England vs France LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Dan Kilpatrick,Nizaar Kinsella and Matt Verri
·10 min read
England vs France LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs France - LIVE!

The quarter-final stage of the World Cup comes to an end tonight with the biggest tie of them all, as England face France for a place in the last four. With Brazil out of the tournament and Argentina only edging through, whoever comes out on top will fancy their chances of going all the way in Qatar.

England eased into the quarter-finals with a routine win over Senegal, as Harry Kane scored his first goal of the World Cup. This is as big a test of their credentials as they have faced in recent major tournaments though, and Gareth Southgate has opted for the same side that cruised through the last-16.

The primary threat to the Three Lions comes in the form of Kylian Mbappe, who leads the Golden Boot race with five goals and two assists to his name already. The defending champions, one of the most impressive teams in Qatar so far, are also unchanged. Follow England vs France LIVE below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at Al Bayt Stadium.

England vs France latest news

  • Kick-off: 7pm GMT, Al Bayt Stadium

  • How to watch: ITV

  • England team news: Rice recovers from illness in unchanged side

  • France team news: Deschamps keeps faith in starting XI

  • Evening Standard prediction

England - France

Nizaar Kinsella at Al Bayt Stadium

18:00 , Matt Verri

Rabiot could have been a Man City star

17:56 , Matt Verri

Adrien Rabiot could have been lining up against domestic team-mates tonight.

The 27-year-old spent a brief spell with Manchester City earlier in his career, before being, what the midfielder’s former agent and City scout, Philippe Kontostavlos, describes as a “calculated” move by Paris Saint-Germain, poached him from the English giants.

Rabiot starts as France take on the Three Lions at the Al Bayt Stadium but, 14 years earlier, the teenager was without a club and his dream of becoming a professional football was quickly dying.

Having been overlooked at France’s world-famous Clairefontaine youth recruitment system, his prospects looked bleak.

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full story on his rise to the top

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Both sides unchanged

17:50 , Matt Verri

The two managers keep faith in the starting XIs that got them here.

That means it’s Saka and Foden either side of Kane for England, with Henderson keeping his place in midfield. Walker the key man at right-back.

Sterling returns to the squad and is named on a strong bench, with Grealish, Rashford and Maddison among those also waiting in reserve.

It’s as expected from France too, with Kounde and Hernandez at full-back. That star-studded front four starts again, Griezmann behind Giroud with the pace of Mbappe and Dembele out wide.

(PA)
(PA)

France team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lloris, Kounde, Upamecano, Varane, Hernandez, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Griezmann, Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe

England team news

17:40 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

Where it will be won and lost

17:39 , Matt Verri

Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker

Walker has dismissed the prospect of England setting up specifically to stop one man, but his box-office battle with Mbappe could well decide the outcome of the game.

Walker is one of the few defenders in the world capable of living with the pace of Mbappe. He oozes self-belief and produced a superb performance against the fleet-footed Frenchman in the Champions League last year, but is only just back fit after two months out, following groin surgery.

Read our full tactics preview here

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

History on England’s side...

17:32 , Matt Verri

England have never lost to France at a World Cup.

That maybe sounds a bit more impressive than it actually is, with the two sides only meeting twice on football’s biggest stage.

The first came in 1966, when England won in the group stage, and the Three Lions also come out on top in 1982. That was their opening match of the tournament, one they won 3-1.

Perfect record, 1966 thrown in for good measure... the signs are good if you look hard enough!

Upamecano: Bellingham not a threat

17:27 , Matt Verri

France defender Dayot Upamecano, however, has played down the threat of Bellingham.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been England’s star performer in Qatar and while the French centre-back, who plays for Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, appreciates his talent he is not overly concerned by the damage he can do.

“I wouldn’t say Jude Bellingham is a threat but they have a very strong team,” Upamecano told a press conference.

“I know Bellingham: Bayern v Dortmund, it’s war.

“He has got real talent and is a very good player, is gaining in experience as he is playing in all the matches so I think it will be a really good fight in midfield.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Keira Walsh on Bellingham

17:21 , Matt Verri

“It’s one thing for a young player to have a big impact on a tournament as a forward or a wide player, but for Jude Bellingham to do what he’s doing in central midfield, where people talk about games being won and lost, is incredible.

“Has he exceeded expectations? If you’ve watched him playing like this consistently for Borussia Dortmund, then I’m not even sure he has!

“But when you put into perspective how young he is, at 19, and that this is his first time playing a proper starting role at a major tournament, then seeing him go about it quite this well probably has been a bit surprising.”

Read Keira Walsh’s latest Standard Sport column right here!

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Route to the final!

17:14 , Matt Verri

No fear for England

17:06 , Matt Verri

After every England tournament win over the last four-and-a-half years, Gareth Southgate has repeated more or less the same message to his players.

