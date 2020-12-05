Is England vs France on TV? Kick off time, channel and everything you need to know
England meet France in the final of the Autumn Nations Cup on Sunday in a match that will pit a heavy favourite against an inexperienced underdog at Twickenham.
Eddie Jones made just one change to his side as Anthony Watson returned on the wing in place of the injured Jonathan Joseph, meaning England’s most experienced ever Test XV will take on Les Bleus in an effort to win the one-off autumn tournament.
But France have been forced into deploying one of their most inexperienced line-ups ever selected, with a selection agreement between the French Rugby Federation and Top 14 clubs meaning that head coach Fabien Galthie can only select his players a maximum number of three times this autumn.
It means that having already gone full strength in games against Wales, Ireland and Scotland, France are down to their third- and fourth-choice option in some positions, with two full debuts and four first starts handed out.
France are the only side to have beaten England this calendar year, but they will need to produce something special if they are to repeat their February victory in Sunday’s final.
Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s match.
When is it?
England vs France takes place on Sunday 6 December at Twickenham Stadium.
What time does it start?
The match kicks off at 2pm GMT (3pm CET).
How can I watch it?
Amazon Prime have bought the rights to the majority of the Autumn Nations Cup, with the paid subscription service set to show 14 of the 16 games throughout the tournament.
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime from 3pm.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
Is it on TV?
No. Channel 4 have the rights for Ireland’s three games this autumn, with the two home matches shown exclusively and the trip to Twickenham to face England shared with Amazon Prime.
Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 7pm on Sunday 6 December.
Teams
England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.
Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Max Malins, Joe Marchant.
France: Brice Dulin; Alivereti Raka, Yoram Moefana, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Baptiste Couilloud; Hassane Kolingar, Pierre Bourgarit, Dorian Aldegheri; Killan Geraci, Baptiste Pesenti; Cameron Woki, Anthony Jelonch, Selevasio Tofofua.
Replacements: Pesto Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Uini Atonio, Guillaume Ducat, Sekou Macalou, Sebastien Bezy, Louis Carbonel, Pierre-Louis Barassi.
Form
England: WWWWW
France: WWWWW
Odds
England to win: 1/8
France to win: 17/2
Draw: 50/1
This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.