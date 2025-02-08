England vs France LIVE rugby: Six Nations latest build-up and updates as Steve Borthwick’s side face mighty challenge

England must confront the mighty challenge that France will pose if they are to revive their Six Nations campaign after a loss to Ireland on the opening weekend.

Defeat in Dublin was a seventh in nine games for Steve Borthwick’s side, who have beaten only Japan in a difficult run that began with a narrow reverse to today’s opponents in Lyon last year. They will have unhappy memories of their visitors’ last trip to Twickenham, too, with a 53-10 drubbing one of the darkest days for English rugby on the pitch. Borthwick makes a number of bold selection calls in a bid to arrest his team’s slump, with Fin Smith at fly half for the first time from the start and Marcus Smith deployed at full-back.

France arrive in good spirit after a win over Wales that, while imperfect in places, showed why they are many people’s tournament favourites. Though Romain Ntamack is suspended after his red card, Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos, Gregory Alldritt and the rest will hope to pile the pain on their hosts and further their title charge.

Follow all of the latest from Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in our live blog below:

England welcome France to Allianz Stadium in round two of the Six Nations | Live on ITV with kick off at 4.45pm GMT

Steve Borthwick's side have suffered seven defeats in their last nine games

The visitors opened their campaign with a dominant 43-0 win against Wales

Is England vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

09:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

When is England vs France?

The round two Six Nations clash between England and France is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 8 February at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with television coverage following the conclusion of Italy vs Wales at 4.15pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Steve Borthwick’s selection shows England’s desperation – but there is logic behind bold calls

09:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first start for Fin Smith, a role rethink for Marcus Smith and another back row shuffle - one cannot deny that Steve Borthwick has been bold with his selection. But there is logic to each of his calls:

England selection shows desperation – but there is logic behind bold calls

Friday 7 February 2025 08:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England face another defining Six Nations day as they bid to end their run of recent near misses against a fearsome visiting French side. Defeat in Dublin last weekend realistically leaves Steve Borthwick’s men having to win here to keep their title hopes alive - and having been dealt a 53-10 thrashing the last time this pair collided at Twickenham, the hosts know they’ll have to get their performance right.

Kick off at Allianz Stadium is at 4.45pm GMT.