England vs France, World Cup 2022 quarter-final: TV channel, date, kick-off time

Sam Dean
·11 min read
England vs France, World Cup 2022 quarter-final: Date, kick-off time and TV channel - Odd Andersen/AFP
England vs France, World Cup 2022 quarter-final: Date, kick-off time and TV channel - Odd Andersen/AFP

A few minutes after 6pm in Qatar, it appeared as if England’s dreams had suddenly come true. As the French players trotted out for their training session, beneath a darkening Doha sky, Kylian Mbappé was not among them.

Sadly for Gareth Southgate, his players and an entire nation back home, the French FA were quick to downplay any suggestions that Mbappé could be ruled out of Saturday’s quarter-final. The star player of this tournament was, they said, simply doing indoor recovery work.

The instant, frenzied reaction to Mbappé’s absence underlined how central the 23-year-old has become to the match against England, and indeed this tournament as a whole. Earlier, in a press conference, striker Olivier Giroud and assistant manager Guy Stéphan had both been bombarded with questions about the forward.

Giroud’s response will send shivers down the spines of France’s opponents. Mbappé is the World Cup’s top scorer with five goals in four matches but, according to Giroud, he has not even hit top gear yet.

“He is amazing and he is still young, which is scary because he can still improve his game,” said Giroud. “He is very efficient. From the beginning of the competition he has been crucial for us, very decisive and competitive.

“He is the best striker I have played with, in all of the teams I have played in. And I think we have still not seen the best of Kylian. I hope it will come soon and he will beat all records. He is unbelievable.”

Stéphan, meanwhile, described the Paris St-Germain forward as an “off-the-planet” talent. “Kylian is breaking all records,” said Stéphan. “He is among the elite. He is off the planet with his skills and he is very inventive on the pitch. He has explosivity and amazing technical abilities. Every game, he shows his talent.”

Aside from Mbappé, Giroud represents the biggest threat to England’s defence. The 36-year-old became France’s all-time leading goal scorer in their victory over Poland on Sunday and his history in the Premier League provides him with extra motivation against defenders he knows well from his time at Arsenal and Chelsea.

“I know this team very well,” said Giroud. “I was talking with Hugo [Lloris, the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper] regarding this game and we said we don’t want to lose against England, especially for us. They have so many great players, a young generation. England have quality but quantity also in the squad. They have different options.”

When is England vs France?

The match will be the last of the four quarter-finals to be played – taking place on Saturday, December 10.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time and 2pm EST).

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be on ITV – who also secured England's last-16 clash with Senegal. Telegraph Sport will also be running a live blog on the game – you can bookmark this page now and return on Saturday to follow along with our coverage.

The timing of the game has also forced lower-league clubs into trying to change the kick-off times of their matches to prevent fans missing it.

Some teams are concerned supporters may not make it home in time from fixtures that will finish around two hours earlier.

Wimbledon announced after England’s last-16 win over Senegal that they had put in a request to the English Football League and Swindon Town to bring forward their League Two trip to the County Ground.

But they withdrew that request on Monday, saying: “Discussions have taken place within the club and it has been deemed that requesting to move the kick-off time for Swindon may be detrimental to fans who have already bought tickets and made travel arrangements  The kick-off time will remain at 3pm.”

Telegraph Sport has been told Wimbledon’s was one of several such requests made by clubs.

A total of 25 EFL matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday, which sees the majority of Championship teams return to action for the first time since the World Cup began.

How have England fared so far?

They qualified top of Group B with seven points after victories over Iran (6-2) and Wales (3-0) bookended a goalless draw with the USA.

That middle match proved to be a reality check for the Three Lions who were booed off the pitch as it appeared they had replaced riskiness and joy with fearfulness. The performance was stuttering and sluggish, but it was just a blip – something which all of the top teams have suffered in Qatar – and they returned to blistering form when dismantling Wales.

In the round of 16, England made light work of the champions of Africa, Senegal, progressing to a quarter final for a third successive tournament under Southgate. Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka finished three perfectly-worked team goals to send the Lions of Teranga packing.

How have France got on so far?

Despite suffering several injuries, Les Bleus have looked strong in their bid to defend their title. Kylian Mbappe has terrorised defences, scoring five goals so far in the tournament, two ahead of his nearest competitors for the Golden Boot.

Their one slip was a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final group game – but Didier Deschamps deployed a B-team for that match as Les Bleus had already qualified.

They were convincing in their 3-1 last-16 win over Poland and England's chances will depend on whether they can find a way to stop the phenomenal Mbappe.

What are England saying?

Jude Bellingham’s midfield partner Declan Rice says his team-mate is showing the world his talent after already performing in the Champions League as a teenager.

“He’s thriving on the main stage. It makes me happy to see that,” said Rice. When you have a player like that who is so strong and athletic and creating the chances he’s creating. He’s been doing it at Dortmund all season and now he’s doing it for us.

Rice is hoping England get credit for their authoritative win against Senegal, adding: “I don’t think we get the credit we deserve in our performances. I think if you look at other teams, like Holland and Argentina, they win their games comfortably and they get called masterclasses.

