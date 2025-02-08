England vs France LIVE: Six Nations 2025 latest score and rugby updates today

England face another tough test in the Six Nations as they host France at Twickenham this evening. Steve Borthwick’s side were beaten by Ireland in Dublin last weekend after falling away in the second-half, and they now attempt to avoid an eighth straight defeat against Tier One opposition.

England were hammered 53-10 by France the last time these sides met at Twickenham, and after a poor autumn the pressure is on to start turning spells of positive performances into something more substantial. Marcus Smith starts at full-back as Fin Smith comes into the side at fly-half, while Tom Willis has also been brought in for Les Blues’ visit.

France were in imperious form on the opening night of the Six Nations, cruising to a 43-0 win. Damian Penaud returns from injury to further strengthen the starting XV, while Matthieu Jalibert replaces the suspended Romain Ntamack. France will be hoping to keep building the momentum heading towards what already feels like a title-decider in Dublin next month. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Twickenham!

England vs France latest news

Kick-off: 4:45pm GMT | Twickenham

How to watch: ITV

England team news

France team news

Standard Sport prediction

France suited and booted

15:29 , Matt Verri

French squad have also made their way inside the stadium.

Antoine Dupont leads them in - he played barely 50 minutes against Wales last weekend and that was still enough time to register three assists.

England have to find a way to somehow minimise his influence. Feels almost impossible, though.

(Getty Images)

In the building!

15:23 , Matt Verri

The England players have arrived at Twickenham...

England looking to avoid unwanted history

15:11

Depending if you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, a showdown with France is either the best or worst game for England.

Steve Borthwick’s side head into this Test at Twickenham off the back of an opening Six Nations defeat to Ireland and looking to avoid an unwanted record.

England have lost their last seven games in a row against Tier One opposition. Never in the country’s history have they lost eight on the bounce.

“There is always expectation,” said Borthwick. “Any of the main English sports there is expectation to win – cricket, football, rugby – there is expectation.

“And when you take the job you expect that expectation. I would rather be involved with a team that has expectation than one that doesn’t.”

England need a result and what better side to do that again than France. An opponent like that at a packed Twickenham should inspire Borthwick’s side and he will hope this is the turning point after a poor run of form in the autumn, too.

Read our full preview here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the Six Nations...

15:02 , Matt Verri

So far, so good for Italy.

They are 16-3 up against Wales at half-time in Rome, in what are fairly miserable conditions.

Reminder that Wales are on a 13-Test losing streak - going to need something fairly dramatic to end that run.

Good Twickenham memories for France

14:54 , Matt Verri

France have won the last three matches between these two sides.

That included an emphatic 53-10 win at Twickenham two years ago - utter dominance from Les Blues.

Standard Sport prediction

14:46 , Matt Verri

England have performed well at times but have struggled to put it together for the full 80 minutes.

France were sensational against Wales and will be confident of making it two wins from two, against an England side who have not been able to get over the line against elite opposition.

France to win, by at least seven points.

France team news

14:39 , Matt Verri

For France, Romain Ntamack misses the game through suspension.

Matthieu Jalibert comes in at fly-half to replace him, while Damian Penaud is back from injury in a major boost for Les Blues.

Theo Attissogbe drops out as a result.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Barassi, Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Dupont (capt); Gros, Mauvaka, Atonio, Roumat, Meafou, Cros, Boudehent, Alldritt.

Replacements: Marchand, Baille, Colombe, Auradou, Guillard, Jegou, Le Garrec, Gailleton.

(AFP via Getty Images)

England team news

14:32 , Matt Verri

England unite Fin Smith and Marcus Smith in their starting backline for the first time.

Fin Smith will make his first appearance in the No10 jersey, with Marcus Smith moving to full-back.

Ollie Sleightholme returns to the left wing after Cadan Murley was ruled out by a foot injury.

Tom Willis makes his first start at No8 as part of a back-row reshuffle that sees Ben Earl move to openside and Ben Curry drop to a bench bolstered by the return of veterans Jamie George and Elliot Daly.

England: M Smith; Freeman, Lawrence, Slade, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Stuart, Itoje (capt), Martin, T Curry, Earl, Willis

Replacements: George, Baxter, Heyes, Chessum, Cunningham-South, B Curry, Randall, Daly

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

How to watch England vs France

14:22 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1, following on from Italy’s clash with Wales.

Live stream: ITVX – which is free with a subscription via email – will provide a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Twickenham.

Good afternoon!

14:15 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs France!

Huge afternoon ahead at Twickenham, as England look to bounce back from their opening defeat to Ireland last weekend.

Not going to be easy though - France were imperious in brushing aside Wales and go into this match as the favourites.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up right here, before full coverage of the match from 4:45pm GMT. Stick with us!