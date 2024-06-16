England vs Denmark: Date, kick-off time and TV channel for Euro 2024 group stage game

Gareth Southgate celebrates with England match winner Jude Bellingham - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

England’s Euro 2024 campaign continues against Denmark in their second group-stage match after winning their opener with Serbia.

The two nations met in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, when England won in extra-time at Wembley thanks to a Harry Kane penalty.

Denmark achieved one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history when they won the tournament in 1992.

When is it?

England’s Group C match against Denmark is on Thursday, June 20.

Where is it?

England vs Denmark will be at the Frankfurt Arena in the German city of – you guessed it – Frankfurt. The stadium is also known as the Waldstadion. Based in the country’s financial capital, the 46,000-capacity stadium has existed for nearly a century.

What time is kick-off?

The game will get under way at 5pm UK time, in an earlier slot than England’s win over Serbia.

What TV channel is it on?

BBC One has exclusive live coverage in the UK with the game also available to watch on iPlayer. Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Ian Wright and Rachel Corsie are among BBC’s pundits for the tournament.

What sort of team are Denmark?

Kasper Hjulmand’s team reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 but were knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar at the group stage.

Denmark won their Euro 2024 qualification group, but were very reliant on strong home form.

A very reliable spine of Simon Kjaer, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Christian Eriksen are in the autumn of their careers now, but Rasmus Hojlund is a young man of great promise up front.

Denmark tend to use a 3-4-3 system with attacks flowing through offensive wing-backs Joakim Maehle and Victor Kristiansen.

What are the odds?