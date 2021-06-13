England 0-0 Croatia LIVE! Euros match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Pool via REUTERS)

England vs Croatia – LIVE!

The Three Lions kick off their Euro 2020 campaign at Wembley, looking for start with a win - and get some revenge - over Croatia.

The World Cup semi-final defeat in Moscow three years ago will still be a sore memory for much of the England squad, but Gareth Southgate will be telling his players to look ahead, not back.

The England manager has a few selection issues to resolve, and is expected to pull a surprise by naming Kieran Trippier as his left-back in a back four, while Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho will have to wait to make an impact off the bench.

Croatia are not the force they were on their path to the World Cup final, but the Three Lions will still be wary of any first-match slip-ups as they look to take control of Group D from the off.

Follow the game LIVE on Standard Sport’s dedicated blog below...

