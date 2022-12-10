England vs France live stream: How can I watch World Cup 2022 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

Matt Verri
·1 min read
England vs France live stream: How can I watch World Cup 2022 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

England face a massive test of their World Cup credentials tonight as they come up against defending champions France in a huge quarter-final clash.

Gareth Southgate’s side made it through Group B in relatively comfortable fashion before easing past Senegal, but this is now a significant step up as they look to reach the semi-finals for the third major tournament in a row.

The Three Lions will really fancy their chances of going all the way in Qatar should they get through, such is the threat that France pose.

Much of that comes from Kylian Mbappe, with the 23-year-old taking the World Cup by storm so far. He has five goals and two assists to his name already in the tournament, and stopping him looks to be the key for England.

The French have plenty of other players capable of delivering on the biggest stage though, with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann also impressing up to this point. It promises to be a memorable encounter.

Where to watch England vs France

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via ITVX and the ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

