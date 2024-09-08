England vs Finland: Your complete guide to Tuesday’s Nations League match

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice were the goalscorers for England against Ireland - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

England take on Finland at the Wembley in the second of two Uefa Nations League fixtures during this international window.

Lee Carsley will take charge of his second fixture and will be at the helm at Wembley for the first time, following on from Saturday’s win in Dublin.

England are looking to bounce back to League A in the Nations League at the first time of asking after being relegated to League B in 2022. Finland lost 3-0 to Greece on Saturday night.

When do England play Finland?

Tuesday (10th September).

What time does England vs Finland start?

Kick-off is at 19:45 (BST).

Where is the match being held?

Wembley Stadium. It’s England’s first match at Wembley since June’s surprising 1-0 defeat to Iceland in a pre-Euro 2024 warm-up match.

What channel is it on TV?

It will be shown on ITV1, who take over the contract from Channel 4 after winning the rights last year to show England matches outside of international tournaments from 2024-2028.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return to follow the game on our live blog, with commentary and analysis from our team of reporters at the ground.

Who is in the England squad?

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins all withdrew from Lee Carsley’s first squad after it was announced.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes and Tino Livramento all received their first call-ups to the senior squad having worked with Carsley in the England under-21s side.

Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish and Nick Pope have returned to the squad having missed out on Euro 2024.

England squad to face Finland

Goalkeepers

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United).

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City).

Midfielders

Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Latest team news

Harry Kane is expected to win his 100th cap for England when they face Finland.

With no other senior striker in the squad, the Bayern Munich player is set to lead the line with Jack Grealish likely to play behind him in the No 10 position after he impressed against Ireland.

Defensively, John Stones could come into the team in place of Harry Maguire after coming on as a substitute in Dublin. In midfield, Conor Gallagher and Morgan Gibbs-White will be pushing for starts.

England vs Finland head-to-head

There have been 11 meetings in the past between the two nations with England winning nine and the other two finishing as a draw.

The most recent clash was at Anfield in 2001 where England won 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier, with Michael Owen and David Beckham on the scoresheet.

Telegraph Sport prediction

England will take the momentum from their Ireland victory and look to impress in front of the home crowd.

England to win: 3-0.