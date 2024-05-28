England vs France: Women's Euro 2025 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds

England Women will continue their quest to qualify for Euro 2025 when they host France on Friday.

Les Bleues, ranked third in the world and one place behind England, represent their biggest test on paper in a very difficult Group 3.

The Lionesses dropped points to Sweden in the spring before beating Republic of Ireland, leaving them trailing France, who notched back-to-back one-nil wins to open their campaign.

Only two teams will qualify for next summer’s tournament automatically and this double-header, which ends with the reverse fixture in Saint-Etienne next week, could go a long way to deciding who makes the cut.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs France is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Friday May 31, 2024.

The match will take place at St. James’ Park in Newcastle, with Wembley booked for the following day’s Champions League final.

England must bounce back from dropping points against Sweden (REUTERS)

Where to watch England vs France

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV4, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: Latest updates are available via Standard Sport’s live blog!

England vs France team news

Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy will be two big misses for England in defence, both of whom are absent due to injury.

This is also the first Lionesses meet-up since Rachel Daly’s retirement from international football.

Alex Greenwood should therefore slot in at left-back with Leah Williamson set to start alongside Millie Bright in the centre of defence.

Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones, 20, is hoping to make her debut.

England vs France prediction

The Lionesses can ill-afford another slip-up in such a competitive group but they have been shaky in these sort of big games since losing the World Cup final.

A 2-2 draw.

England vs France (h2h) history and results

France won their last meeting with England, a friendly in Caen three years ago, but the Lionesses got the better of their opponents in the previous two competitive matches.

In the 2018 SheBelieves Cup, they romped to a 4-1 win and they also came out on top in their quarter-final tie at Euro 2017.

England vs France match odds

England: 21/20

France: 21/10

Draw: 23/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).