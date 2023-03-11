England 10-53 France LIVE! Six Nations 2023 result, match stream, reaction after heaviest Twickenham loss

England vs France LIVE!

The Six Nations action returns to London this afternoon with the latest edition of ‘Le Crunch’. Steve Borthwick’s hosts are aiming for a hat-trick of consecutive wins to further boost confidence after Italy and Wales were seen off to banish memories of a tough opening defeat by Scotland. But while those wins were achieved in physical fashion, today England have attack on their minds.

Marcus Smith has been selected ahead of Owen Farrell at fly-half to that end, with the captain dropped to the bench by his country for the first time since the 2015 World Cup. One of his vice-skippers, prop Ellis Genge, will lead the team instead. It’s a bold decision from Borthwick but one he hopes will pay off handsomely as England look to follow Scotland’s blueprint and play France at their own game with quick, up-tempo rugby.

Les Bleus remain one of the best sides on the planet, though they’ve flattered to deceive at times during their defence of a first Grand Slam title since 2010 and are without a Six Nations win on this ground since way back in 2005. Follow England vs France live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at Twickenham!

England vs France latest news

Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT, Twickenham

How to watch: ITV

England line-up as Smith picked over Farrell

France line-up as Danty drafted into centres

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

18:34 , George Flood

England’s heaviest-ever Twickenham defeat asks searing questions of the entire RFU hierarchy.

Twickenham was half-empty by the time the final whistle blew on England’s seven-try shaming.

The corridoors of power will be a lonely place in the coming weeks.

Full-time

18:34 , George Flood

England 10-53 France

England’s heaviest home defeat ever and third-heaviest anywhere in the world is greeted by boos by the few fans that have stayed until the end.

Majestic France end their Twickenham hoodoo with a first Six Nations win here since 2005 - and in remarkable style with seven tries.

Not sure I can quite believe what I’ve just seen. An absolute horrow show for Borthwick so early in his reign.

Pressure piled on Ireland for their trip to Murrayfield tomorrow - France still in with a title chance.

(REUTERS)

18:32 , George Flood

77 mins: England’s wretched day is summed up late on as they can’t even grab a consolation, the ball held up.

18:31 , George Flood

18:31 , George Flood

No one can stop Damian Penaud!



He races in for another French try.#ITVRugby | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/W9jdVas4zM — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 11, 2023

18:29 , George Flood

75 mins: David Ribbans is on for Dombrandt for shellshocked England.

France replace Ntamack with Melvyn Jaminet, into the squad today due to an injury to Matthieu Jalibert.

TRY! England 10-53 France | Damian Penaud 75’

18:27 , George Flood

75 mins: What do you even say at this point?

Another sublime attacking move from France, finished off by Penaud for his quick-fire second.

Conversio missed, so it’s just the 43-point lead for now!

Fans continue to stream out the Twickenham exits.

I think this will be England’s heaviest-ever home defeat and third-heaviest of all time.

Dominated from start to finish.

(REUTERS)

TRY! England 10-48 France | Damian Penaud 72'

18:23 , George Flood

72 mins: Try number six for irresistible France!

Damian Penaud breezes beyond Alex Dombrandt after fine vision and kick from Gael Fickou.

The conversion is made. Utterly miserable for England.

(REUTERS)

18:22 , George Flood

70 mins: England are working hard in search of a consolation here.

They chase hard and earn a penalty in front of the posts, but they can’t make it happen.

Their lineout is then an absolute mess and it’s another chance gone.

18:21 , George Flood

This was that brilliant play from Dupont, by the way.

He’s now gone off. Maxime Lucu on.

18:20 , George Flood

A lengthy TMO check but Ollivon has his second!



England's afternoon gets even worse.#ITVRugby | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/vgQM1hReN7 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 11, 2023

18:19 , George Flood

65 mins: Quite some performance from the fit-again Danty today in that French midfield.

Yoram Moefana on now.

18:18 , George Flood

65 mins: England change both of their props.

