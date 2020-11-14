England 40-0 Georgia LIVE! Autumn Nations Cup rugby score, result and match stream as it happened

England vs Georgia - LIVE!

Eddie Jones’s team returned to action for the first time since clinching Six Nations glory with their inaugural Autumn Nations Cup match.

Two weeks on from their triumph, beating Italy in the final game of a tournament, England brushed Georgia aside with a 40-0 victory at Twickenham.

The tournament got under way last night as Ireland beat Wales, and favourites England laid down a similar marker on Saturday.

Wind and rain are lashed Twickenham, though Jamie George scored a rare hat-trick as the hosts secured a comfortable win.

