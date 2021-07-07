England vs Denmark viewers complain over ITV Hub technical issues

Photo credit: Paul Ellis - Pool - Getty Images

ITV has apologised to viewers attempting to watch the Euro 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark tonight (July 7), as people complained en masse about technical issues.

Fans trying to watch the game have reported that the streaming app's live feed kept cutting out, and when trying to reconnect, they would be greeted by multiple adverts before being told that they were unable to rejoin the feed.

ITV Hub's official Twitter page acknowledged and apologised for issues specifically relating to the app on Apple TV devices, but it seems like viewers watching via other devices had issues too.

"Unfortunately we're experiencing issues with Apple TV," the service tweeted. "Please bear with us while we fix this. Apologies for any inconvenience."

People were not impressed with the situation, especially because they were being shown adverts before finding out if their stream worked, while others found some amusement in the fact that neighbours or people watching in other rooms via traditional TV methods were cheering over goals that they weren't seeing until minutes later.

Unfortunately we're experiencing issues with Apple TV - please bear with us while we fix this. Apologies for any inconvenience. — ITV Hub (@itvhub) July 7, 2021

The @itvhub app on Apple TV is beyond rubbish. Awful, awful experience — sjismvil (@sjismvil) July 7, 2021

the down side of watching the match on ITV hub is that I can hear from the neighbours’ cheers if England scored or not a good minute beforehand.. that’s how bad the delay is 🤦🏽♂️#itvfail #itvhub at least no more #itvcurse ? — Hash Milhan (@hashir) July 7, 2021

"Auntie Trellis, what's Dial-Up?"

"It's how we got the internet in the olden days, son"

"What was it like?"

"I'll show you"



*Switches to ITV Hub*



#itvcurse — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) July 7, 2021

@itvhub I get you get revenue from adverts. However I’ve watched more adverts than football trying to watch the match on an Apple TV. It keeps crashing on me and make me watch more ads on reload. Please fix your app on Apple TV. — David Hayward (@amazonianwolf) July 7, 2021

@itvhub you’ve totally dropped the ball on this one. Trying to watch the match and the app crashes every couple of minutes. But I guess you’re getting plenty of adverts shown. #itvhub #fail — Richard Roberts (@CardoRoberts) July 7, 2021

Thought Aleksandr Orlov had come on for a second but its just ITV Hub resetting again. — Phil Chapman and DJ Hans Face Space (@IAmPhilChapman) July 7, 2021

The real #itvcurse is the crappy ITV Hub. — Roo Reynolds (@rooreynolds) July 7, 2021

Ooh penalties with the added fun of ITV Hub cutting out at any second. I really appreciate their focus on increasing the tension — Thom Beckett (@thombeckett) July 7, 2021

Regardless of who wins the game, @itvhub is the loser from tonight's contest — Alex Pearmain (@AlexPearmain) July 7, 2021

No matter how the England match turns out, please remember not to mention the result on social media as you may spoil it for people watching on ITV hub who are still on the first half. — Freddy Quinne (@FreddyQuinne) July 7, 2021

@itvhub now you’re taking the piss. Don’t you people load test? Repeated crashes of the app on @AppleTV during the euros #ENGDEN — 𝙶𝚎𝚖𝚖𝚊__𝚎 👩🏻💻🌻🐈🐉 (@gemziebeth) July 7, 2021

To top it off their @itvhub app is constantly crashing and forcing viewers to watch several of adverts each time we reconnect — Sandettie Lumiere (@sandettieauto) July 7, 2021

10 ads in a row and booted off. Just a cash cow as you have to reload it again. Unacceptable given the demand for the service. — Shaun Lewis (@On_Air_Lewis) July 7, 2021

Even Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews joined in, and she works for ITV!

I’m guessing we scored or got a penalty? Ah well, I’ll find out soon @itvhub x #Eng — Sally Ann Matthews (@SallyAnMatthews) July 7, 2021

Although not everyone was able to see it live, the mood turned to elation later on as England were confirmed to have won the match and advanced to the final.

The Euro 2020 final, which will see England play Italy, kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11. It will be broadcast on both BBC One and ITV.

