England vs Denmark LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Lionesses this morning continue their Women’s World Cup campaign looking for improvement. While Sarina Wiegman’s side did at least record a win during their opener against Haiti, few would agree that the European champions were their absolute best. Still, as they have shown before, there is certainly much more to come from this team.

The Danes offer, on paper at least, a much sterner test. Former Chelsea star Pernille Harder could cause major problems and the winner of this tie is likely to top Group D. Still, England are favourites in Sydney and Denmark boss Lars Sondergaard has told his team to relish their tag as underdogs.

A big win would be a major statement for Wiegman as her side look to really get their World Cup journey up and running. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog with Simon Collings providing expert analysis from the ground!

Kick-off time and venue: 9.30am BST; Allianz Arena

TV channel and live stream: BBC

England team news: James could replace Hemp

Denmark team news: No fresh injury worries

Prediction: All square in Sydney

England team news

Sarina Wiegman is ready to make changes this morning.

While not exactly known for her tendency to chop and change, Wiegman is pondering a switch up after England scored only once against Haiti - and that was from the penalty spot - and could do with some fresh invention.

Chelsea winger Lauren James is among those vying to come in from the start, with Lauren Hemp potentially dropping out.

That looks like the one major change Wiegman can make while retaining much of the lineup who conquered Europe last year as England look to make a statement in the World Cup.

Where to watch Lionesses today

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 9am.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live and for free online via the BBC iPlayer app and website.

Morning

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s World Cup clash between England and Denmark.

Neither team impressed in their tournament opener - the Lionesses beating Haiti 1-0 via a penalty and the Danes needing a last-minute winner to beat China.

Still, this morning’s game is essentially a Group D decider to see who will top the group.

Kick-off is at 9.30am UK time, so stick with us!