England vs France LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs France - LIVE!

The quarter-final stage of the World Cup comes to an end tonight with the biggest tie of them all, as England face France for a place in the last four. With Brazil out of the tournament and Argentina only edging through, whoever comes out on top will fancy their chances of going all the way in Qatar.

England eased into the quarter-finals with a routine win over Senegal, as Harry Kane scored his first goal of the World Cup. This is as big a test of their credentials as they have faced in recent major tournaments though, and Gareth Southgate has opted for the same side that cruised through the last-16.

The primary threat to the Three Lions comes in the form of Kylian Mbappe, who leads the Golden Boot race with five goals and two assists to his name already. The defending champions, one of the most impressive teams in Qatar so far, are also unchanged. Follow England vs France LIVE below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at Al Bayt Stadium.

Kick-off: 7pm GMT, Al Bayt Stadium

Nizaar Kinsella at Al Bayt Stadium

18:00 , Matt Verri

Rabiot could have been a Man City star

17:56 , Matt Verri

Adrien Rabiot could have been lining up against domestic team-mates tonight.

The 27-year-old spent a brief spell with Manchester City earlier in his career, before being, what the midfielder’s former agent and City scout, Philippe Kontostavlos, describes as a “calculated” move by Paris Saint-Germain, poached him from the English giants.

Rabiot starts as France take on the Three Lions at the Al Bayt Stadium but, 14 years earlier, the teenager was without a club and his dream of becoming a professional football was quickly dying.

Having been overlooked at France’s world-famous Clairefontaine youth recruitment system, his prospects looked bleak.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full story on his rise to the top

Both sides unchanged

17:50 , Matt Verri

The two managers keep faith in the starting XIs that got them here.

That means it’s Saka and Foden either side of Kane for England, with Henderson keeping his place in midfield. Walker the key man at right-back.

Sterling returns to the squad and is named on a strong bench, with Grealish, Rashford and Maddison among those also waiting in reserve.

It’s as expected from France too, with Kounde and Hernandez at full-back. That star-studded front four starts again, Griezmann behind Giroud with the pace of Mbappe and Dembele out wide.

France team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lloris, Kounde, Upamecano, Varane, Hernandez, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Griezmann, Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe

England team news

17:40 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

Where it will be won and lost

17:39 , Matt Verri

Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker

Walker has dismissed the prospect of England setting up specifically to stop one man, but his box-office battle with Mbappe could well decide the outcome of the game.

Walker is one of the few defenders in the world capable of living with the pace of Mbappe. He oozes self-belief and produced a superb performance against the fleet-footed Frenchman in the Champions League last year, but is only just back fit after two months out, following groin surgery.

Read our full tactics preview here

History on England’s side...

17:32 , Matt Verri

England have never lost to France at a World Cup.

That maybe sounds a bit more impressive than it actually is, with the two sides only meeting twice on football’s biggest stage.

The first came in 1966, when England won in the group stage, and the Three Lions also come out on top in 1982. That was their opening match of the tournament, one they won 3-1.

Perfect record, 1966 thrown in for good measure... the signs are good if you look hard enough!

Upamecano: Bellingham not a threat

17:27 , Matt Verri

France defender Dayot Upamecano, however, has played down the threat of Bellingham.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been England’s star performer in Qatar and while the French centre-back, who plays for Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, appreciates his talent he is not overly concerned by the damage he can do.

“I wouldn’t say Jude Bellingham is a threat but they have a very strong team,” Upamecano told a press conference.

“I know Bellingham: Bayern v Dortmund, it’s war.

“He has got real talent and is a very good player, is gaining in experience as he is playing in all the matches so I think it will be a really good fight in midfield.”

Keira Walsh on Bellingham

17:21 , Matt Verri

“It’s one thing for a young player to have a big impact on a tournament as a forward or a wide player, but for Jude Bellingham to do what he’s doing in central midfield, where people talk about games being won and lost, is incredible.

“Has he exceeded expectations? If you’ve watched him playing like this consistently for Borussia Dortmund, then I’m not even sure he has!

“But when you put into perspective how young he is, at 19, and that this is his first time playing a proper starting role at a major tournament, then seeing him go about it quite this well probably has been a bit surprising.”

