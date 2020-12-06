England vs France LIVE: Latest score and Autumn Nations Cup final updates

Brice Dulin scores the opening try of the game for France (EPA)

Follow the latest updates live from the Autumn Nations Cup final between England and France at Twickenham as the one-off tournament draws to a close.

England are looking to add the trophy to their recent Six Nations triumph, but come up against the only side to have beaten them in the last 12 months with revenge on the cards after the French defeated Eddie Jones’s side in Paris last February.

However, France arrive with a second-string side after an agreement with the Top 14 clubs means they cannot select their first-team players who have already made a maximum of three appearances this autumn, handing an early advantage to England. Jones has been keen to talk down that benefit this week though, with the head coach keen to talk up the French team that dispatched Italy rather convincingly last weekend. Follow the live updates below.