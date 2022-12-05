England vs France, World Cup 2022 quarter-final: Date, kick-off time and TV channel

Ben Rumsby
·10 min read
England vs France, World Cup 2022 quarter-final: Date, kick-off time and TV channel - Odd Andersen/AFP
England vs France, World Cup 2022 quarter-final: Date, kick-off time and TV channel - Odd Andersen/AFP

Jude Bellingham has described England as having a “fearlessness” that makes them relish taking on World Cup holders France on Saturday, insisting they are unafraid of taking on any team in the competition.

Gareth Southgate’s team will face Kylian Mbappe and his Les Bleus team-mates in the quarter-finals after victory over Senegal where Bellingham put his mark on the tournament with a matchwinning box-to-box performance.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, 19, will compete with Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni at Al-Bayt Stadium in five days with conviction England can be successful regardless of their opponents.

“We're getting to that point now, confidence-wise, we think that we can try and take on anyone,” said Bellingham. “That's important when we're playing because we play with a fearlessness especially as young boys, we don't really care about who we're playing against.

“For Bukayo (Saka), it's really [good] again to see him score, it shows that the manager can pick any of the attacking players and they'll all deliver and even that, for us is brilliant. So, long may it continue.

“Mbappe is a brilliant player, one of the top two, three, possibly one in the world so to test myself against him and the rest of the other quality players will be a pleasure and we're looking forward to the game.”

Bellingham set up Jordan Henderson’s opening goal against Senegal, then broke forward on the counter-attack as Harry Kane scored the second, with Bukayo Saka adding the third.

On Henderson’s goal, Bellingham said: “I knew that once I had seen a bit of white in my periphery, it could be any of the boys there and all I had to do was put it in a good position and he's done all the hard work to put it away.”

When is England vs France?

The match will be the last of the four quarter-finals to be played – taking place on Saturday, December 10.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time and 2pm EST).

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be on ITV – who also secured England's last-16 clash with Senegal. Telegraph Sport will also be running a live blog on the game – you can bookmark this page now and return on Saturday to follow along with our coverage.

The timing of the game has also forced lower-league clubs into trying to change the kick-off times of their matches to prevent fans missing it.

Some teams are concerned supporters may not make it home in time from fixtures that will finish around two hours earlier.

Wimbledon announced after England’s last-16 win over Senegal that they had put in a request to the English Football League and Swindon Town to bring forward their League Two trip to the County Ground.

But they withdrew that request on Monday, saying: “Discussions have taken place within the club and it has been deemed that requesting to move the kick-off time for Swindon may be detrimental to fans who have already bought tickets and made travel arrangements  The kick-off time will remain at 3pm.”

Telegraph Sport has been told Wimbledon’s was one of several such requests made by clubs.

A total of 25 EFL matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday, which sees the majority of Championship teams return to action for the first time since the World Cup began.

How have England fared so far?

They qualified top of Group B with seven points after victories over Iran (6-2) and Wales (3-0) bookended a goalless draw with the USA.

That middle match proved to be a reality check for the Three Lions who were booed off the pitch as it appeared they had replaced riskiness and joy with fearfulness. The performance was stuttering and sluggish, but it was just a blip – something which all of the top teams have suffered in Qatar – and they returned to blistering form when dismantling Wales.

In the round of 16, England made light work of the champions of Africa, Senegal, progressing to a quarter final for a third successive tournament under Southgate. Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka finished three perfectly-worked team goals to send the  Lions of Teranga packing.

How have France got on so far?

Despite suffering several injuries, Les Bleus have looked strong in their bid to defend their title. Kylian Mbappe has terrorised defences, scoring five goals so far in the tournament, two ahead of his nearest competitors for the Golden Boot.

Their one slip was a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final group game – but Didier Deschamps deployed a B-team for that match as Les Bleus had already qualified.

They were convincing in their 3-1 last-16 win over Poland and England's chances will depend on whether they can find a way to stop the phenomenal Mbappe.

What are England saying?

Jude Bellingham’s midfield partner Declan Rice says his team-mate is showing the world his talent after already performing in the Champions League as a teenager.

“He’s thriving on the main stage. It makes me happy to see that,” said Rice. When you have a player like that who is so strong and athletic and creating the chances he’s creating. He’s been doing it at Dortmund all season and now he’s doing it for us.

Rice is hoping England get credit for their authoritative win against Senegal, adding: “I don’t think we get the credit we deserve in our performances. I think if you look at other teams, like Holland and Argentina, they win their games comfortably and they get called masterclasses.

“With us, it always gets picked off. The negative things always come that way. If you look at the last couple of games, it’s been faultless. I think countries, like I said the other day, should be starting to fear us now because we’re a great team.”

What are France saying?

France captain Hugo Lloris has praised Gareth Southgate's England team as a truly “great” generation of talent that is improving at every major tournament.

Ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final between England and France, Lloris also warned of a “big battle” after carefully monitoring the development of Southgate's team during his decade in English football at Tottenham Hotspur.

Lloris trains daily with England captain Harry Kane and, having watched England’s impressively comfortable progress past Senegal in the last 16 immediately after France's 3-1 win against Poland, knows that it will be the toughest test yet for the defending champions.

France won the World Cup in 2018 when England were eliminated in the semi-finals but, even allowing for the brilliance of Kylian Mbappe, there is a strong argument that England have had the greater improvement in their squad over the last four years.