Read Keira Walsh’s latest Standard Sport column right here!

Route to the final!

17:14 , Matt Verri

No fear for England

17:06 , Matt Verri

After every England tournament win over the last four-and-a-half years, Gareth Southgate has repeated more or less the same message to his players.

Southgate will usually allow the squad a short period of celebration and decompression before reminding them, bluntly: “You’ve achieved nothing yet, refocus on the next one.”

Following last Sunday’s win over Senegal, the England manager reiterated the same, now well-worn line but, really, there was no need. For previous squads, reaching a World Cup quarter-final felt like an achievement, while in Russia four years ago members of the dressing room were delighted just to make the final four.

But Southgate’s current group are different. They have come to Qatar with one aim: to dethrone tonight’s opponents France.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full preview here

(The FA via Getty Images)

Morocco next up!

16:58 , Matt Verri

Whoever comes out on top tonight will face Morocco in the semi-finals!

The Atlas Lions have beaten Portugal, a narrow 1-0 win seeming them through to the last four and extending their extraordinary run.

They’ve seen off Croatia, Belgium, Spain and now Portugal. Will be a European opponent for them next up too.

Dan Kilpatrick in Qatar

16:52 , Matt Verri

Obviously there’ll be a range of views on both sides but the French reporters I’ve spoken to are not at all cocky.

They all mentioned England’s squad depth vs France’s thin bench.

The Mbappe show for France

16:45 , Matt Verri

France sealed their spot in the last-16 with a game to spare, after victories over Australia and Denmark.

They were beaten in their final group-stage match, against Tunisia, but that came after Didier Deschamps made significant changes to the side.

The stars returned to face Poland last time out and it was a comfortable 3-1 win, Mbappe scoring twice and setting up the other. Decent night’s work.

Comfortable for England in Qatar...

16:39 , Matt Verri

It’s been relatively serene progress for England in the tournament so far.

Big wins over Iran and Wales came either side of a goalless draw with the USA, as the Three Lions came top of Group B.

After a slow start against Senegal, England clicked into gear and came out 3-0 winners, the goals coming from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Southgate: Team decided on Monday

16:33 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate has revealed he has known his team and formation for tonight’s game all week, the decisions made hours after the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last-16.

Safe to say confidence is high in the England camp.

“We decided on Monday,” Southgate said.

“We had already watched by Monday night all the games of France, we had already reviewed our game from Senegal.

“So we are very clear on the right path because then you have got to deliver that through the week. We are comfortable with where we are at.”

Stage is set!

16:27 , Matt Verri

Prediction

16:22 , Matt Verri

France will be favourites and for plenty of reasons, the biggest being Kylian Mbappe. Then there’s the familiar face of Oliver Giroud and the busy Antoine Griezmann. But France can be got at, as Poland proved.

England have been guilty of slow starts in all four of their games so far, and you feel another could be catastrophic, but they have the quality to take the game to France and will surely target winning the midfield battle with Jude Bellingham.

France to win, 2-1 after extra time.

France team news

16:16 , Matt Verri

France are also likely to be unchanged from their win over Poland in the last-1, with Mbappe fit to start having returned to training after being given a rest day on Tuesday.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea Olivier Giroud will lead the line for the defending champions.

Predicted France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

England team news

16:10 , Matt Verri

Barring any late illness or injury issues, Southgate is set to stick with an unchanged team and go with a back four.

Declan Rice has recovered from illness and is fit to start. Raheem Sterling will be on the bench after rejoining the squad England on Friday but he is unlikely to feature given his lack of preparation time this week.

Callum Wilson is expected to be fit to take a place on the bench despite struggling this week with what was described as a minor strain.

Jordan Henderson is set to be given the responsibility of trying to help Kyle Walker deal with Kylian Mbappe.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Kane, Foden.

How to watch England vs France

16:04 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage getting underway at 6pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via ITVX and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Good afternoon!

15:58 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs France!

It’s an absolutely massive quarter-final clash tonight, between two sides with real ambitions of going all the way in Qatar. France the defending champions, England the side trying to finally get over the line in a major tournament again.

With Brazil already knocked out, and Argentina given a real scare before edging through, the winner here will be fancied to lift the World Cup trophy on December 18.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm GMT from Al Bayt Stadium.