Genge and Sinckler off as Dan Cole and Mako Vunipola enter the game.

18:17 , George Flood

63 mins: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi and Sekou Macalou are all on for France, replacing Marchand, Baille and Ollivon.

Utterly superb play from Dupont a moment ago, collecting his own brilliant kick and weaving his way upfield with supreme poise.

He really is some talent.

He then adds another great kick in behind while falling and Smith has to touch over his own line.

18:15 , George Flood

63 mins: By the way, England have also lost OIlie Lawrence to injury, to further rub salt into the wound.

But they have already brought on all of their back subs in Mitchell, Farrell and Arundell. They have to send on replacement hooker Jack Walker.

An absolute nightmare this for Borthwick in every way.

18:13 , George Flood

18:12 , George Flood

61 mins: Henry Arundell came on for England a few minutes ago, in place of Malins.

TRY! England 10-41 France | Charles Ollivon 60'

18:09 , George Flood

60 mins: The try is given - Farrell, who has taken over captain’s duties, is incensed.

Should Smith have taken the ball over his own line there?

He couldn’t keep hold of it and Ollivon touched it down amid a mass of bodies.

The ball was available and England could have cleared, but France one step ahead once again.

A truly torrid afternoon for England just gets worse and worse. A brilliant conversion from Ramos takes him up to 21 points for the evening.

41 points for France and five tries. Wow.

18:07 , George Flood

59 mins: France may well have scored again here, with Smith put under enormous pressure from a racing Dupont after Ramos’ kick.

Smith tries desperately to cling onto the ball as he’s driven back over his own line in the wet!

The ball goes loose and Ollivon looks to have touched it down.

The on-field decision is try. They will need compelling evidence to overturn this...

TRY! England 10-34 France | Thibaud Flament 58'

18:05 , George Flood

58 mins: France re-assert their dominance with a bonus-point try.

Dupont causes havoc with a smart little box-kick into space and Ntamack beats both Steward and Malins after a kind bounce to knock the ball back to Flament.

The superb lock then steps Malins and goes over for his second try of the day.

Ramos adds the extras. The French lead is back up to 24 and that has really knocked the stuffing out of Twickenham.

There was a key chance for a turnover missed by Smith in the build-up to that try.

(REUTERS)

18:02 , George Flood

55 mins: Quite a tempo to this game now as France go over the lineout once again to Fickou, who crashes into the collision with Smith and Curry.

England eventually claim a loose ball after some powerful Les Blues carries and Mitchell is able to clear into touch.

Another blue wave on the way...

18:01 , George Flood

Just what England needed! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Freddie Steward touches down for England's first try of the match.#ITVRugby | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/AfZMjhOCzw — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 11, 2023

17:59 , George Flood

53 mins: Another England mistake halts their momentum - this time a neck roll from Willis at the breakdown.

That’s his last action of the game as the Toulouse flanker makes way for Ben Curry.

17:59 , George Flood

52 mins: Another roar of triumph from England as Genge puts on massive pressure at the scrum and France are whistled for not driving straight.

But they somehow miss touch with the penalty and France are able to quickly return it out of play near the halfway line.

Frustrating.

17:57 , George Flood

50 mins: A change in the French front row as Sipili Falatea replaces Aldegheri at tighthead.

Romain Taofifenua also replaces Willemse at lock.

TRY! England 10-27 France | Freddie Steward 48'

17:54 , George Flood

48 mins: Much more like it from England!

They’ve been getting plenty of up-tempo, front-foot ball since Mitchell’s introduction and it pays off handsomely there as they work through the phases in the French 22.

France switch off in defence for the first time, Steward runs a great line and barrels right over Ramos before dotting down with Danty and Cros all over him.

Despite Farrell’s introduction, Smith keeps the kicking duties and adds the simple conversion.

Boy how England needed that.

(Action Images via Reuters)

NO TRY

17:52 , George Flood

45 mins: It’s a knock-on as the ball was under his arm.

