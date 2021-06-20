England vs Czech Republic live stream: Which TV channel and how can I watch Euros game for FREE in UK?

(Getty Images)

England are looking to finish top of the pile as they take on Czech Republic in their final Group D game on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions kicked off their tournament with a 1-0 win over Croatia, but a stalemate against Scotland leaves England second to the Czechs, who also have four points.

The Czech Republic’s superior goal difference means England will finish second if they draw at Wembley, and run the risk of falling to third if they lose and the result between Scotland and Croatia goes against them.

Southgate’s players - and Harry Kane in particular - are under pressure to deliver before the knockouts begin, and here’s how you can follow the action...

Where to watch Czech Republic vs England

TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV and ITV 2 for free.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the ITV Hub.

Match coverage: We will bring you all the action from the game on our LIVE match blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and James Robson at Wembley.