“With us, it always gets picked off. The negative things always come that way. If you look at the last couple of games, it’s been faultless. I think countries, like I said the other day, should be starting to fear us now because we’re a great team.”

What are France saying?

France captain Hugo Lloris has praised Gareth Southgate's England team as a truly “great” generation of talent that is improving at every major tournament.

Ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final between England and France, Lloris also warned of a “big battle” after carefully monitoring the development of Southgate's team during his decade in English football at Tottenham Hotspur.

Lloris trains daily with England captain Harry Kane and, having watched England’s impressively comfortable progress past Senegal in the last 16 immediately after France's 3-1 win against Poland, knows that it will be the toughest test yet for the defending champions.

France won the World Cup in 2018 when England were eliminated in the semi-finals but, even allowing for the brilliance of Kylian Mbappe, there is a strong argument that England have had the greater improvement in their squad over the last four years.

“It will be a big battle,” said Lloris. “England have a great generation of players and you can see the improvement every tournament.” Lloris became France’s most capped ever player in the victory against Poland while Olivier Giroud overhauled Thierry Henry as the country's all-time record goalscorer.

It is a measure of how this generation of French players is on the cusp of surpassing the team of Henry, Zinedine Zidane and current manager Didier Deschamps as the nation’s greatest. Pre-tournament injuries to N’golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema also means that it is a relatively young French squad – 18 of the 25 players are 27 or younger – and it is that blend which has given Deschamps confidence.

“It is not the same, but as you can see the group is really strong,” said the defender Jules Kounde. "Obviously they [Kante, Pogba and Benzema] are important players but we were really confident in the other players who came to replace them.”

Deschamps said that his players were “still hungry” to win another World Cup and were not content simply to have reached the quarter finals.

England vs France results history

England and France have played each other twice before at the World Cup – both group games that were won by England.

They have played each other 31 times in all formats, with England having the upper hand here too. The Three Lions have won 17, drawn five and lost nine.

But in the last quarter century, England have only won one in eight matches. The last competitive head-to-head meeting was during Euro 2012, a 1-1 draw, with Joleon Lescott and Samir Nasri on the scoresheet that day.

What is England's World Cup record?

Little needs saying here. It's a date imprinted onto the national consciousness. England are yet to make another final since 1966, but enjoyed runs to the semi-finals in Italia 1990 and Russia 2018.

What is France's World Cup record?

France are the defending champions having prevailed in Russia. They also won on their own turf in 1998. They were runners-up in Germany in 2006, losing on penalties to Italy after Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi. Only two countries – Italy and Brazil – have recorded back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

EFL clubs request to move 3pm kick-offs

By Ben Rumsby

Five English Football League fixtures have been brought forward this weekend to prevent those attending them missing England’s World Cup showdown against France.

Several clubs kicking off at 3pm sought to switch the start time of their matches amid concerns supporters may not make it home by 7pm for the mouth-watering Qatar 2022 quarter-final.

Those to have been brought forward include the Championship game between Reading and Coventry City (now 2pm), matches in League One between Burton Albion and Derby County (2pm) and Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town (2pm), and those in League Two between Rochdale and Stockport County (2pm) and Harrogate Town and Northampton Town (1pm).

Wimbledon had announced after England’s last-16 win over Senegal that they had put in a request to the EFL and Swindon Town to bring forward their League Two trip to the County Ground.

But they withdrew that request on Monday, saying: “Discussions have taken place within the club and it has been deemed that requesting to move the kick-off time for Swindon may be detrimental to fans who have already bought tickets and made travel arrangements  The kick-off time will remain at 3pm.”

A total of 25 EFL matches were originally scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Saturday, which sees the majority of Championship teams return to action for the first time since the World Cup began.

A number of League One and Two fixtures were previously rescheduled in anticipation of the prospect of England reaching the knockout stage in Qatar.

Several matches took place on Friday night, while many kicked off early on Saturday, when Gareth Southgate’s side would have played had they finished second in Group B.

Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-0 League One win over Portsmouth on Sunday also had a 12.30pm start, which allowed fans plenty of time to get home to watch England’s 3-0 win against Senegal.

Were England to reach the semi-finals, there would be no such clashes.

But there could be an issue for the December final.

Luton Town host Millwall in the Championship that day, with the 12pm kick-off giving fans little time to get home for the 3pm Qatar showpiece.

The previous day’s third-place play-off also clashes directly with multiple EFL games.

Latest odds

  • England to win: 2/1

  • France to win: 7/5

  • Draw: 9/4

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Shares Texts He Received From Son Ben Ahead of Monday Night Football: 'Best Motivation'

    Tom Brady's younger son told his dad to "kick some butt" in his Monday Night Football outing

  • Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game

    Tom Brady shares Vivian, 10, and Ben, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan

  • Kyle Walker: England will not roll out red carpet for Kylian Mbappe and France

    Walker is likely to be the man tasked with keeping Mbappe quiet at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening.

  • This World Cup has shown us the most important positon in football

    The lack of a legitimate or in-form centre-forward has proven the death knell for many teams in Qatar

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go