England vs Denmark: Euros prediction, kick off time, team news, venue, h2h results, latest odds - preview

England head back home for one of the biggest games in their history as they host Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

A thrashing of Ukraine in Rome saw the Three Lions make the last four at the tournament, as they did at the World Cup three years ago and last at Euros in 1996.

Denmark have overcome near-tragedy following Christian Eriksen’s on-pitch collapse to sail into the semi-finals with little trouble. Can they stun Wembley on Wednesday and continue the fairytale?

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Denmark is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

The match will be held at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Where to watch England vs Denmark

TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV for free.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the ITV Hub.

England vs Denmark team news

England revert back to a four-man defence for the win over Ukraine and you would expect Gareth Southgate to stick with the same.

Jadon Sancho was given a first start and impressed, so will hope to keep his place. Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish are pushing for a start, however.

Denmark were again unchanged as they beat Czech Republic and could do the same on Wednesday.

Captain Simon Kjaer shock off a fitness doubt to start, while Yussuf Poulsen was fit but only made the bench as Kasper Dolberg started.

England vs Denmark prediction

Two teams with huge momentum, it will be about which team manages the occasion better. England have the experience and will have the home crowd behind them.

On paper, Gareth Southgate’s side are the more talented, but the Danes have showed time and again they have the ability to beat the best.

I’m backing an enthralling game decided by fine margins, and England to reach the final. 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 12

Draws: 5

Denmark wins: 4

Betting odds and tips

England to win: 22/31

Denmark to win: 43/10