So close to a sublime England try.

Owen Farrell is coming on for the hosts now.

But Smith still on - it’s Slade who goes off. Farrell into the centres with Smith staying at fly-half.

Borthwick also changes his scrum-half with Van Poortvliet making way for Alex Mitchell.

17:50 , George Flood

45 mins: That is staggeringly good from a sliding Malins if he’s managed to bring in that Smith cross-field kick with one hand and touch it down in the sopping wet conditions.

He’s onside from the TMO check, but did he lose possession?

17:49 , George Flood

43 mins: That needless France error gives England an injection of impetus, with Smith orchestrating the attack as they get quick ball inside the 22.

A familiar move off the back of the scrum as they look to get Slade through.

However, the ball later goes loose after a hit on Slade and England are driven back again.

But they were playing with an advantage after an infringement by Aldegheri.

17:46 , George Flood

41 mins: A superb kick from Steward gets held up in the wind and puts Ramos in all sorts of bother, eventually bobbling out on the edge of the French 22.

French hooker Marchand throws short to Willemse, but he was outside the line and that’s a turnover.

Really sloppy from France. Van Poortvliet with the put-in at the scrum.

Second half

17:43 , George Flood

Back underway at Twickenham, where the rain has stopped falling... for now.

A huge response needed from England.

17:41 , George Flood

A record deficit in a home Six Nations match for England at half-time.

Just brutal.

A huge mountain to climb from here. What does Steve Borthwick say to get a reaction?

24 - @FranceRugby's lead of 24 points is the largest half-time advantage any team has ever had in a @SixNationsRugby match against England. Flying. pic.twitter.com/r27qqtyts0 — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 11, 2023

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

17:36 , George Flood

Ellis Genge is not happy with France’s breakdown work, but referee Ben O’Keeffe has precious little interest.

Genge might have a point, at a stretch, but it will be up to England to stop France dominating the ruck.

This is the first genuine acid test under Borthwick. So far, so bad at half-time.

17:36 , George Flood

🗣 "England in tatters, the French in full sail"



Charles Ollivon touches down for France on the stroke of half time!#ITVRugby | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/8ELFR1gs37 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 11, 2023

Half-time

17:30 , George Flood

England 3-27 France

Ouch.

England totally and utterly outplayed in soaking wet conditions at Twickenham.

France sublime and in complete control, with tries from Ramos, Flament and Ollivon.

This could get really out of hand.

(REUTERS)

TRY! England 3-27 France | Charles Ollivon 41'

17:29 , George Flood

41 mins: An absolute disaster for England as France score again with the clock in the red at the end of the first half.

It’s supreme number-eight play fromAlldritt, who keeps possession of the ball perfectly at the back of the scrum and then peels off into space.

He has brilliant awareness to tee up Ollivon, who gets his head down, motors forward and drives over.

Ramos adds the extras. France have been fantastic and lead by 24 points at the break.

(Action Images via Reuters)

17:26 , George Flood

39 mins: Wonderful feet from Smith to gather a loose ball in the difficult conditions and weave his way forward, before getting smoked in the tackle.

But England get quick ball and move it left through the hands, only for a knock-on from Dombrandt to halt a promising attack with numbers out wide.

France put-in at another scrum.

17:25 , George Flood

37 mins: Another England kick is too deep, Malins hauls down Ramos and England ship their eighth penalty of this first half already.

France kick to touch midway inside the English half, sensing another key opportunity to extend their advantage further before the interval.

England have to find their discipline to prevent this getting properly ugly.

17:23 , George Flood

36 mins: A break for England as Willis charges down an attempted clearing kick.

But they end up conceding yet another penalty at the breakdown - superb work from big number eight Alldritt to get his hulking frame over that ball almost instantly.

PENALTY! England 3-20 France | Thomas Ramos 35'

17:22 , George Flood

35 mins: Those three points are quickly wiped out by Ramos, who sneaks a kick inside the far post after some superb French counter-rucking led by Willemse forces England to play the ball on the deck.

