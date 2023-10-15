England vs Fiji LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 latest score with Marcus Smith at full-back for quarter-final

England face Fiji in the World Cup quarter-final in the first matchup between the two sides since Fiji’s historic win at Twickenham in August.

Steve Borthwick’s side qualified for the knockout stages after topping Pool D, with captain Owen Farrell backed by assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth to prove his worth, maintaining he is a “winner”.

The match sees the 2019 runners-up play in their ninth Rugby World Cup quarter-final. England have won five of the eight previous ones with their most recent - 40-16 vs Australia, 2019 - their largest knockout match win.

For Fiji, the match marks their third appearance in knockout stages with their previous two being in 1987 and 2007. This is only the third meeting between England and Fiji at a World Cup, and will be the first not held at Twickenham.

Follow all the action from Marseille and get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips right here:

England vs Fiji

England face Fiji at the Stade Vélodrome, live on ITV 1

The winner will face France or South Africa

England 0-0 Fiji

16:13 , Ben Fleming

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade Velodrome:

“That's an outstanding defensive set from England. Ollie Chessum twice levelled a Fijian carrier, with Ellis Genge prominent, too, before Courtney Lawes jackalled strongly. Even start in Marseille."

England 0-0 Fiji

16:12 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: And a big response from England, there, at the breakdown as Lawes does superbly. A customary roar from Earl and a chance now for England to attack the Fijian line.

England 0-0 Fiji

16:10 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: Another turnover penalty for Fiji as Nayacalevu punishes England for not getting men around Marchant as the centre goes to ground. Another lineout for Fiji and a chance to run at this English defence.

England 0-0 Fiji

16:08 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: A nice response from Fiji as Habosi nearly escapes down the right wing but is prevented by a great tackle from Daly on the cover. An early catch from Smith at full-back as the Harlequins man punts it deep into Fijian territory.

Story continues

England 0-0 Fiji

16:04 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: Plenty of ball in hand for England in these early stages, with Smith getting into a very attacking position from full-back.

Great work from Botia, though, in the breakdown to win a penalty for Fiji and a chance to clear.

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Fiji

16:02 , Ben Fleming

An impeccably observed silence is followed by two sets of emotional national anthems.

England get us under way now in this first half! What will the next 80 minutes have in store for us?

The players are out

15:56 , Ben Fleming

England and Fiji emerge from the tunnel and the third World Cup quarter-final is just moments away.

A minute of silence to honour the victims of the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza and then it’s time for the anthems...

Ten minutes away

15:51 , Ben Fleming

Not long to go now. A final dispatch from The Independent’s Harry Latham-Coyle before kick-off:

"Enormous boos for Owen Farrell as the England captain's name is read out pre-match at the Stade Velodrome; huge cheers for Marcus Smith. It feels like a massive day for both men."

What’s on the line

15:45 , Ben Fleming

The winner of this match will play the winner of France vs South Africa which takes place later this evening.

A huge chance for both sides to reach the final four. Should Fiji triumph, it would be their first time in a World Cup semi-final.

Kick-off fast approaching

15:43 , Ben Fleming

Plenty of costumes on display in Marseille. Should be a cracking atmosphere...

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

England vs Fiji - lineups

15:38 , Ben Fleming

Just under 20 minutes until kick-off. A reminder of how both sides will line up:

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Owen Farrell; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 13 Joe Marchant, 14 Jonny May; 15 Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Fiji XV: 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Luke Tagi, 4 Isoa Nasilasila, 5 Albert Tuisue, 6 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7 Levani Botia, 8 Viliame Mata; 9 Frank Lomani, 10 Vilimoni Botitu, 11 Semi Radradra, 12 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu, 14 Vinaya Habosi, 15 Ilaisa Droasese.

Replacements: 16 Samuel Matavesi, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Meli Derenalagi, 20 Vilive Miramira, 21 Simione Kuruvoli, 22 Iosefo Masi, 23 Sireli Maqala.

England vs Fiji

15:37 , Ben Fleming

The Independent’s Harry Latham-Coyle is in position in Marseille for this game. He sends this in before kick-off:

"A notably less intense atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome today, with a slight dip in temperature and a rather pleasant breeze cooling the fans coming in. A few Fijian flags are fluttering but it's certainly a heavy English crowd - Steve Borthwick's players have talked about how their supporters lifted them after Tom Curry's sending off in their opening game against Argentina, and England will be hoping for something similar today.

