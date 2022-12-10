England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 starting line-up, team news and build-up to crunch quarter-final

England play France in a huge World Cup quarter-final in Qatar tonight. The Three Lions face their toughest test of the tournament so far against the defending champions France after topping Group B and defeating Senegal in the last 16 to reach this stage.

Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged team for England’s first ever match against France in the knockout stages of a major international tournament, which should see Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden retain their places in a 4-3-3 system.

The England manager has urged his team to be bold and attack France, who have in Kylian Mbappe this World Cup’s leading goalscorer and perhaps the most dangerous foward in football.

England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 but Southgate believes his team are better prepared for success now than four years ago. With millions around the country set to tune in, this could be the night that makes or breaks those hopes.

Follow live build-up to Engand vs France, as well as all the latest team news and updates, in our live blog below

England face France in the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals with kick-off in Qatar at 7pm GMT

Match is live on ITV 1 as England look to return tot he World Cup semi-finals against the holders

Gareth Southgate expected to name unchanged team from Senegal win as England line-up in 4-3-3

08:46 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Raheem Sterling is not expected to face France despite returning to England’s World Cup squad in Qatar, as Gareth Southgate is concerned over his lack of preparation time. Sterling returned to England this week after his home was targeted by burglars, but the forward is back in Qatar in time for this quarter-final.

Elsewhere, Declan Rice is fit to face the defending champions after missing a training session due to illness earlier this week, while Callum Wilson has shaken off an injury niggle. Southgate is therefore expected to name an unchanged team, with England keeping their 4-3-3 formation.

France star Mbappe missed training on Tuesday due to an apparent ankle issue, but the forward was back on the pitch a day later, fortunately for Les Bleus.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Saka.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

08:44 , Jamie Braidwood

When is England vs France?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Saturday 10 December.

The fixture is set to take place at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

How can I watch it?

England vs France will air live on ITV 1 in the UK, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX website and app.

08:40 , Jamie Braidwood