PENALTY! England 3-17 France | Marcus Smith 33'

17:20 , George Flood

33 mins: England are finally on the board, seven minutes before half-time as Danty is whistled for offside as he zooms around to put a hit on Van Poortvliet as the scrum-half tried to tame a bobbling ball out the ruck.

Genge was deep in conversation with referee Ben O'Keeffe before that kick. He’s clearly unhappy with some of the decisions in this first half.

17:17 , George Flood

"One of the RISING stars of French Rugby" 🔥🇫🇷



Thibaud Flament powers over for France's second of the match!#ITVRugby | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/j3Jgss30TZ — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 11, 2023

17:17 , George Flood

30 mins: Another big England chance goes awry as a lineout error deep inside the French 22 costs them any chance of hitting back.

But then Itoje does brilliantly a few moments later to haul down the French carrier after their own lineout to force a knock-on and earn the put-in at the scrum.

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

17:15 , George Flood

Antoine Dupont skins Maro Itoje at the ruck fringes, then dinks into the corner for a 50:22 to hand France the lineout deep in England territory.

England cannot cope with his excellence and variety. The eventual Flament try was soft, but the tee-up was world-class.

TRY! England 0-17 France | Thibaud Flament 26'

17:13 , George Flood

26 mins: The French pressure tells once again!

England manage to stop the rolling maul, but France quickly reset with a tidy carry from Danty.

Their forwards flood back across and impressive Flament is teed up perfectly to bulldoze through two white shirts and go over.

Ramos makes an easy conversion in front of the posts. France up 17-0 before the half-hour mark at Twickenham.

(Action Images via Reuters)

17:11 , George Flood

24 mins: There’s a costly mix-up between Van Poortvliet and Steward back deep for England and the ultra-clever Dupont spots it, then booms into touch with a perfect 50:22 kick.

France with a lineout deep inside the England 22...

17:10 , George Flood

22 mins: Steward with a crucial clearance into touch under pressure for England, after France had looked dangerous again with Penaud trying a kick in behind that was scooped up just before the line by a sliding Smith.

Nick Purewal at Twickenham: France have put more pressure on England’s ruck ball than anyone else in this tournament, and so far Steve Borthwick’s men cannot find any answers.

England have wasted two visits to the France 22, and Fabien Galthie’s men are deservedly in control heading into the second quarter.

17:08 , George Flood

21 mins: A big clearing kick from inside the French 22 slips straight through the grasp of Watson in the wet conditions.

Blue put-in at the scrum.

France well on top in the tactical kicking game so far this afternoon.

17:07 , George Flood

20 mins: More frustration for England as they initially set up a decent-looking rolling maul that quickly goes down.

France counter-ruck nicely through Cros and get another turnover.

17:06 , George Flood

19 mins: Better from Smith and France are pinged for changing their bind.

An England penalty boomed into touch for the corner once more.

17:04 , George Flood

17 mins: Both teams exchange booming kicks in the wet weather.

A long period of kick tennis ends with an eventual sloppy French clearance under England pressure.

From the lineout, England have the chance to work their way with ball in hand into the French 22 for the first time today.

17:02 , George Flood

15 mins: That’s wasteful from Fickou as he tries a little kick in behind that goes out of the dead-ball zone.

A reprieve for England, who are struggling notably at the breakdown in these early stages.

17:01 , George Flood

13 mins: Better from England with Lawrence and Malins looking to spark their attack, with pressure on a French defensive lineout with the rain bucketing down in south-west London.

However, Ludlam is then whistled for sealing off and the French have a penalty which they fire into touch on the edge of the England 22.

16:59 , George Flood

12 mins: It’s all very loose from England around the field as the two sides go head to head with some bruising collisions in midfield.

France wind up with the put-in at the scrum at the halfway line, though French tighthead Aldegheri is then penalised.

Smith immediately produces a deep kick with no pressure on Ramos, who gobbles it up and France move their way clear.

