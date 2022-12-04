England vs France: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
England face France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
Gareth Southgate’s side meet the defending champions in a blockbuster clash at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France beat Poland 3-1 in their last-16 tie, while England overcame Senegal 3-0 to secure their place in the quarter-finals.
Here is everything you need to know about the quarter-final clash...
Date, kick-off time and venue
England vs France is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
The match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
England v Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar | Round of 16 | 4th December 2022
Where to watch England vs France
TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via ITVX and ITV website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
England vs France team news
France lost Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema to a thigh injury before the tournament and Olivier Giroud will continue to spearhead their attack.
The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker became France’s all-time leading scorer with his 52nd international goal against Poland, surpassing the great Thierry Henry.
Raheem Sterling missed England’s win over Senegal to deal following a burglary at his home in Surrey. He is flying home. Southgate said on Sunday: “At the moment, clearly the priority is for him to be with his family. We’re going to support that, and leave him to have as much time as he needs. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing, and family should come first.”
Arsenal defender Ben White has left the England squad to return home for personal reasons.
England vs France prediction
France will be favourites and for plenty of reasons, the biggest being Kylian Mbappe. Then there’s the familiar face of Oliver Giroud and the busy Antoine Griezmann. But France can be got at, as Poland proved.
England have been guilty of slow starts in all four of their games so far, and you feel another could be catastrophic, but have the quality to take the game to France.
France to win, 2-1 after extra time.
England fans | FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
Head to head (h2h) history and results
England wins: 16
Draws: 5
France wins: 9
Last meeting: France 3-2 England (June 13, 2017)
France vs England match odds
England win:2/1
Draw (after 90mins): 11/5
France win: 11/8
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).