“It will be a big battle,” said Lloris. “England have a great generation of players and you can see the improvement every tournament.” Lloris became France’s most capped ever player in the victory against Poland while Olivier Giroud overhauled Thierry Henry as the country's all-time record goalscorer.

It is a measure of how this generation of French players is on the cusp of surpassing the team of Henry, Zinedine Zidane and current manager Didier Deschamps as the nation’s greatest. Pre-tournament injuries to N’golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema also means that it is a relatively young French squad – 18 of the 25 players are 27 or younger – and it is that blend which has given Deschamps confidence.

“It is not the same, but as you can see the group is really strong,” said the defender Jules Kounde. "Obviously they [Kante, Pogba and Benzema] are important players but we were really confident in the other players who came to replace them.”

Deschamps said that his players were “still hungry” to win another World Cup and were not content simply to have reached the quarter finals.

England vs France results history

England and France have played each other twice before at the World Cup – both group games that were won by England.

They have played each other 31 times in all formats, with England having the upper hand here too. The Three Lions have won 17, drawn five and lost nine.

But in the last quarter century, England have only won one in eight matches. The last competitive head-to-head meeting was during Euro 2012, a 1-1 draw, with Joleon Lescott and Samir Nasri on the scoresheet that day.

What is England's World Cup record?

Little needs saying here. It's a date imprinted onto the national consciousness. England are yet to make another final since 1966, but enjoyed runs to the semi-finals in Italia 1990 and Russia 2018.

What is France's World Cup record?

France are the defending champions having prevailed in Russia. They also won on their own turf in 1998. They were runners-up in Germany in 2006, losing on penalties to Italy after Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi. Only two countries – Italy and Brazil – have recorded back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

EFL clubs request to move 3pm kick-offs

By Ben Rumsby

Five English Football League fixtures have been brought forward this weekend to prevent those attending them missing England’s World Cup showdown against France.

Several clubs kicking off at 3pm sought to switch the start time of their matches amid concerns supporters may not make it home by 7pm for the mouth-watering Qatar 2022 quarter-final.

Those to have been brought forward include the Championship game between Reading and Coventry City (now 2pm), matches in League One between Burton Albion and Derby County (2pm) and Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town (2pm), and those in League Two between Rochdale and Stockport County (2pm) and Harrogate Town and Northampton Town (1pm).

Wimbledon had announced after England’s last-16 win over Senegal that they had put in a request to the EFL and Swindon Town to bring forward their League Two trip to the County Ground.

But they withdrew that request on Monday, saying: “Discussions have taken place within the club and it has been deemed that requesting to move the kick-off time for Swindon may be detrimental to fans who have already bought tickets and made travel arrangements  The kick-off time will remain at 3pm.”

A total of 25 EFL matches were originally scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Saturday, which sees the majority of Championship teams return to action for the first time since the World Cup began.

A number of League One and Two fixtures were previously rescheduled in anticipation of the prospect of England reaching the knockout stage in Qatar.

Several matches took place on Friday night, while many kicked off early on Saturday, when Gareth Southgate’s side would have played had they finished second in Group B.

Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-0 League One win over Portsmouth on Sunday also had a 12.30pm start, which allowed fans plenty of time to get home to watch England’s 3-0 win against Senegal.

Were England to reach the semi-finals, there would be no such clashes.

But there could be an issue for the December final.

Luton Town host Millwall in the Championship that day, with the 12pm kick-off giving fans little time to get home for the 3pm Qatar showpiece.

The previous day’s third-place play-off also clashes directly with multiple EFL games.

Latest odds

  • England to win: 21/20

  • France to win: 7/10

Latest Stories

  • France relying on Kylian Mbappe to ‘solve many problems’ ahead of World Cup quarter-final clash with England

    Didier Deschamps admitted Kylian Mbappe “solved many problems” for France in their World Cup last-16 victory over Poland. Defending champions France beat Poland 3-1 to book a quarter-final spot, but they did not have everything their own way at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. Poland created a number of first-half chances before Olivier Giroud settled French nerves with a goal just before half-time.

  • Jude Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ questioning of Jordan Henderson after England duo shine

    Jude Bellingham believes Jordan Henderson deserves far more respect after the England midfielders both shone in the last-16 win over Senegal. The Three Lions set up a quarter-final clash against France with a 3-0 win, as Henderson finished from a Bellingham cut-back before Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka made sure of the result on a comfortable night. Henderson did not start the opening two matches of the World Cup in Qatar but came in against Wales and kept his place for the match against Senegal, with Mason Mount among those having to settle for a place on the bench.

  • England vs France: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

    Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France beat Poland 3-1 in their last-16 tie, while England overcame Senegal 3-0 to secure their place in the quarter-finals. England vs France is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

  • Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. That connection on offense backed an aggressive defense that sacked Justin Herbert five times as the Raiders (5-7) won their third consecutive game and split their season series with the Chargers. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angel

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Canadian speed skaters Dubreuil, Maltais win gold at Four Continents Championships

    Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Valerie Maltais skated to gold medals on Friday in Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.462 seconds. Japan's Yuma Murakami, who trained with the Canadian team in Quebec City this past summer, won silver (34.880), while Korea's Jun-Ho Kim (34.978) captured the bronze. Dubreuil won an Olympic silver medal in the men's 1,000m event earlier this year in Beijing. "This first internationa

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the