rugby and Georgia Rugby, brought to you live from Twickenham.

Fresh from their Six Nations triumph, England will attempt to go back-to-back in the newly formed Autumn Nations Cup, which features the Six Nations sides as well as Georgia and Fiji - although the introduction of the Pacific Islanders will have to be put on ice after their Sunday fixture against France was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the squad.

Today’s action goes ahead as planned though, with pre-tournament favourites England opening their account against Georgia before games against Six Nations rivals Ireland and Wales ahead of the finals weekend in December. Eddie Jones makes seven changes from the side that defeated Italy two weeks ago, with Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Joe Launchbury and Jack Willis brought into the pack and Ollie Lawrence making his first start in the backs, with Elliot Daly also returning. Follow the live updates below.