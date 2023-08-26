England vs Fiji LIVE! Rugby World Cup warm-up match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

England vs Fiji LIVE!

The final of England’s Rugby World Cup warm-up games could not have more hinging on it. Defeats in two of their three preparation matches so far, plus off-field problems including injuries and suspensions, have piled the pressure on the Red Rose.

Before the tournament gets underway in just a fortnight’s time, Steve Borthwick’s men have one last chance to build some confidence in themselves and among supporters that they can put together a title run in France. That comes against Fiji at Twickenham today.

The Pacific islanders have put together a strong squad for the World Cup and are no team to be taken lightly these days, despite having lost every one of their matches with England previously. They know a victory in west London will send a big message to their Pool C rivals. Follow England vs Fiji LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Nick Purewal at Twickenham!

Kick-off: 3.15pm BST | Twickenham

How to watch: Amazon Prime

A hugely important afternoon for England...

Steve Borthwick faces a mammoth task as England problems continue to mount ahead of Rugby World Cup

England have 14 just days to build and implement a gameplan to beat Argentina without either their tactical general or their physical fulcrum.

Both fly-half and captain Owen Farrell and powerhouse No 8 Billy Vunipola will miss England’s biggest match in four years, suspended after high tackles.

New head coach Steve Borthwick was handed a hospital pass challenge of turning England into world beaters in seven months.

Boil that down to two-and-a-half weeks, and Borthwick could be forgiven for dialling France’s emergency number.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Billy Vunipola banned for England’s crucial opening Rugby World Cup clash with Argentina

Billy Vunipola will miss England’s crucial Rugby World Cup clash with Argentina after receiving a two-match suspension for his high tackle on Ireland’s Andrew Porter.

England will be without both captain Owen Farrell and wrecking-ball No 8 Vunipola for their World Cup opener, against the physical and threatening Pumas, in Marseille on Saturday, September 9.

The absence of two vital cogs in head coach Steve Borthwick’s team creates an immediate selection headache for the critical encounter against Michael Cheika’s team.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Rugby World Cup is a recipe for disaster unless England’s toothless attack finds bite

England are almost locked in a game of Can’t Attack, Won’t Attack in the phoney war of the Rugby World Cup warm-up schedule.

There is no Ainsley Harriott figure, however, to judge whether England are genuinely incapable of unlocking opposition defences or simply refusing to turn up the heat.

Even the ultra-enthusiastic TV chef would struggle to find enough plus points for a positive review of Steve Borthwick’s rugby recipe.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

England handed fresh Rugby World Cup injury blow as Elliot Daly a doubt for Argentina opener

England‘s Rugby World Cup plans have suffered yet another blow, with Elliot Daly facing a race to be fit for their opener against Argentina amid a mounting injury and availability crisis.

Saracen Daly’s knee problem could keep him out of England’s opening World Cup clash against the Pumas in Marseille on September 9.

If the 30-year-old fails to make the Pool D opener, England could be missing more than a third of their preferred starting XV.

Anthony Watson was ruled out of the entire tournament yesterday with a calf injury, with the luckless wing likely to be replaced by Jonny May in England’s 33-man squad.

(Getty Images)

New Zealand and South Africa remind England that rugby CAN be fun

Rugby’s Harlem Globetrotters lit up Twickenham with full-throttle attacking flair that made England look like Trotters Independent Traders.

Reigning world champions South Africa inflicted a record Test defeat on three-time Rugby World Cup winners New Zealand, in a stunning 35-7 triumph.

Beyond the shockingly heavy loss for a New Zealand side that still showed fine ambition though, the capital’s diaspora came out in force to back their boys on tour in a frenzied contest.

Read Nick Purewal’s full analysis here!

(Getty Images)

Steve Borthwick praying final World Cup test does not add to his horror-story week

Steve Borthwick keeps a meticulous journal for each Rugby World Cup he attends, as either player or coach. His diary for 2023 most likely already reads like a Stephen King novel.

Horror master King’s famed fright fest ‘It’ revolves around a ghoul that takes the form of its target’s worst fears. Pennywise the Clown terrorised the dreams of a generation of readers in the most common iteration of that evil spirit.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Prediction: England to edge narrow win

This is it for England, the last chance to show they can make a decent fist of the upcoming World Cup before it begins.

Fiji are arguably the most impressive they’ve ever been and will take heart from a solid performance against a vulnerable top-tier side, with the chances of a thumping win for the home team remote.

Still, there is enough quality in the Red Rose ranks to secure the victory with minds hopefully being focused this week by the off-pitch issues.

England to win narrowly

(PA)

Fiji lineup as Nayacalevu takes armband

Fiji made the surprise call to leave out Racing 92 fly-half Ben Volavola from their World Cup squad. Northampton duo Sam Matavesi and Temo Mayanavanua are among their Premiership representatives.

Fiji XV: E Mawi; S Matavesi, L Tagi, I Nasilasila, T A Cirikidveta, A Tuisue; L Tagitagivalu; V Mata, F Lomani, C Muntz; V Habosi, S Radradra; W Nayacalevu (capt), S Ravutaumada, I Droasese.

Replacements: Z Togiatama, J Koroiduadua, S Tawake, T Mayanavanua, V Miramira, S Kuruvoli, T Tela, K Ravouvou.

(Getty)

England lineup as nine changes made

George Ford has stepped up again to replace Farrell at fly-half with Earl favoured to come in for Vunipola.

Courtney Lawes takes the armband on his 100th cap and there is a place for Jonny May, who could earn a recall to the squad proper after injuries to Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly.

Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence start in midfield with Alex Mitchell at scrum-half and Ollie Chessum back for his first start after injury.

England XV: F Steward; M Malins, O Lawrence, M Tuilagi, J May, G Ford; A Mitchell; E Genge, T Dan, D Cole; M Itoje, O Chessum; C Lawes (capt), J Willis, B Earl.

Replacements: J Walker, J Marler, W Stuart, D Ribbans, L Ludlam, D Care, M Smith, J Marchant.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch England vs Fiji

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Nick Purewal at the ground to provide expert analysis.

(ES Composite)

