Is England vs Croatia on TV? Euro 2020 kick-off time, channel and how to watch

England’s Euro 2020 campaign begins with a clash against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

The game gives Gareth Southgate and his team the chance to make up for their loss to the Croats in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, while laying down a marker in Group D, in which Scotland and Czech Republic are also present.

Fans have had a tough time predicting England’s starting XI, although Southgate suggested that he knows 10 of his starters already.

England will have home advantage at Wembley here and in their remaining group matches, as well as the semi-final and final – should they make it that far...

But now is not the time to look past the first round. Instead, here’s everything you need to know about England vs Croatia:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 13 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in Britain.

What is the team news?

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has finally joined training but is not expected to be fit for any of England’s group games, while Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson sustained a serious injury in February but returned for 45 minutes in a friendly against Romania last week.

His club team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from Southgate’s squad due to an injury picked up by the right-back in the previous friendly against Austria, while Man United forward Mason Greenwood pulled out of the provisional squad before that – also due to injury.

Southgate’s starting line-up has been the subject of great debate and intense speculation, with it unclear whether he knows his best XI or even his best formation, despite his suggestions otherwise. Four at the back? Three at the back? Either way, Brighton centre-back Ben White – drafted in after Alexander-Arnold’s withdrawal – could start due to his impressive showings in the warm-up games last week.

The only players who seem certain to start, however, are midfielders Declan Rice and Mason Mount, and striker and captain Harry Kane. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defender John Stones are probably the next names on the teamsheet, but who really knows? Fans are desperate to seeJack Grealish start in midfield, and/or the similarly excitingPhil Foden.

Predicted line-ups

Jack Grealish has been in fine form for England and Aston Villa this season (PA Wire)

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, White, Chilwell; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Grealish, Kane, Sancho.

Croatia: Livakovic; Barisic, Lovren, Vida, Vrsaljko; Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic; Perisic, Petkovic, Rebic.

Odds

England – 4/6

Draw – 27/10

Croatia – 9/2

Prediction

Croatia have a talented squad but they might have peaked in 2018 with their run to the World Cup final. England took the lead against them in the semi-finals only to lose 2-1 in extra-time. Here, I’m predicting England to show real signs of their creative capabilities in taking a 2-0 lead, before letting Croatia back in with a defensive error – summing up the squad’s strengths and weaknesses. Ultimately, however, the Three Lions will see out the game... right? England 2-1 Croatia.