The rain is now pouring down at Twickenham.

16:57 , George Flood

9 mins: A first bit of joy for England as they earn a penalty and boot to the corner.

However, nothing comes of the attack as France’s defence stands firm and earns a pressure-relieving penalty inside their own 22.

The ball looked to slip away from Ludlam’s grasp at the lineout. So frustrating.

16:55 , George Flood

🗣 " France in the guise of Toulouse puncture England within two minutes" @andNickMullins



Thomas Ramos with an unbelievable opening try for France!#ITVRugby | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/W9wxVrzFdY — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 11, 2023

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

16:54 , George Flood

France are picking England off at will from the start here. Henry Slade made a good defensive read to step out and make a tackle, and still the hosts could not stop Les Bleus.

The second-minute try was bad enough, but England still have not recovered.

PENALTY! England 0-10 France | Thomas Ramos 7'

16:53 , George Flood

7 mins: England haven’t settled at all here, France attacking with menace and purpose - they are handling well and showing superb pace and guile.

Ramos add three more from the tee after an infringement that followed Alldritt’s superb break.

10 points for the full-back already. The hosts in an early hole.

TRY! England 0-7 France | Thomas Ramos 2'

16:50 , George Flood

2 mins: How’s that for an early statement from the French?!

Charles Ollivon heads into contact deep inside the France half, releasing lock Thibaud Flament.

He speeds ahead and eventually tees up Ethan Dumortier, who provides the perfect offload for full-back Ramos to then turn on the jets and speed home.

Ramos converts his own score. Really poor start from England.

(Action Images via Reuters)

16:47 , George Flood

2 mins: A sloppy start from England as the returning Danty wreaks havoc and France get the turnover through Gael Fickou.

But it’s eventually stolen back by Freddie Steward.

A great atmosphere early on at Twickenham as ‘Swing Low’ booms out from all corners of this famous old ground.

KICK-OFF

16:46 , George Flood

‘Le Crunch’ is underway - a statement win ahead for Steve Borthwick or can France finally end their Twickenham hoodoo?

New Zealander Ben O'Keeffe is today’s referee.

Marcus Smith kicks to get us up and running.

Both sides in their familiar home strips this afternoon. All white vs all blue.

16:44 , George Flood

Passionate renditions of La Marseillaise and God Save the King over, it’s almost time for kick-off!

A real big-game feel to this one.

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Twickenham

16:42 , George Flood

Ellis Genge stalked the tunnel in a manner reminiscent of Martin Johnson there as England waited to take the field.

Unfair comparison No 1 for today out of the way then, let’s see what England have in store with Marcus Smith holding the keys to the backline at fly-half.

(REUTERS)

16:41 , George Flood

Here come the teams at a very gloomy and overcast Twickenham.

The usual bursts of pyrotechnics and blaring music as Ellis Genge leads out England for the first time. What a proud moment for the Bristol loosehead.

The superb Antoine Dupont captaining France as usual this afternoon.

16:38 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal is in position at Twickenham...

Kyle Sinckler as honest as ever in conversation for today's England-France programme. Fascinating to see how England go today with Marcus Smith at 10 pic.twitter.com/Pbj1kAMXQc — Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) March 11, 2023

16:29 , George Flood

French defence guru Shaun Edwards admits in his pre-match interview with ITV that he is surprised by Borthwick’s decision to go with Smith over Farrell today.

Let’s see if the bold call to try and go toe-to-toe with France in attack, as Scotland tried to do in Paris a fortnight ago, pays off.

It should be anything but dull!

(REUTERS)

Wales secure bonus-point win in Rome

16:24 , George Flood

It’s all over at the Stadio Olimpico, where Wales have claimed a badly-needed bonus-point win over Italy, 29-17.

Warren Gatland’s men got three first-half scores through Rio Dyer, Liam Williams and a deserved penalty try, with Taulupe Faletau then securing the bonus point after man-of-the-match Rhys Webb’s break to ruin an attempted Azzurri fightback late on.