“Can Fiji stun England again? There's plenty of energy about their warm-up, the entirety of Simon Raiwalui's squad charging about in some rather garish luminous orange shorts. England, conversely, are taking a more considered approach, engaging in a few final scrums and some kicks at goal - Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith, Elliot Daly, Ben Youngs and Freddie Steward were all testing their range."

Ben Earl: ‘It’s time for England’s big game players to turn up’

15:33 , Ben Fleming

It has been an oft-raised question over the last four years during their muddled build-up to this World Cup - who are the world-class players in England rugby’s side? Many a rugby watcher has busied idle fingers by sketching out a composite World XV to busy idle fingers - few would have included a single Englishman among their dream 15 before this tournament.

England, it seems, have noticed.

“You see a lot of stuff on social media about world 15s and stuff and there’s probably not a huge amount of representation from England in that regard,” says flanker Ben Earl ahead of their quarter-final meeting with Argentina. “A lot of people don’t think there’s that many of us in there.

“It’s just an opinion, but at the same time we know the quality we’ve got and we know that on any given day, some of the players we have got on our team turn up and we become a very, very hard team to beat. It’s kind of now or never on Sunday.”

Ben Earl: ‘It’s time for England’s big game players to turn up’

England must ‘rise to the occasion’ against Fiji to avoid World Cup nightmare

15:28 , Ben Fleming

Steve Borthwick saw it coming. Immediately after Fiji beat England at Twickenham, his side sent off on their French adventure by a chorus of boos, Borthwick made a prediction. “We knew they were an excellent side,” the England head coach said. “I think they are going to do very well at the World Cup. There’s the potential we might meet them again in a few weeks’ time.”

And here we are, seven weeks on, with England ready to reacquaint themselves with Fiji on Sunday afternoon. This is a World Cup quarter-final that does not much look like a World Cup quarter-final – a team beaten by Portugal a week ago against one that could only scrape past Samoa by a single point in their final pool game.

Read the England head coach’s thoughts ahead of kick-off:

England must ‘rise to the occasion’ against Fiji to avoid World Cup nightmare

England ready to embrace being ‘public enemy number one’ to boost Rugby World Cup hopes

15:23 , Ben Fleming

England number eight Billy Vunipola stressed that his side are happy to be “public enemy number one” when they take on crowd favourites Fiji on Sunday.

The Pacific Islanders are back in the last eight of the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 16 years, pipping Australia to progress from Pool C despite a defeat to Portugal in Toulouse.

That set up another meeting with a nation that Simon Raiwalui’s side beat for the first time in history two weeks before this tournament began.

England will embrace role as ‘public enemy number one’ against Fiji

England coach defends Owen Farrell selection ahead of Rugby World Cup quarter-final

15:18 , Ben Fleming

England assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth has defended the under-fire Owen Farrell, suggesting that he will have a “massive impact” on their quarter-final against Fiji.

The England captain retained his place in the side for Sunday’s clash but is under scrutiny after a lacklustre showing against Samoa in England’s final pool fixture.

Farrell surpassed Jonny Wilkinson as his country’s leading test points scorer in the win, but the reuniting of the Saracen with old playmaking partner George Ford at ten and 12 failed to get England’s attack clicking as hoped.

England coach defends Owen Farrell selection: ‘He’s a winner’

Jamie George sends message to England teammates ahead of Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Fiji

15:13 , Ben Fleming

Jamie George has urged his England teammates to channel the “emotion” of a pressure occasion as they take on Fiji in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Many of the England squad have been drawing on memories of the knockout period four years ago, when a side then coached by Eddie Jones lifted their level to beat Australia and then New Zealand to reach the final.

George was a key figure in that side and remains of paramount importance to Steve Borthwick, with England’s lack of hooker depth a concern.

Jamie George sends message to England teammates ahead of World Cup quarter-final

Joe Marler reveals why clubmate Marcus Smith will ‘thrive’ for England against Fiji

15:08 , Ben Fleming

Joe Marler has backed Harlequins teammate Marcus Smith to “thrive” in England’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Fiji.

Smith has been handed the biggest opportunity of his young career in Marseille, given only a second international start at full-back with Steve Borthwick making a significant selection call.

