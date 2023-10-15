England vs Fiji LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 latest score with Marcus Smith at full-back for quarter-final

England face Fiji in the World Cup quarter-final in the first matchup between the two sides since Fiji’s historic win at Twickenham in August.

Steve Borthwick’s side qualified for the knockout stages after topping Pool D, with captain Owen Farrell backed by assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth to prove his worth, maintaining he is a “winner”.

The match sees the 2019 runners-up play in their ninth Rugby World Cup quarter-final. England have won five of the eight previous ones with their most recent - 40-16 vs Australia, 2019 - their largest knockout match win.

For Fiji, the match marks their third appearance in knockout stages with their previous two being in 1987 and 2007. This is only the third meeting between England and Fiji at a World Cup, and will be the first not held at Twickenham.

England vs Fiji

Kick-off at 16:00 BST at the Stade Vélodrome

Owen Farrell to start at 10, with Marcus Smith at full-back

England return to Marseille, the location of their opening win against Argentina

The winner will face France or South Africa

Fiji into the knockout stages for the first time in 16 years

England vs Fiji - lineups

14:48 , Ben Fleming

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Owen Farrell; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 13 Joe Marchant, 14 Jonny May; 15 Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Fiji XV: 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Luke Tagi, 4 Isoa Nasilasila, 5 Albert Tuisue, 6 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7 Levani Botia, 8 Viliame Mata; 9 Frank Lomani, 10 Vilimoni Botitu, 11 Semi Radradra, 12 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu, 14 Vinaya Habosi, 15 Ilaisa Droasese.

Replacements: 16 Samuel Matavesi, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Meli Derenalagi, 20 Vilive Miramira, 21 Simione Kuruvoli, 22 Iosefo Masi, 23 Sireli Maqala.

England vs Fiji - team news

14:43 , Ben Fleming

England have made two big calls ahead of their quarter-final clash with Fiji as George Ford is relegated to the bench and Freddie Steward misses out entirely. Owen Farrell is preferred at fly-half with the Ford-Farrell 10-12 experiment ditched for now. Marchant again partners Tuilagi in the centres with Daly filling in on the wing.

At full-back, the mercurial Marcus Smith is preferred to Steward as England go in search of some much-needed creativity after their poor performance against Samoa.

Fiji, meanwhile, make six changes from their narrow defeat over Portugal last Sunday. At hooker, Ikanivere replaces Matavesi, while Tuisue and Tagitagivalu are preferred to Mayanavanua and Derenalagi in the second row and back row respectively.

There are also changes on both wings and at full-back as Semi Radradra returns from injury. The talismanic winger returns on the left wing, with Habosi moving across to the right win instead of Ravutaumada. At full-back, Maqala drops to the bench with Droasese coming into the starting XV.

England vs Fiji - all you need to know

14:39 , Ben Fleming

When is England vs Fiji?

The quarter-final is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th October at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 3pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match for free on ITVX.

England vs Fiji - LIVE

Friday 13 October 2023 16:07 , The Independent

Thursday 12 October 2023 17:05 , Imogen Ainsworth

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England vs Fiji in the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup 2023!

England return to the location of their opening win against Argentina as both teams look to secure a semi-final place against either France or South Africa.

Follow along for live updates as they happen.