Boy did they need that after three straight losses and a worst start to this tournament since 2007 against a backdrop of ongoing crisis both on and off the pitch.

Italy’s lengthy wait for a home Six Nations win will go to at least 11 years as they only have Scotland at Murrayfield to play now.

The wooden spoon will surely be theirs again.

(PA)

England warned over Gael Fickou

16:13 , Marc Mayo

Nick caught up with Racing 92’s Rory Teague in the week to discuss the return of “crazy legs” Gael Fickou.

He said: “Gael just glides in attack, he’s very subtle in his speed changes. And that’s quite daunting for defenders because he’s got that ability to go to the line and win his collisions.”

Read the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

England vs France: Countdown to kick-off

16:09 , Marc Mayo

Some early kicking practice for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell out on the Twickenham turf as the warm-ups begin.

Kick-off in under 40 minutes!

(Getty Images)

England vs France: Key battles

16:04 , Marc Mayo

Ollie Lawrence v Jonathan Danty

Jobless in September after Worcester folded and overlooked for Six Nations selection in January, Lawrence has flipped his script in fine fashion, and the 23-year-old now heads England’s midfield queue.

Danty is back to offer a similarly physical threat for France. Manu Tuilagi has pretended to be Danty in England training this week. Expect sparks to fly.

(REUTERS)

Steve Borthwick explains dropping Owen Farrell

15:59 , Marc Mayo

It’s all tactics for the England boss in his decision to start Marcus Smith ahead of Owen Farrell.

“As I always do, I went through the game plan that we wish to play, the specific tactics we wish to play, the opponents and the strengths they have, and for this game I've decided to make this selection ,” Borthwick said.

“It's the same selection process I go through each week. It's a fantastic position to be in that I have such great fly-halves to select from. We had George Ford in the squad this week as well.

“To have three world class fly-halves is brilliant. And for this game, I think it's the right decision to start Marcus.”

How Marcus Smith won back his place in the team

15:55 , Marc Mayo

Nick delivers us the inside line on how Marcus Smith returned to Harlequins on a mission as he looked to reclaim his England spot.

Read the full story!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Throwback: Some cracking tries from Le Crunch

15:49 , Marc Mayo

✨ Classics from Le Crunch.



The top #ENGvFRA tries through the years 🤩



#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/QFHpxsBKi0 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 11, 2023

England vs France: Key battles

15:41 , Marc Mayo

Jack Willis v Charles Ollivon

Willis has emerged from the wreckage of Wasps’ administration to thrive with Toulouse, who are thrilled with his abilities.

Steve Borthwick has quickly installed Willis as his premier breakdown battler, too, and the 26-year-old will be facing team-mates and French Top 14 foes aplenty.

Ollivon will try to spoil England’s ball just as Willis will look to ruin France’s possession.

James Small-Edwards interview

15:37 , Marc Mayo

Ahead of today’s game, Nick caught up with James Small-Edwards, the son of France defence coach Shaun Edwards, on his move into politics - which some would say is following in his father’s footsteps.

Read the full story!

England march into Twickenham

15:32 , Marc Mayo

(Action Images via Reuters)

England vs France match odds

15:25 , Marc Mayo

England to win: 6/5

France to win: 8/11

Draw: 22/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Ellis Genge captains England today

15:19 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Ludlam has backed Ellis Genge to fire up England as he takes the armband.

Ludlam said: “Ellis will be hissing and he will have us hissing for him.

“The fact that he has come from where he has, and he now has the opportunity to captain his country this weekend, in front of all his family and all the people back home, he’s got a chance to make a lot of people proud.”

Read the full story!

(Action Images via Reuters)

England vs France: Key battles

15:14 , Marc Mayo

Ellis Genge vs Dorian Aldegheri

England captain Genge will fancy his chances at the scrum against France’s third starting tight-head in as many Test matches.

Aldegheri plays for highly decorated Top 14 outfit Toulouse, so his paltry eight caps belie his international potency.