Freddie Steward had started 29 of England’s last 30 tests at the position, but Smith takes over after a series of impressive cameos at this tournament.

Marler has watched Smith’s development closely with both Harlequins in England, with the teenage star guiding his club to Premiership triumph in 2021.

The prop believes that there has always been something different about the 24-year-old.

Joe Marler reveals why clubmate Marcus Smith will ‘thrive’ for England against Fiji

England must stop Fiji’s ‘Demolition Man’ in crunch Rugby World Cup quarter-final

15:03 , Ben Fleming

Fiji take on England in Marseille looking to advance to their first Rugby World Cup semi-final.

The Pacific Islanders last reached this stage in 2007, but will be confident they can challenge a side they beat in a warm-up fixture seven weeks ago.

The momentum England had built early in this tournament was somewhat stalled by a sloppy win against Samoa, but Steve Borthwick hopes a couple of bold selection calls will jolt his team back into life.

Here are three key areas that could decide the quarter-final:

England vs Fiji: Three key areas to decide World Cup quarter-final

England vs Fiji

14:58 , Ben Fleming

Just over an hour to go now...

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Another chapter in the saga of Owen Farrell and George Ford as England make bold selection call

14:53 , Ben Fleming

It is the boldest selection call of Steve Borthwick’s time as England coach so far. Up ratchets the pressure in quarter-final week, out goes the fly half who handled the intensity and scrutiny so well in England’s World Cup opener. After building a kicking strategy around a full-back with real aerial command, now comes a dramatic shift to a man of altogether different talents.

This feels a selection that will come to inform the public’s perception of Steve Borthwick as England coach – both at this tournament and beyond. If it goes well, both in terms of performance and result, it could solidify his standing as the man to take the team forwards, a calculated gambler with regardless of what follows at this tournament. If Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith falter, though, Borthwick will find himself under severe scrutiny.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s thoughts on England’s choice of personnel for today’s big clash:

George Ford and Owen Farrell saga continues as England make bold selection call

England vs Fiji - lineups

14:48 , Ben Fleming

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Owen Farrell; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 13 Joe Marchant, 14 Jonny May; 15 Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Fiji XV: 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Luke Tagi, 4 Isoa Nasilasila, 5 Albert Tuisue, 6 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7 Levani Botia, 8 Viliame Mata; 9 Frank Lomani, 10 Vilimoni Botitu, 11 Semi Radradra, 12 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu, 14 Vinaya Habosi, 15 Ilaisa Droasese.

Replacements: 16 Samuel Matavesi, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Mesake Doge, 19 Meli Derenalagi, 20 Vilive Miramira, 21 Simione Kuruvoli, 22 Iosefo Masi, 23 Sireli Maqala.

England vs Fiji - team news

14:43 , Ben Fleming

England have made two big calls ahead of their quarter-final clash with Fiji as George Ford is relegated to the bench and Freddie Steward misses out entirely. Owen Farrell is preferred at fly-half with the Ford-Farrell 10-12 experiment ditched for now. Marchant again partners Tuilagi in the centres with Daly filling in on the wing.

At full-back, the mercurial Marcus Smith is preferred to Steward as England go in search of some much-needed creativity after their poor performance against Samoa.

Fiji, meanwhile, make six changes from their narrow defeat over Portugal last Sunday. At hooker, Ikanivere replaces Matavesi, while Tuisue and Tagitagivalu are preferred to Mayanavanua and Derenalagi in the second row and back row respectively.

There are also changes on both wings and at full-back as Semi Radradra returns from injury. The talismanic winger returns on the left wing, with Habosi moving across to the right win instead of Ravutaumada. At full-back, Maqala drops to the bench with Droasese coming into the starting XV.

England vs Fiji - all you need to know

14:39 , Ben Fleming

When is England vs Fiji?

The quarter-final is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th October at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 3pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match for free on ITVX.

Kick-off fast approaching

15:03 , Ben Fleming

The fans are here in their droves. What an atmosphere it should be today in Marseille.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

England vs Fiji - LIVE

Friday 13 October 2023 16:07 , The Independent

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Welcome

Thursday 12 October 2023 17:05 , Imogen Ainsworth

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England vs Fiji in the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup 2023!

England return to the location of their opening win against Argentina as both teams look to secure a semi-final place against either France or South Africa.

Follow along for live updates as they happen.