Southgate will usually allow the squad a short period of celebration and decompression before reminding them, bluntly: “You’ve achieved nothing yet, refocus on the next one.”

Following last Sunday’s win over Senegal, the England manager reiterated the same, now well-worn line but, really, there was no need. For previous squads, reaching a World Cup quarter-final felt like an achievement, while in Russia four years ago members of the dressing room were delighted just to make the final four.

But Southgate’s current group are different. They have come to Qatar with one aim: to dethrone tonight’s opponents France.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full preview here

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Morocco next up!

16:58 , Matt Verri

Whoever comes out on top tonight will face Morocco in the semi-finals!

The Atlas Lions have beaten Portugal, a narrow 1-0 win seeming them through to the last four and extending their extraordinary run.

They’ve seen off Croatia, Belgium, Spain and now Portugal. Will be a European opponent for them next up too.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Dan Kilpatrick in Qatar

16:52 , Matt Verri

Obviously there’ll be a range of views on both sides but the French reporters I’ve spoken to are not at all cocky.

They all mentioned England’s squad depth vs France’s thin bench.

The Mbappe show for France

16:45 , Matt Verri

France sealed their spot in the last-16 with a game to spare, after victories over Australia and Denmark.

They were beaten in their final group-stage match, against Tunisia, but that came after Didier Deschamps made significant changes to the side.

The stars returned to face Poland last time out and it was a comfortable 3-1 win, Mbappe scoring twice and setting up the other. Decent night’s work.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team’s third goal in the match between France and Poland (AFP via Getty Images)
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team’s third goal in the match between France and Poland (AFP via Getty Images)

Comfortable for England in Qatar...

16:39 , Matt Verri

It’s been relatively serene progress for England in the tournament so far.

Big wins over Iran and Wales came either side of a goalless draw with the USA, as the Three Lions came top of Group B.

After a slow start against Senegal, England clicked into gear and came out 3-0 winners, the goals coming from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

(PA)
(PA)

Southgate: Team decided on Monday

16:33 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate has revealed he has known his team and formation for tonight’s game all week, the decisions made hours after the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last-16.

Safe to say confidence is high in the England camp.

“We decided on Monday,” Southgate said.

“We had already watched by Monday night all the games of France, we had already reviewed our game from Senegal.

“So we are very clear on the right path because then you have got to deliver that through the week. We are comfortable with where we are at.”

(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Stage is set!

16:27 , Matt Verri

Prediction

16:22 , Matt Verri

France will be favourites and for plenty of reasons, the biggest being Kylian Mbappe. Then there’s the familiar face of Oliver Giroud and the busy Antoine Griezmann. But France can be got at, as Poland proved.

England have been guilty of slow starts in all four of their games so far, and you feel another could be catastrophic, but they have the quality to take the game to France and will surely target winning the midfield battle with Jude Bellingham.

France to win, 2-1 after extra time.

France team news

16:16 , Matt Verri

France are also likely to be unchanged from their win over Poland in the last-1, with Mbappe fit to start having returned to training after being given a rest day on Tuesday.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea Olivier Giroud will lead the line for the defending champions.

Predicted France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

England team news

16:10 , Matt Verri

Barring any late illness or injury issues, Southgate is set to stick with an unchanged team and go with a back four.

Declan Rice has recovered from illness and is fit to start. Raheem Sterling will be on the bench after rejoining the squad England on Friday but he is unlikely to feature given his lack of preparation time this week.

Callum Wilson is expected to be fit to take a place on the bench despite struggling this week with what was described as a minor strain.

Jordan Henderson is set to be given the responsibility of trying to help Kyle Walker deal with Kylian Mbappe.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Kane, Foden.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs France

16:04 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage getting underway at 6pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via ITVX and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Good afternoon!

15:58 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs France!

It’s an absolutely massive quarter-final clash tonight, between two sides with real ambitions of going all the way in Qatar. France the defending champions, England the side trying to finally get over the line in a major tournament again.

With Brazil already knocked out, and Argentina given a real scare before edging through, the winner here will be fancied to lift the World Cup trophy on December 18.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm GMT from Al Bayt Stadium.

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Browns LB Takitaki out for season with torn knee ligament

    Cleveland's linebacking corps took another major hit as starter Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Takitaki had started the past five games and played solidly for the Browns (5-7), who previously lost starters Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps) and Jacob Phillips (pectoral) to season-ending injuries. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Takitaki tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the Browns' 2

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Hawks' Murray to miss about 2 weeks with sprained left ankle

    ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week. Murray was hurt Wednesday night early in the first quarter of a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks. The Hawks announced his prognosis after he underwent an MRI in New York on Thursday. Atlanta was already missing forwards John Collins (spained left ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain). The Hawks have lost

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re