England’s scrum has improved markedly across the Six Nations but will face a far sterner challenge against Les Bleus.

Elsewhere in the Six Nations

15:09 , Marc Mayo

Wales comfortably ahead against Wales in the other Six Nations game, which is now at half time in Rome.

French fans lapping up the west London atmosphere

15:03 , Marc Mayo

Napoleonic costumes a bold shout from the travelling fans. Wonder if they came through Waterloo Station?

(Getty Images)

Go behind the scenes at Twickenham

14:58 , Marc Mayo

Scrum’s the word for England

14:54 , Marc Mayo

One of the key aspects of Steve Borthwick’s early reign in charge of England has been a revamp of the Red Rose scrum.

Nick wrote in the week about how opinion has been sought as far and wide as World Rugby and top referees to ensure they don’t fall foul of rugby’s technical rules.

Read the full story!

(REUTERS)

Today’s destination

14:47 , Marc Mayo

Twickenham in all its glory today - expect it to be packed out and rocking in just two hours’ time.

(AFP via Getty Images)

England vs France: Head-to-head record

14:42 , Marc Mayo

France have not won at Twickenham in the Six Nations since all the way back in 2005. Their last win at English rugby headquarters was in a World Cup warm-up match in 2007.

England have won two of the last three meetings including the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup final thriller in extra-time, though went down 25-13 in Paris last year as their rivals sealed a first Grand Slam triumph for 12 years.

England wins: 60

France wins: 42

Draws: 7

Prediction: England to edge close contest

14:36 , Marc Mayo

This is a must-win game for England of course if they want to keep their slim title dreams alive ahead of a daunting trip to Dublin on Super Saturday.

We’ve seen them utitlise their greatly-improved set-piece and then kicking game to decent effect in back-to-back wins, but now fans want to see Steve Borthwick let the handbrake off and attack with verve and pace - something he very much intends to do if Smith’s selection is anything to go by.

There is an obvious danger in trying to go toe-to-toe with a team like France in such a manner - if the visitors click, they will strongly fancy their chances of coming out on top in a barnstormer.

However, their record at Twickenham is paltry and they have not looked the same formidable force of 2022 so far in this tournament.

England to win, by three points.

Jonathan Danty returns for France

14:29 , Marc Mayo

France have restored powerful centre Jonathan Danty to their midfield with his knee issue now behind him, partnering Gael Fickou as Yoram Moefana drops to the bench.

The French have something of a selection crisis at tighthead with Uini Atonio and Mohamed Haouas both now banned, leading to a start for Toulouse’s Dorian Aldegheri.

Flanker Anthony Jelonch is missing with a serious knee injury, so Francois Cros deputises on the blindside. Replacement fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is also sidelined, leading to a place on the bench for Melvyn Jaminet.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How France will line up today

14:24 , Marc Mayo

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (c); Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri; Flament, Willemse; Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.

Marcus Smith the big inclusion for England

14:16 , Marc Mayo

Marcus Smith for Owen Farrell is England’s only change from the team that started the 20-10 victory over troubled Wales in round three.

However, versatile forward David Ribbans also comes onto the bench to replace Northampton Saints team-mate Courtney Lawes, who will miss the remainder of the Six Nations with a shoulder injury.

(PA)

How England line up against France

14:11 , Marc Mayo

England XV: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge (c), George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Ribbans, B Curry, Mitchell, Farrell, Arundell.

How to watch England vs France

14:07 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, England vs France is being broadcast live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 4:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action as it happens live online via the ITVX app or ITV website.

England vs France

14:01 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome!

England take on France in the fourth game of their Six Nations campaigns this afternoon with kick-off at 4.45pm GMT from Twickenham.

It promises to be a fascinating match-up between Steve Borthwick’s squad, still finding their feet after a dismal period under Eddie Jones, and a France side rated as tournament favourites by many.

Keep it with Standard Sport for all the build-up, match action and reaction!