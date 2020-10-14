England vs Denmark result: Five things we learned as Harry Maguire’s painful season continues

The international break ended in defeat and another display without a creative source for 10-man England as they went down 1-0 to Denmark at Wembley in the Nations League.

Wearing blue, England had a few sights of goal early on, though no clear chances fell the way of Harry Kane and his fellow forwards.

The night took a turn for the worse around the half-hour mark, as Harry Maguire was shown a second yellow card and the subsequent red for a two terrible, late tackles, before Kyle Walker was harshly adjudged to have committed a foul in the box and Christian Eriksen scored the resulting penalty.

Mason Mount’s header from six yards out was spectacularly saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the second half and England had their own penalty shout turn down, but Gareth Southgate’s side couldn’t find a way through in another performance lacking in attacking intent.

Here are five things we learned from the game at Wembley.

Harry Maguire is sent off in the first half

Paying the penalty

For the third time in the last five internationals, England conceded a penalty.

Joe Gomez, Eric Dier and now Walker have all been penalised for moments of sloppiness in defence - not necessarily all from those players directly, it must be said.

But it follows a bit of a pattern for England of late, where the displays on the pitch somewhat mirror the lack of concentration, absolute professionalism and diligent taking care of business off the pitch.

From breaking protocols to players putting themselves in uncompromising positions, it hasn’t been the best of years for the national team, despite recent scorelines.

This performance was an extension of it on the pitch and changes are clearly needed in intensity and demands made of the players.

Maguire’s meltdown

It hasn’t been the best of fortnights for Maguire. The Manchester United defender hasn’t started the season in good form on an individual level, while his team’s performance level is also poor.

As captain, he takes an extra layer of responsibility on his shoulders for those team-wide failings, too.

Here, he had a torrid half-hour: poor control leading to over-stretching, passes going astray, crowding out the left channel with runs from centre-back and then those two ill-judged, miscalculated challenges.

He certainly cut a forlorn figure leaving the pitch, maybe exacting sympathy in some quarters for a player going through an evidently tough time, but his club badly need him to rediscover confidence and mental resilience quickly.

Reece James impressed on his first start for England

