England vs France live stream: How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture online and on TV

England continue their campaign at Women’s Rugby World Cup with an eagerly anticipated encounter with France.

England have established dominance over their closest Six Nations rivals during their remarkable 26-match winning run, emerging on top in each of the last ten meetings between the pair.

But France have pushed the Red Roses close on a number of occasions, notably at Twickenham in 2020 and in Lille last year, and will be confident of improving after an up-and-down performance against South Africa in their opening pool fixture.

They will hope to expose some of the fragilities highlighted by Fiji in a sloppy first half for Simon Middleton’s side a week ago and leave themselves ideally placed to top Pool C.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

France vs England is due to kick off at 8am BST on Saturday 15 October at the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei, New Zealand.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV, with coverage on the channel from 7.30am BST. The match can also be streamed via the ITV Hub.

Team news

Simon Middleton makes only one alteration to the 23 that faced Fiji. Marlie Packer is back to full fitness and returns on the openside, taking the place of impressive youngster Sadia Kabeya, who drops out of the squad entirely. Lark Davies has a slight knock, so Amy Cokayne continues in the starting hooker shirt, with Connie Powell providing cover on the bench.

Sarah Hunter again captains the side and will make her 137th appearance for her country, matching the tally of long-time teammate Rocky Clark as the most capped England player of all-time.

France also make a single alteration to their starting side, with Agathe Sochat back amongst the starters in the centre of the front row. Laure Touye takes the reserve hooker spot on the bench, where there is also a welcome return for Gaelle Hermet, who has been struggling with injury.

With Hermet only among the replacements, Celine Ferer continues to lead Thomas Darracq’s side.

Confirmed line ups

France XV: Chloé Jacquet; Joanna Grisez, Maëlle Filopon, Gabrielle Vernier, Emilie Boulard; Caroline Drouin, Laure Sansus; Annaëlle Deshaye, Agathe Sochat, Clara Joyeux, Céline Ferer (captain), Madoussou Fall, Charlotte Escudero, Marjorie Mayans, Romane Ménager.

Replacements:Laure Touye, Coco Lindelauf, Assia Khalfaoui, Safi N’Diaye, Gaëlle Hermet; Pauline Bourdon, Lina Queyroi, Marine Ménager.

England XV: Ellie Kildunne; Lydia Thompson, Emily Scarratt, Helena Rowland, Claudia MacDonald; Zoe Harrison, Leanne Infante; Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Sarah Bern; Zoe Aldcroft, Abbie Ward; Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter (captain).

Replacements: Connie Powell, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, Cath O’Donnell, Poppy Cleall; Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow.

Odds

France win 27/4

Draw 29/1

England win 1/12

Prediction

England have rarely beaten France comprehensively during their ten-match winning streak over their most regular foes, and this is a wickedly talented French team. A French victory would not be a total shock, but there is a sense that they are yet to find full form since the promotion of Thomas Darracq. England by seven points.