England vs Finland player ratings: Harry Kane and Trent Alexander-Arnold excel in win
England showed further attacking promise under interim manager Lee Carsley as a reshuffled side beat Finland 2-0 thanks to two fine goals from Harry Kane on his 100th appearance. A powerful, swerving right-foot shot for his first followed by a neat whip into the far corner after a perfectly-weighted Trent Alexander-Arnold pass set up the move.
Telegraph Sport analyses and rates each player’s performance.
England (4-2-3-1)
Jordan Pickford
The goalkeeper did not have a single save to make as Finland failed to register a shot on target. Watched one effort curl wide. 6/10
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Flashed a first-half shot just wide of the goal, sent a free-kick wide and set up Kane. This has been a good camp for Alexander-Arnold. 8/10
John Stones
After 33 minutes, Stones (45) had completed more passes than Finland (41). Defended well when he had to. 7/10
Ezri Konsa
The Villa man made one very good first-half tackle when Finland threatened and picked up where he left off at the Euros. Went off after suffering an injury. 7/10
Rico Lewis
Given a chance in England’s problem position and did well to block a Pukki shot. Moved into midfield at every opportunity. 6/10
Declan Rice
Arsenal fans were not impressed to see him start a second game and when he was caught in possession by Keskinen, it resulted in a good chance for Finland . 6/10
Angel Gomes
An accomplished debut for the midfielder who proves size really doesn’t matter. Set up Kane to shoot with a ball that cut though Finland’s defence. 7/10
Bukayo Saka
Almost scored when his shot was deflected and caused problems with his pace, as he always does. Arsenal fans will have been pleased to see him taken off. 6/10
Jack Grealish
So influential against the Republic of Ireland, Grealish didn’t quite dictate England’s attacking play as he did in Dublin. 6/10
Anthony Gordon
Another lively performance from the Newcastle winger who looks like he has a point to prove after being benched for most of the Euros. 7/10
Harry Kane
England’s captain is has racked up 100 caps and histwo goals took his international tally to 68. Headed another chance over the crossbar and had another well saved by Kelleher. 9/10
Substitutes
Levi Colwill (on for Konsa, 61) Showed his versatility by coming on in the centre of defence after playing as a left-back in Dublin. 6/10
Noni Madueke (on for Saka, 66) An England senior debut for the Chelsea winger, who set up Kane for his second goal. 6/10
Eberechi Eze (on for Gordon, 66) A big moment for the Lille star, as he was handed his England senior debut. 6/10
Marc Guehi (on for Stones, 78) 6/10
Jarrod Bowen (on for Kane, 78) 6/10
Finland (4-3-3): Hradecky 7; Stahl 5, Hoskonen 6, Ivanov 6, Uronen 6 (Niskanen, 46, 6); Peltola 5, Schuller 5 (Walta, 84), Kamara 5; Jensen 6 (Lod, 63, 6), Pukki 6 (Kallman, 46), Keskinen 6 (Antman, 74, 6).